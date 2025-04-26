Report Too little too late: Sanchez denies Everton's rearguard action Everton thought they'd done well by limiting Chelsea to just one goal in an awful first half where no glove was raised, but David Moyes finally put on the players needed to challenge — and they might have won late on but for two fine stops by Sanchez. Michael Kenrick 26/04/2025 83comments (last) Chelsea 1 - 0 Everton Everton thought they'd done well by limiting Chelsea to just one goal in an awful first half where no glove was raised, but David Moyes finally put on the players needed to challenge — and they might have won late on but for two fine stops by Sanchez. The team he has chosen to do this includes Nathan Patterson as David Moyes shuffles makes adjustments to cover for the absence of James Tarkowski, who has injured his hamstring and is ruled out for the rest of the season. The full-back is set for his first chance in the first XI in his favoured position on the right of defence, having played left back against Arsenal recently. Jake O’Brien, who Moyes has used at right back since January, will move across to his preferred spot, earning his place ahead of Michael Keane, who seemed to be largely responsible for the late collapse that gifted two soft goals to Manchester City after he replaced the injured Tarkowski last Saturday. Armando Broja is ineligible to play against his parent club and Jesper Lindstrom, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala are all sidelined with injury. Everton — with apparently the 2nd oldest lineup in the Premier League — wearing some hideous charcoal and lemon affair, kicked off in that brainless manner, back to Pickford for a hoof to Beto, who fouls his man and Chelsea then take the initiative. Madueke stole the ball off Patterson but he was tracked down by the Scotsman who stopped him taking advantage in the Everton penalty area. Mykolenko was caught by Lavia for an advanced free-kick that Harrison looped harmlessly beyond the far post. A high ball in to Sanchez saw Beto block him, forcing a fumble that the Chelsea man recovered. Neto almost got forward into space but Pickford was out smartly to thwart him. But Chelsea were getting some decent plays and Garner had to be alert to steal a good forward ball off Madueke. Jackson was necxt to think he could walk through the Everton defence but the ball was stolen away for a corner. Chelsea pressed for a second corner that Branthwaite cleared with a strong header, but Chelsea forced the turnover and another threatening move saw a cross fly over just otot high for Madeuke. Madeuke stole the ball off Harrison, drove forward, and slotted one toward the corner, Pickford down well to palm it behind. Everton tried again to break out but the pass from Gana was poor; it had been all Chelsea for the first 15 minutes. More pressure from Palmer and Jackson tested the Everton defence who again came out on top but one mistake was clearly going to let this rampant Chelsea side take the lead as Everton again completely wasted a turnover ball. Neto was next to test Mykolenko, Branthwaite putting the cross behind for another Chelsea corner, and Harrison's pressure on Jackson forced a foul by the Chelsea man. Still Everton tried to break out but seemed to have no idea how to do it under the Chelsea press. Another Chelsea attack was thwarted and Beto was folued as Eveton tried to break but the ball forward to Harrison was impossible to keep in. But at least Everton had a spell with ball and Ndiaye did well to make space but Chalobah flicked the ball away from Beto to deny him any chance at the far post. Branthwaite was a bit too strong on Jackson, giving Chelsea a free-kick that Pickford punished straight to Cucurella, whose fumbled shot somehow evaded conversion by Palmer. But the clearance saw Chalobah steal the ball off Beto and Enzo played in Jackson to finally lash one beyond Pickford into the corner. It had always been coming. A Chelsea free-kick by Neto was looped into Pickford's hands. Everton could build again... except that they really couldn't, having no real idea how to go forward against the home side. Mykolenko's cross was straight to Chalobah and the turnover was complete. Strong Chelsea pressure and good Everton defending followed, with the visitors firmly back on their heels, a brief foray forward by Everton quickly repelled. Palmer put in a good ball that Madueke tried to head in but Pickford tracked it, Patterson with some head contact in challenging Madueke. Everton again tried to get forward, a long ball chased in by Mykolenko who ran straight into Sanchez... penalty? Apparently not as Snachez had grasped the ball already. Free-kick to Chelsea as Sanchez needed treatment before the two players gave each other a lovely hug. Everton really tried to fight Chelsea for possession in midfield but had no chance