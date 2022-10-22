Season › 2022-23 › News Mini-derby for Everton U21s this afternoon Michael Kenrick 22/10/2022 0comments | Jump to last Liverpool Academy is the venue for Everton U21s in this afternoon's mini-derby which kicks off at 2:30 pm, just before the senior side takes on Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.The scheduling clash means no live streaming coverage will be available as Paul Tait's men look to carry on the fine standard of play that saw them an exceptional 6-0 win at Hartlepool Utd during the week in the Papa John's (EFL) Trophy. Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb