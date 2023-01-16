Season › 2022-23 › News Merseyside Police issue statement following 'threats' towards Everton board Lyndon Lloyd 16/01/2023 54comments | Jump to last Reuters Merseyside Police say that they are now liaising with Everton regarding alleged threats towards club directors made ahead of their Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday but that no incidents or any offences have been reported. The club issued a statement of their own in the hours before the game saying that the entire Board of Directors had been told not to attend the match at Goodison Park due to concerns over their safety. A peaceful sit-in had been called for after the match by the NSNOW group, coordinating the response of more than 60 different fan groups who are united in expressing their concern at the current direction and future of the club, a protest that went off without incident inside the ground. Everton claimed that they had received "malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence" and that "increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression - at recent home matches" were behind the decision to advise club officials to stay away from the fixture against Saints. Article continues below video content Further allegations were made in the media, however, with BBC reporter Juliette Ferrington suggesting in a tweet that Everton CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale’s car "was attacked after the defeat to Brighton as she was inside. Misogynist, sexist and threatening language used towards her. A lot of threats directed at the board have been sent to the club and online." Additional claims were made that Barrett-Baxendale had been "put in a headlock" by a fan while leaving the Directors' Box after the Brighton defeat and that Chairman Bill Kenwright had received death threats. Local police now say that they are working with the club to investigate these claims but have not, as yet, received any reports of violence or threats of violence. The statement read: “We can confirm that Merseyside Police is liaising with Everton Football Club following alleged threats towards Directors ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday, 14 January. “No threats or incidents were reported to police prior to the game, but we are in communication with the club to establish if any offences have taken place, and to ensure that any future reports are received through existing channels. “Any threats reported to Merseyside Police would be assessed and investigated as a matter of course, and any appropriate safety measures implemented. We are also aware of videos in circulation of fans approaching players’ cars as they made their way from Goodison after the match. “At this stage no offences have been reported.” Reader Comments (54) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Nick Page 1 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:57:14 The Merseyside Police are now involved in investigating reports of threats made against BoD….new statement….no threats reported before the game but in communication with club (liaising) and if any threats have taken place they will be investigated as matter of course. Also aware of videos circulating but at this stage no offences have been reported.So they made it all up as they haven't reported anything before the game. Shame they're more focussed on their own “image” rather than how badly these bastards have run the football club….which has led to this situation in the first place. They're a disgrace. Jim Lloyd 2 Posted 16/01/2023 at 15:58:43 Spot on, Nick! Brent Stephens 3 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:11:15 Interesting! Jay Harris 4 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:18:15 Could any of us stand by and watch anyone let alone poor Denise being put in a headlock by a man?There must have been thousands of supporters around and there appear to be no witnesses, no CCTV footage, no report to police — just a claim by the proverbial master of smoke and mirrors.CASE CLOSED! Neil Copeland 5 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:24:01 Sorry if I am being a bit thick, but who at the club actually advised the BoD not to attend the game? Peter Neilson 6 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:27:19 Plenty of liaising going on. Yesterday it was reported “Everton confirmed they are liaising with Merseyside police” and now the police are reciprocating. Didn't know this is the somewhat lengthy process for reporting an alleged physical assault. Maybe communication is via fax. Michael Kenrick 7 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:27:32 A 'Security and Safety Advisor', Neil. No name provided. Nor this person's qualifications. The clear implication is that it was club staff, with no input from the police. What makes this so much worse is that the club itself not only made the decision unilaterally but they chose to put out what any idiot should have known was a massively inflammatory "Club Statement", telling all and sundry they weren't going to attend. That part of the story was totally unnecessary. Kinda has throwbacks to that equally heinous Club Statement which destroyed the career of our 31-year-old married player at a stroke, and rile up the other one we had on the books at the time, Fabian Delph. Brent Stephens 8 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:31:11 Merseyside Police:"No threats or incidents were reported to police prior to the game [against Southampton], but we are in communication with the club to establish if any offences have taken place, and to ensure that any future reports are received through existing channels.