of keeping it. But Lavia overhit their final ball into Pickford. From his clearance Beto won the header but Sanchez was on the ball quickly. Harrison but in a decent ball as Beto was dragged over by Caicedo, leaving Mykolenko's cross with no recipient. Then, Mykolenko's cross was right on to Docucoure's head but he did more than nothing with it somehow directing it away from goal! Everton had finally had a spell of advanced possession but had got nowhere near the Chelsea goal. Ndiaye was fouled late in added time, but it came to nothing. A dreadful half really in terms of decent forward play from Everton being almost completely absent but a worse defence would have seen a cricket score — so Everton supposedly still in it at just a goal down. Alcaraz on for Ndiaye at the break — injury or tactical?But it was Chelsea pushing up from the restart, Neto beastubf Myko NAd Branthwaute clearing behind. Another corner won and Madeku alonst scored, Pickford saving at the near post with his leg. Everton broke wth a bit of pace through Alcaraz but Beto was clumsy on the ball and lost it too easily again. Branthwaite got annoyed wwth Jackson strong-arming him but he lost his rag a bit by continuing the physicality. Jackson almost caught out Pickford but again the Everton keeper was out just quickly enough to clear and it was briefly end to end. Another Chelsea corner and a brilliant Branthwaite leap saw him glance the ball away. Everton were having to defend all over the pitch as they got very little out of this Chelsea side, who always seemed to win or recover the ball. Madueke won another corner off Patterson, headed away for the umpteenth time by the brilliant Jarrad Branthwaite. Harrison fouh well and pushed a nice ball through to Beto whose low shot forced a stretching save from Sancho before he was relieved. Cometh the hour and Dithering Dave is driven to make an almost unprecedented a massive triple switch. Everton pushed up and won a throw-in, it fell to Gana who struck it well for once but too close to Scanchez. Caicedo drove forward but shot well wide. Everton won an advanced free-kick wide right, Chermiti heading it diagonally to an offside player. Gana forced another vital turnover in midfield and Everton tried to play it around like a proper football team but still it wasn't quite working. Chelase's break came to nothing and Everton showed the required desire to get forward again with 20 minutes to change this game. McNeil stopped Madueke and Everton came forward, Young with a fantastic cross that came to Mykolenko who tripped ver re ball. At the other end . a tremendous run and shot by Madueke and a brilliant onee-handed save low by Pickford. Corner No 10 for Chelsea, finally caught by Pickford off Cucurella. More forward play by Everton and a superb cross by Branthwaite, forcing Everton's first corner. But Garner's floated corner was straight to Sanchez… criminal. Good work by Chermitti and McNeil forced Chelsea to show that they could defend just as well as they could attack but at least Everton were finally asking some questions. Docucoure almost beat Colwill but the ball got caught up in his legs. Mykolenko got wide but his cross was not good enough for Chermiti. But still Everton continued to play the ball up and finally give Chelsea a game with 10 minutes left to play. Gana did brilliantly to feed Chermiti but he was flagged offside again. Everton tried to build another attack from midfield, but Chermiti was too easily dispossessed. But Mykolenko did well to intercept. However, Chelsea got the ball back and Cucurella lashed a shot in that Pickford parried back straight to Jackson and in the net... but he was offside. Mykolenko simply could not get past James. But Eveton kept trying; however the intensity had dropped a until Alacarz rescued a lost ball and turned it in brilliantly for McNeil whose unorthodox connection was set for the corner until Sanchez somehow got down to it. That was the bifg chance Everton had been building toward. But again, the corner from Garaner was shocking — straight to Sanchez. A deep free-kick for Everton earned a throw-in, Mykolenko taking it long but Mykolenko's cross was snapped up by Sanchez. Everton worked it forward well again but Docuocore this time could only pop it up for Sanchez to snap up. Another offside call stopped Everton in what would be their final attempt. Another attack, but Branthwaite jumped into James and that was the final action.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia (67' James), Enzo, Madueke (78' Sancho), Palmer (90+1' Dewsbury-Hall) , Neto, Jackson (90+1' George).

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, Nkunku.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, O'Brien, Patterson (64' Young), Ndiaye (46' Alcaraz), Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison (63' McNeil), Beto (64' Chermiti).

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Iroegbunam.

Kevin Naylor
1
Posted 26/04/2025 at 11:16:03

Beto starts so does Keane. Conor McCourt 2 Posted 26/04/2025 at 11:24:27 Moyes has seen the error of his ways. Brave decision starting Patterson in the only expected change Beto is in for the unavailable Broja. Paul Kossoff 3 Posted 26/04/2025 at 11:32:23 Harrison, Doucoure, Patterson… Palmer not scored for 16 games is it? Jackson no goals — I wonder what will happen today? Should we go at them or defend for 90 minutes? Sheep or lamb time? Alan J Thompson 4 Posted 26/04/2025 at 11:37:35 Good to see the full allocation of keepers on the bench after using one of the right backs, that'll keep those kids in check but won't allow them the opportunity to emulate Doucoure's and Harrison's ability for regular selection. Paul Jamieson 5 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:11:35 Chris Kavanagh Referee - Stuart Twatwell VAR - Oh dear Steve Shave 6 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:14:55 I think we should go at them, no fear. We are safe and have been playing some good stuff at times, Chelsea are patchy at best. I am pleased with the Patterson selection, shit or bust for him for the remainder of the season! COYB! Robert Tressell 7 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:15:41 Moyes has very limited options here - but good to see he's giving Patterson some game time. Logical to place Harrison on the wing ahead of him, to offer some protection.McNeil is obviously not fully fit yet - and Alcaraz isn't really a wing / forward and hasn't impressed there.Tough game ahead - with Chelsea likely to dominate and cause problems with their technical ability, pace and mobility. Still - we will get our chances. COYB. Colin Malone 8 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:18:06 Paul # 3.I'll go for Jackson, although I think his shite. I'm done with Moyes. He inherited a team that played a 70s Sunday league football and go us playing on the ground, as any decent coach would. Sorry about the language but we need a fucking proper number 10. My mate Doucoure is fucking shite, the stats say it. Gana interceptions and winning the ball is top of the prem. Doucoure stats is nowhere near Gana but Moyes still plays him for he's off the work,at the detriment of the centre forward. Why won't he give Alcaraz or Chemeti a go? Andrew Merrick 9 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:22:50 We can only hope to see how Alcaraz and Chermiti might fit. Charly needs the middle 10 slot to show us what he's got, and can he link up with Ndiyae..Chermiti will only be tried wide, but let's see what he's got too, running out of games to find out... Si Cooper 10 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:26:41 A real chance for all members of the back four to make massive ‘statements’.If the rest of the team do likewise we could get a properly impressive result against an erratic Chelsea team.Got to be on their toes and on their mettle.Come on you ‘budding behemoth’ Blues! Michael Kenrick 11 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:31:11 Maybe I'm speaking out of turn but Moyes's treatment of Alcaraz is the same utter boillox that drove me mad about him when he wouldn't play Rooney.What is the matter with the man? Why the fuck does he not like flair players who can change games?Alcaraz has not been given anything like a proper opportunity to become fully integrated and show what he is I'm sure really capable of. Whereas I'm sorry but Ndiaye is another who is flattering to deceive. Only 1 win in 8 matches. That is a very poor record. Prove me wrong, Dithering Dave. Barry Thompson 12 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:37:21 Takes me back to the days of Gordon Lee and Duncan McKenzie. Brian Wilkinson 14 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:42:43 There Number 3 looks like the lass out of Crystal tips and Alistair. Shaun Parker 15 Posted 26/04/2025 at 12:59:43 I mean I'm not a Moyes critic. Give him credit he's done well. But it's a worry when we are now safe that he continues with the same players. I mean, why not try other players? How the hell are we ever going to find out if they are good enough if they never get a chance to play? Dwight McNeil has been our best player for ages, he should be back in the team. I'm absolutely sick of Doucoure and Harrison. David Bromwell 16 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:17:49 Listening on the Radio, not sounding too good. Never like the idea of Pickford being captain, I understand the initial team selection but as things don't work out let's hope we see some early changes. Doucoure and Patterson sounding like they should take an early bath? Jerome Shields 17 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:18:13 Moyes sets up a negative formation were hardwork is the priority. No room for flair players. But both Doucoure and Harrison are headless and Beto coming deep is not a good idea. Need changes at half time, if Everton can by luck keep it 1-0. Michael Kenrick 18 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:30:22 Why isn't that classed as an illegal tackle from behind by Challobah on Beto for the goal? His follow-through clips Beto and brings him down. Alan J Thompson 19 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:31:04 Someone needs to tell the defence and the midfield that they are on the same side, it's so uncoordinated. But I'm not sure if it's because the defence is sitting so deep or the midfield is trying to press too far forward.They are giving Chelsea all the space they want between the lines. It may also be why they got such an easy goal, off Beto and away with no bother at all.Harrison and Doucoure are not having much of a game but then it's difficult to see who is with little idea or support up front and