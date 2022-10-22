Mini-derby for Everton U21s this afternoon

22/10/2022



Liverpool Academy is the venue for Everton U21s in this afternoon's mini-derby which kicks off at 2:30 pm, just before the senior side takes on Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The scheduling clash means no live streaming coverage will be available as Paul Tait's men look to carry on the fine standard of play that saw them an exceptional 6-0 win at Hartlepool Utd during the week in the Papa John's (EFL) Trophy.