“Any threats reported to Merseyside Police would be assessed and investigated as a matter of course, and any appropriate safety measures implemented. We are also aware of videos in circulation of fans approaching players’ cars as they made their way from Goodison after the match.“At this stage no offences have been reported.” Stephen Davies 9 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:31:26 Merseyside police. ' at this stage,no offences have been reported ' June Brennan 10 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:32:27 Shame on them putting the club in disrepute. Trying to take the focus from the board when everyone could see this was a total fabrication. What is happening at this club? Total disrespect for the fans coming out with fabricated tales. Peter Neilson 11 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:36:34 Neil the club statement said their security advisor but the quote of the impending risk was attributed to “Security & Safety Advisor”. Capitalised title, so must be important. Funny that they are “advisors” but then stated: “Club's Board members have been told they must not attend today's fixture.” That's the club's own emphasis in bold. Yet advisors don't make demands, only advise. Very odd. Christine Foster 12 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:37:41 Michael, it's better described now as calling one's bluff. Peter Carpenter 13 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:42:46 Oh, come on. Give them a break. They're making the threatening letter right now. As we type, Sharpe is frantically cutting letters out of the Echo and Denise is gluing them down. Bill is pacing the room urging them to hurry and saying, 'Remember, this was shoved through the letterbox at the same time as the pies arrived on Saturday morning, everybody got that?' Sadly, no one notices they are using today's Echo. Will Mabon 14 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:42:52 OK, so no report made to the police.This leaves the possibility as has been speculated that DBB perhaps initially wanted to forget the matter and put it behind her due to the humiliation, embarrassment and such, so didn't report.However if this is the case, one wonders at the care and consideration shown by what I'll broadly call "The Club" to then publicize the event to an audience of millions.DBB would have either had to come to terms with things pretty quickly or succumb to some rather unsavoury pressure.The original statement might've been more suitable without the phrase "targeted physical aggression".All in all, something of a thickening plot, to go with the rest of the mess. Darren Hind 15 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:44:32 Evertonian just been on TalkShite saying the directors are trying to deflect blame onto fans by making up this stuff about the Denise Barrett-Baxendale assault.Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent just brushed him aside saying there is no way in the world a football club would make these allegations against its own fans if it wasn't true.I really think this has gotten to a point where the directors have either got to substantiate the allegation or fuck off.Someone loses big time here. Goldstein and Bent are like the rest of the media. They have already presented the case for the prosecution and appear to have found us fans guilty. Barry Hesketh 16 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:47:25 I don't care whether the board attend or don't attend a game, that's their choice, but I had hoped to see the players turn up at some point this season. Seriously, how come they didn't have any contingency plans in place following the alleged incident involving the CEO? Also giving in to threats of violence will only encourage more idiots to think that they can do likewise. Obviously, as witnessed at the end of the Spurs v Arsenal game, there are a growing number of selfish morons who seem to believe that they have the right to attack players or staff; it's never been acceptable behaviour, and it never will be. However, it has become a growing trend for people to take out their frustrations on doctor's receptionists, shop workers and anyone else who they believe is responsible for not doing what they want when they want. It's something that the whole of society has to tackle; how to do it? I've no idea. Joe McMahon 17 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:47:45 Correct, Darren, and I think we know who… Brent Stephens 18 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:48:55 I feel sorry for the Director of Communications at Everton. Given recent events (alleged or concocted), I'd resign if I were you, Roger Kenyon. Somebody needs to get a grip of all this. The police have just hung the club out to dry. Tony Abrahams 19 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:49:02 Did any of Everton's Board of Directors attend the cup tie at Old Trafford the other Friday night? Michael Kenrick 20 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:49:32 Surely you have to ask as well why the Police are making this statement, which says pretty much nothing has really happened? Why on earth would the Police do that?Is it perhaps in response to influential Evertonians who are seeking the truth, asking questions in high places and applying pressure for them to say something?All very, very odd. And does absolutely nothing to address the previous concerns of fans... in fact, it goes to stoke the fire yet more!!! Oliver Molloy 21 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:51:50 Panorama need to start taking note of what's going on, and the cops need to investigate the alleged accusations.Also wouldn't the cops be fully aware who the “Security & Safety Advisor” is that passed this information on?And why were the cops not told of this threat in the first place? Will Mabon 22 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:52:05 Barry,a good start might be to get globalism off