most of our passing seems to lack any crispness whatsoever, the ball almost stopping on arriving at its destination.Moyes has to do something and all I can think of is playing Ndiaye wider in place of Harrison and bringing Alcaraz on and maybe trying to link Beto and Chermiti up front in place of Doucoure. Mind you, I haven't seen Gana do anything of note. Neil Lawson 20 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:31:19 Jerome. I agree. Nothing really to lose (apart from some dosh) by changing things and trying something different. McNeil, Alcaraz and Chermiti by the 60th minute (or earlier). However, this is contrary to Moyes's DNA, but surely, nothing to really lose and potentially a fair bit to gain. No shots in first half does tend to speak for itself. Christy Ring 21 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:35:22 Sanchez completely takes out Mykolenko and he gives the keeper a free kick unbelievable.Michael #18 Beto touch so poor. Christine Foster 22 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:36:08 Certainly feels like a knife to a gunfight, Michael, Alcaraz, McNeil and Chermiti need to come on. The "hard workers" Harrison, Doucoure and Beto have offered little, same as Gana and Ndiaye are lost. Let's face it, we're losing and unless we start winning the ball we are not going to get anything. Alcaraz on! Si Cooper 23 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:41:55 It’s a fine margins game. Chelsea are strong and generally very pacy (shows what years of massive investment and lax regulation can get you) so I think we’ve generally done pretty well.Problem is turning the ball over relatively easily and deeply, ball not sticking with the likes of Ndiaye, Harrison and Beto.Really tough game for Patterson to come back in and have to try forging a brand new partnership with O’Brien.Need to keep Beto upfield so any turnovers don’t put them in a quick and easy attacking position.I think McNeil’s chronic lack of pace (and what will be limited fitness) would have been cruelly exposed if he’d started. Give him 20 minutes at least to work some magic.Just got to keep it tight and give us a chance to make it a game in the last quarter of the game.Presume Ndiaye has taken a knock.How did Mykolenko get a foul given against him when their keeper took him out with a reckless follow through?Wouldn’t trust any of the big broadcaster commentators to give you a nuanced view. One central defender’s distribution has been near faultless and yet only Chalobah got name checked for an ambitious but inadequate long ball. Colin Malone 24 Posted 26/04/2025 at 13:47:21 Ndiaye hasn't taken a knock. Tactical change. For fuck's sake, Moyes. Brian Williams 25 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:07:07 A tactical change which has had a really positive effect. Alcaraz has changed the game for us. Good ball retention and better distribution. James Hughes 26 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:27:09 So frustrating. again we have held our own and apart from the dick move of trying to play out from the back for their goal. The chavs offered fuck all. Si Cooper 27 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:28:29 We gave them a game and we all know we haven’t got a ‘complete’ team at the moment.Take the positives and move on. Michael Kenrick 28 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:31:05 Surely that second-half performance demonstrates that we could and should have gone toe-to-toe with these Chavs?But Moyes squandered the first half by having them play utter shite with his horrible team selection. He finally put it right, but only after the hour mark and we finally started to play football. Very very annoying. Just not good enough from Moyes. Kunal Desai 29 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:32:34 Not much to shout about, looks like it's starting to fizzle out a bit. We'll probably limp over the line with wins in our remaining home games.Remains to be seen if we can finish top of our mini league of 13th for a few extra million quid. I would prefer to just fast forward the next month and get to the summer rebuild. Rob Dolby 30 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:34:03 First thoughts, Pickford should never have drilled the ball to Beto in that position. Beto also didn't cover himself in any glory.Patterson isn't a Premier League right back.O'Brien and Branthwaite looked pretty good together as do Gana and Garner.The puzzle is trying to fit Ndiaye, Alcaraz and Doucoure into the same team.Mykolenko another solid defensive game.I also thought I was watching Chelsea TV but it was TNT Sports. The media really are pretty clueless with impartially.Ref was pretty home bias, that little Cucurella has to be the biggest shithouse in the league.Roll on next week. Alan J Thompson 31 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:35:57 I suppose we were a little bit better in the second half but I'm not sure if it wasn't just Chelsea taking their foot of the pedal a little bit.I hope Moyes saw something in his substitutions but my first thoughts were that Chelsea must have felt a slight shudder when they saw Young coming on. I couldn't work out how that was going to get us anything.Perhaps he might have gambled on playing Chermiti with Beto rather than instead of. We did have a couple of chances but still nobody to put them away.I suppose we are safe from the haunting of relegation but I would like to see Moyes try something more adventurous; on today's performance, we are just making up the numbers.And finally, where did we get that awful colour kit!I'd even prefer the washed-out grey look to that. Jerome Shields 32 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:37:00 Moyes needs to set up a less negative formation in the