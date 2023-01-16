Merseyside Police issue statement following 'threats' towards Everton board

Merseyside Police say that they are now liaising with Everton regarding alleged threats towards club directors made ahead of their Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday but that no incidents or any offences have been reported.

The club issued a statement of their own in the hours before the game saying that the entire Board of Directors had been told not to attend the match at Goodison Park due to concerns over their safety.

A peaceful sit-in had been called for after the match by the NSNOW group, coordinating the response of more than 60 different fan groups who are united in expressing their concern at the current direction and future of the club, a protest that went off without incident inside the ground.

Everton claimed that they had received "malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence" and that "increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression - at recent home matches" were behind the decision to advise club officials to stay away from the fixture against Saints.

Further allegations were made in the media, however, with BBC reporter Juliette Ferrington suggesting in a tweet that Everton CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale’s car "was attacked after the defeat to Brighton as she was inside. Misogynist, sexist and threatening language used towards her. A lot of threats directed at the board have been sent to the club and online."

Additional claims were made that Barrett-Baxendale had been "put in a headlock" by a fan while leaving the Directors' Box after the Brighton defeat and that Chairman Bill Kenwright had received death threats.

Local police now say that they are working with the club to investigate these claims but have not, as yet, received any reports of violence or threats of violence.

The statement read: “We can confirm that Merseyside Police is liaising with Everton Football Club following alleged threats towards Directors ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday, 14 January.

“No threats or incidents were reported to police prior to the game, but we are in communication with the club to establish if any offences have taken place, and to ensure that any future reports are received through existing channels.

“Any threats reported to Merseyside Police would be assessed and investigated as a matter of course, and any appropriate safety measures implemented. We are also aware of videos in circulation of fans approaching players’ cars as they made their way from Goodison after the match.

“At this stage no offences have been reported.”