first half. Less dependent on just hard work. Hands the opposition the initiative. Christine Foster 33 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:39:58 Frustrated to be honest, better 2nd half with the subs on and chasing the game, nobody would have complained if we took a point, their keeper was Man of the Match and Pickford made a couple of excellent stops as well! I think that was down to a negative set-up by Moyes, another what if...Chelsea have quality but no finish, no bottle either. We should have been more positive from the off... Damn, this feels like déjà vu! Martin Berry 34 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:41:22 Michael 28#Harsh, as I thought the Manager tried to give the starting line up a chance, realized it was not effective so changed it; that's the sign of a good Manager. Dyche wouldn't have changed anything until the 80th minute.Moyes will have learned a lot from the changes.Sanchez denied us with two great saves. We gave Chelsea with all their big money signings and depth a real scare. We're not far off it with a a few good signings. Mike Hayes 35 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:41:55 The way things are going, we'll end up 17th – pisses me off when better players who can change a game are benched and shit like Doucoure and Harrison including Beto now fail week in week out. For fuck's sake, change it up!! 😡😡 Andy Meighan 36 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:46:31 I honestly believe we didn't look like scoring today, we didn't start until 62 minutes.This is a squad riddled with very very average players, yet Moyes still persists with Harrison, Doucoure and others who do not affect the game at all.I've cut Moyes some slack since he came back but, if he continues to play Harrison and Doucoure, I'll scream — the pair of them are shocking.Yes, Doucoure got a late winner against Forest… big deal — but we need to start getting ruthless and stop offering the likes of him a new contract albeit, on reduced terms.Doesn't this sentimental shit show of a club ever learn? Dave Lynch 37 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:47:11 A Moyes masterclass in Kitap1 imo.I said on the live forum that Hammers fans disliked him for the very same type of performance.Why does he do it?... we had nothing to lose by taking the game to them from the off.Very frustrated as Chelsea are shite at the moment, he really does himself no favours at times. Liam Mogan 38 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:49:54 4 games against top 6 sides - Villa, RS, Cittee and Chelsea and not managed a goal. Need to find goals from somewhere. Maybe Moyes doesn't like Alcaraz because he makes the other players look awful. Steve Brown 39 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:54:34 Moyes masterclass in defensive selection and tactics, leading to defeat against a Top 6 team.He hasn't got it, never had and never will. Jerome Shields 40 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:56:14 Moyes has a inferiority complex when it comes to playing the traditional top sides. Bill Gall 41 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:57:36 Why wasn't that a penalty against Mykolenko. The keeper never caught the ball and he basically just flattened him. Apart from that, no matter how much these pundits drool over Chelsea, they don't look a Top 6 side. Nigel Scowen 42 Posted 26/04/2025 at 14:57:43 Liam @38,And an away win against 3rd-placed Forest… Clive Rogers 43 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:03:19 The starting 11 was never going to trouble Chelsea from an attacking point. No threat on goal whatsoever. Ndiaye very quiet today. When you have a midfield two of Gueye and Garner who never contribute a goal, neither has scored this season, the front three or four have to do the business and they didn’t. I would think that was the last chance for Beto and he didn’t take it. Mike Allison 44 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:03:55 Brief skim of the comments shows people thinking along the same lines as me: Moyes too negative, Doucoure great for the off-the-ball defensive and pressing set up but shouldn’t finish the game if we’re chasing, Alcaraz should be our ‘10’ for the rest of the season and beyond.At least Moyes didn’t pick Keane and gave the Patterson-O’Brien-Branthwaite set-up a chance to bed in. The centre backs looked good and Patterson showed some good potential despite a couple of bad moments against a tricky opponent.Now that the run of fixtures against the top 5 is done, Moyes has to change the outlook.We should be picking: Pickford; Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; McNeil, Alcaraz, N’Diaye; Beto.All of them are our players, contracted next season (except Alcaraz, who we should be buying) and the younger options for the future. Gana, Doucoure and Young have their qualities but none should be part of the rebuild, not even Gana. Michael Kenrick 45 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:05:19 Bill, Why wasn't that a penalty against Mykolenko. The keeper never caught the ball and he basically just flattened him.I was wondering about that too. But the referee may have seen what I saw and what you apparently didn't: Sanchez did catch the ball but his impact with Mykolenko a split-second later caused him to lose his grip and fumble then drop the ball. Still seemed like an unwarranted assault on one of our players. Penalty all day long. Christy Ring 46 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:07:12 I still can't understand why Moyes subbed Ndiaye at half-time, unless he was injured, because Doucoure, Beto and especially Harrison should have been hooked, and Ndiaye mived to 10. If he started the team that finished, it would have been a different game, Chelsea were very ordinary and there for the taking, can't believe they're 4th. We definitely need a striker this summer, Beto and Chermiti not good enough. Si Cooper 47 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:08:09 Some are far too focussed on the deficiencies (that we all know about).No credit being given to a very talented and athletic Chelsea team who are still working on finding consistency but are getting it together generally.I would like Alcaraz to start and play with Ndiaye to see if they can spark off each other.I thought this was a difficult situation for Patterson to get his first start in ages (two completely new defensive partnerships needing to come together simultaneously). Some mistakes but only one that was really bad. Young wasn’t really tested too often (but absolutely left for dead on one occasion) as we seemed to be rattling their composure in other parts of the pitch.I thought Mykolenko had a good game. Garner’s dead ball delivery was major disappointment but I thought his work elsewhere was solid.Yes MK, Sanchez played ball first but Myko didn’t foul him in any way, shape or form. Ridiculous he was the one penalised. Tommy Carter 48 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:08:51 He couldn’t get a result at Stamford Bridge if his life depended on it, Moyesie Paul Kossoff 49 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:14:25 If the subs had been on from the start and some added positivity we could have got a point at least, with some luck a win. Considering we are safe then some players having flip flops on is not surprising.Moyes knows this team needs a massive rebuild for next season, and another 38 games of fighting off relegation won't be tolerated by the new owners. Jeff Armstrong 50 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:16:59 If Ndiaye’s substitution was tactical, it sums Moyes up, yes he was poor first half but he is a player who can conjure something up even when playing poorly, Alcaraz was good second half, but why not play both of them for a half? Moyes has done a great job so far, but his DNA has not changed, he is divisive amongst the fans for games like today, unimaginative selections and substitutions, Doucoure playing every minute despite being rubbish most of those minutes, Young coming on for what reason? He has had his honeymoon, now he needs to start showing a bit of imagination with an admittedly limited squad. Dave Abrahams 52 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:24:18 Chelsea were poor and we were destitute until Alcaraz came on for the second half and livened us up a bit, their ‘keeper made two good saves but ours made a cock up with playing the ball out and I thought he could have done better with the shot that came in — mind you going from destitute to nearly poverty stricken was a slight improvement. Jeff Armstrong 53 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:30:45 Dave @52, I thought Beto was more at fault for the goal tbh, his hold up play was poor in that situation, he allowed Challobah to rob him too easily. Agreed, Alcaraz was good second half though, would have been interesting to see him in tandem with Ndiaye.Perhaps Moyes should be a bit more adventurous, especially with us being safe, he should be using these games to experiment with formations. Andrew Keatley 54 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:32:08 Ndiaye was on the periphery first half, while Alcaraz made a big impact second half. I'm sure that. when the game opened up in the second half. then that would have suited Ndiaye – so perhaps Moyes should have taken the ineffective Harrison off instead – but the introduction of Alcaraz definitely gave us a foothold in the game.Branthwaite and O'Brien look like a decent pairing, and Branthwaite in particular continues to show exceptional poise on and off the ball. I thought Garner was neat and tidy and moved the ball well, even if his set pieces were poor. Patterson, Beto and Chermiti are just not good enough and need to be moved on this summer if we want to be competing in the top half of the Premier League. Ashley Roberts 55 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:36:43 The game showed, with the correct players on the pitch, Everton were a match for Chelsea, if not better. The upsetting thing is it took 60 minutes before we started playing.What was clear is that we need a new right-back: Patterson has been given many chances and is just not Premier League standard. Young outplayed him and he is 39 years of age. We need to end Harrison's loan deal. Again, not good enough. Beto is not a Premier League player, he cannot control a ball to save his life and is so slow and lumbering. We need to make sure we sign Alcarez and I thought Chermiti did okay when he came on. Still need another striker. On a separate note I thought Pickford and Branthwaite were excellent today and, without the mistake from Beto, we would have had a draw as Chelsea did not create much. George Cumiskey 56 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:37:43 Unless he was injured, I can't see the reason for taking Niadye off. He didn't do much but he can always turn a game.Especially with Doucouré staying on when he was the worst player on the pitch by a country mile! 🤔 Danny O'Neill 57 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:40:46 Just at London Waterloo on my way home after an epic weekend that took me from London to Manchester to Chelsea in 24 hours. I was with my cousin sat with him and Chelsea supporters. I'll gather my thoughts. As always, I like a cooling off period. I said before the match, with almost nothing to play for, go and play with freedom.No chance. An average game between two average teams. Raymond Fox 58 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:44:47 Predictable comments, we were a 9/2 outsider for this game, who else was Moyes going to pick. He's played Patterson, O'Brien, Alcaraz has had 45 minutes, so has Ndiaye, McNeil and Chermiti 25 minutes each.The bottom line is we have a squad that is good without being quite good enough. Ajay Gopal 59 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:47:08 Their 2 central midfielders - Caicedo and Fernandez were purchased for close to £250 million and our 2 - Gana and Garner cost us, what, about £15 million between them? Then, when you think of Colwill, Chalobah, Palmer, Neto, Jackson, Madueke, Lavia, Cucurella each bought for upwards of £30, 40, 50 million, then you start appreciating that we at least gave them a game, and with some luck, we might have even nicked a draw.I am normally critical of Moyes's tactics and selections, but today he couldn't have done much better, given the resources at his disposal. There were at least 2 incidents in the Chelsea penalty box that should have merited closer inspection by VAR, but surprise! It didn't happen. Major rebuilding needed next season, several areas need strengthening. I believe we have a good defensive base. Midfield needs massive reinforcements and we need to get lucky with a talismanic attacking signing who could help propel us up the table.Disappointed with the result, but this game's outcome was a massive motivation for one team, and not so much for the other, and the result reflected it. Kunal Desai 60 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:47:53 Not sure we're going to see any real uplift in performances for the remaining games.The club may as well start announcing from next week which out-of-contract players will be leaving and those staying. Colin Malone 61 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:49:02 I would say, Moyes's football is safe football. Keep it safe. We won't win nothing with his type of football. Alcaraz was running into space when Mykolenko had the ball. Instead of giving the ball to Alcaraz, he played it safe, it happens time and time again. You can see why he plays Doucoure. Not an ounce of skill, you could see the header he missed and the pass into the box but Moyes thinks he's safe. Shit but safe. Just read Chermiti is not good enough. For fuck's sake, give him a chance behind the front man. That's not going to happen with Moyes's safe football. Christy Ring 62 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:54:58 I know Ndiaye had a poor first half, and a few times he stood with his arms out looking for a free; maybe that's why Moyes took him off.But the man right in front of Moyes, who he couldn't miss, Harrison was absolutely diabolical! Could he not play Ndiaye and Alcaraz together, especially when we needed a goal? I'm totally perplexed. Martin Mason 63 Posted 26/04/2025 at 15:58:27 We met the glass ceiling again and these games are games that we just don't have the skills and attitude to win. I'd say that we are getting better and, despite the massive gap in resources, we may be able to get through the ceiling by going out to win games like this. Chelsea are a good side though and it was a decent performance from Everton. Eric Haworth 64 Posted 26/04/2025 at 16:18:44 We all have our own way of seeing things, although it's hard to disagree with any of the previous posts; it was a poor game between two poor teams. Reflecting on specific faults for the goal, in my view, it was a combination of Jordan “firing” his clearance straight at Beto, who we all know can't control a ball to hold it up. So an inevitable turnover, and although Jordan can't be blamed for not stopping the shot, he has stopped better shots, and in fact I think one of them was in this game. Regarding the withdrawal of Ndiaye, he's not really been on it since he returned from his injury lay-off, but, with so many other candidates who have been quite frankly rank, it's odd that Ndiaye was first to be hooked, given his ability to turn things? Which raises the spectre of the close-season clear-out. Because the length of the list of candidates is quite frankly frightening, on the basis it includes more going than staying, which in my view should include the likes of Doucouré, Patterson, Mykolenko, Harrison, Keane, Beto, McNiel, to name but a few. Christy Ring 65 Posted 26/04/2025 at 16:19:53 Martin #63,Looking at Chelsea today, and the massive money they've wasted, they were very ordinary, and extremely nervous, and there for the taking, if Moyes picked a more attacking line-up. But we desperately need a striker, Beto hasn't got a first touch, and Chermiti isn't a No 9 — more suited to two upfront. Richard Starkey 66 Posted 26/04/2025 at 16:34:46 Silk Purse, Sow’s Ears Steve Brown 67 Posted 26/04/2025 at 16:46:25 Everton are 2 points off 17th. Brian Williams 68 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:02:22 And just three points off 13th. Billy Shears 69 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:02:57 We simply ain't brave enough in the these types of games... should've gone to Chelsea with a better attacking line-up from the startWe never learn, do we!!! Steve Brown 70 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:06:03 If we finish 13th, I’ll paddle across the Mersey on a bubble. Danny O'Neill 71 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:09:08 Yes, Brian @68.The race for 13th is on.God, it depresses me typing that. Derek Knox 72 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:09:08 I wonder if TFG, and Moyes to a degree, have any intention of him staying on or what! Reason being that he will build a team that he thinks will obviously better what we have now, with so many impending departures. If it is short-term only, the new manager will change it again.We need clarity if possible from the top, as well as a good clear out! Dave Abrahams 73 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:12:34 Jeff (53), Fair enough regarding Beto and the goal but anyone with an ounce sense, never mind the captain, wouldn't have aimed the ball at Beto. Then it looked like he was blaming somebody else for the goal instead of having a good look at himself. But, as another poster remarked, we all see the game differently and Calamity gets on my bleedin' nerves at the best of times. Julian Exshaw 74 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:22:30 I think it was a bit unfair to take Patterson off so early. Apart from that awful pass back to Pickford, was he really that bad? He needs time to show what he can do, surely; Harrison and Doucouré are given a chance every week with scant reward. If the bar is set at 'working hard', then I fear we are in for more of the same in the next season or two. I like Alcaraz. He's not fully cooked yet but he adds energy and something different when he comes on. He should start next week.Overall, I think the subs helped but Mr Moyes has a lot to ponder in the weeks ahead. Peter Moore 75 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:28:03 Dave (74), I agree. Our goalie, whose job is to protect our goal, effectively 'achieved' a 'pre-pre assist' for Chelsea's goal! He knows Beto's strengths and weaknesses. So to ping a fast pass to his feet, with opposition right on him, is a very poor decision indeed. Hopefully he will have a think and learn from his mistake. Tom Bowers 76 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:29:48 Not unexpected given our record at the Bridge and our poor offense that has been a problem all season.Defensively we have been sound but, when you don't score, then you are always vulnerable to defeat.Given that we conceded 14 goals in our first four games, all credit must go to the defenders for keeping us up.Whilst we really never expected much from these last half-a-dozen games, it was good to get some points – particularly the win against Forest.We can now concentrate on the remainder of the season and finishing well although we desperately need improvements up front for next season. Jeff Armstrong 77 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:48:38 Dave 74 & Peter 76, agreed, Pickford should’ve known better, Beto loses the ball that led to the goal, but he should never have been put in that position, he’s consistently lost the ball when trying hold up play, he’s decent with through balls on the shoulder of defenders, but into feet he’s not great. Christy Ring 78 Posted 26/04/2025 at 17:55:43 Dave & Peter, in all fairness, I watched a replay of the goal, and Beto took two touches and then lost the ball, you can’t blame Pickford for him being that poor? Martin Mason 79 Posted 26/04/2025 at 18:11:00 Christy@65, yes, I also feel that Moyes may not yet be feeling risky enough to go for the win. He may feel that steadily improving bit by bit until the wins come may be the way and that may be a policy that's been dictated to him? One of your points is really valid though, Chelsea have spent hundreds of mil and they aren't so much better than us as they showed today. For us to find good players that will blend in over this transfer window when every team will be looking for the very same players will be difficult. I would hope that we don't spend bad money even if that means waiting a couple or three windows. When I say it was a decent performance that is based on being a massive improvement over last year. Still far to go. Mark Murphy 80 Posted 26/04/2025 at 18:24:48 Totally agree Martin. Despite the obvious 3 or 4 that we have that are patently not good enough for a good PL side, we were not obviously inferior to a multi million Chelsea side.Some canny signings in summer could see those “fine margins” being reduced and games like this can be won. I don’t buy into the ongoing “knife to a gunfight” narrative. We weren’t lying down for a tummy tickle there today.In another note - I’m watching Villa v Palace in the semi now. I’m not seeing much different from Villa to how we play but I wish we could play with a little of the freedom that Palace play with. They do like their flair players like Eze, Olive, Zaha etc down at palace.PENALTY TO PALACE!!! Robert Tressell 81 Posted 26/04/2025 at 18:26:44 It's hard to see Patterson having a future at the club. He's 24 this year. Could well be the oldest "prospect" in the Premier League and not progressed one bit since he was 19. Possibly even gone backwards.A bit like the City game. We made a much, much better side look really ordinary. Just got edged out by the extra quality. If we can give Moyes some decent quality in a few more positions (especially our abysmal right flank) then we can win games like that next season. John Hall 82 Posted 26/04/2025 at 18:27:01 That was like watching Dyche ball. Nothing up top, nothing in the middle. Beto absolute useless. Lost it so many times with a first touch akin to a Sunday league player. Playing for draws again against the upper echelon.Nothing changes after a bright beginning. Get use to it!! Andrew Merrick 83 Posted 26/04/2025 at 18:28:57 If we could throw money at three signings, I d love to see Everton with two top quality wing backs and an awesome striker.We lack speed, especially in transition, and we lack quality finishing, if we could address that in one window we would be transformed...But in the real world, with psr, we are looking down the back of the sofa...Unless a huge sponsorship can be set in place soon...sighs... Mark Murphy 84 Posted 26/04/2025 at 18:30:33 We were not playing for a draw in my honest opinion John.I thought for the first 23 minutes we were probing for a breakthrough. Then they aired and it changed to stay in it till half time. 