everyone's backs to relieve the pressure and the deliberate influences. Since this chaos is exactly what's wanted however, I won't be holding my breath. Peter Carpenter 23 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:54:48 I think it shows one thing clearly; the Board has declared a propaganda war against it's own fans. What other club has ever done that? There's no way back for them after this. Steve Brown 24 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:55:03 What an enormous surprise.The board is so inept they can’t even fake a story. Tony Abrahams 25 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:58:12 That seems to be the inclination, Darren. I got the same feeling watching a video of Jeff Stelling, reporting on the Evertonians outside Goodison before the game on Saturday night. His choice of words wasn’t very good, making me think that Everton’s Board had already set the narrative. Ian Hollingworth 26 Posted 16/01/2023 at 16:58:47 We, the loyal fans of Everton FC should be outraged at this news.Yet more proof that the vile man that is Bill Kenwright would throw the loyal fans of the club he loves, under the bus.I doubt the wider media will report what Merseyside police have said leaving the wider public to label us as thugs who scared off the board.Do not let the snake slither out of this one as this is as low as it gets.Personally, I hope they don't show their faces at Goodison again. Ian Edwards 27 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:04:20 I can see the news articles in a few weeks. "Frank Lampard leads Everton to 15 games without a win leaving the team 8 points from safety while supporters protest outside the ground demanding CCTV footage of a headlock". Michael Kenrick 28 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:07:00 The Mail have now picked this up, although their 'facts' seem a bit off (I know, I know):Merseyside Police say Everton DIDN'T report any 'threats or incidents' before telling their directors to stay at home for their safety, amid club claims of CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale being put in a headlock at a recent gameThey say, among other things:● Merseyside Police advised board members not to attend Saturday's fixture Will Mabon 29 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:09:01 Michael @ 20, I've been pondering this myself.Can't say I know the current complex legalities regarding privacy in such matters, though have noticed the increasing trend of hanging people out to dry by "sharing" sensitive info with the public that once would have never happened prior to any trial or action.Not much diplomacy left - but it will push the game on in this instance i.e. stir the pot of shit.Sadly the conclusion looking more and more likely is very unpalatable. Disheartening times for EFC. Neil Copeland 30 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:15:48 Michael #7 and Peter #11, thanks. Confirms what I thought; an unnamed senior security adviser (as indicated by his title in caps), giving a direct instruction, in bold letters no less, to the most senior officials at the club. As already stated, to air this so publicly was incredibly naive and damaging and the timing stinks of premeditated actions.As for Merseyside Police; perhaps they are telling the club to provide the evidence or retract the claim? The alleged headlock is very serious if true and a case of cough up or shut up from what I can see.If the reports of threats to the board are true then I hope the police investigate fully and throw the book at anyone found guilty, Time will tell I suppose. Steve Brown 31 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:18:30 Ian @ 27, didn’t you just call your fellow blues ‘feral rats’ a short while ago on another ToffeeWeb thread?Care to elaborate? Ian Bennett 32 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:22:43 100% this was positioned to split the fan base and ensure the civil fans didn't follow the mob in the protests against the board.The issue has no proof in an age of cctv & mobiles, no police complaint, and was held back 13 days from the actual incident.If it looks and smells like Bull shit, its because it is. Frank blamed the fans previously, Moshiri blamed the fans mid week. They'll come up anything to ensure no shines a big light on their failings. Steve Brown 33 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:24:28 Despite the despair, we should keep our sense of humour! This is quality.Link08 Ian Edwards 34 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:24:47 Steve 31. I was clearly referring to those fans harrassing the players in their cars. Feral rats is a fitting description Will Mabon 35 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:24:55 "I really think this has gotten to a point where the directors have either got to substantiate the allegation or fuck off."Sounds just like a High Court judgement, Darren, great stuff :-) Steve Brown 36 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:26:06 Sure ian. Neil Humphreys 37 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:26:12 Not quite a smoking gun, yet.As we pretty much all thought- a lie.They could easily have said that the board were staying away to prevent attention straying from the pitch etc- instead they exaggerate a response. I said this on Saturday- if it was a credible threat it would be a police statement, not a club one.What a lamentable state of affairs Stu Darlington 38 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:27:08 No worries.It will be years before Merseyside Police are able to get to this incident.After all they have to clear up who wrecked the Man City team bus,pelted Guardiola with coins,severely injured a young girl with a missile at Man City’s ground not to mention who had the 2,500 fake tickets in Paris. We must be way down list!! Steve Brown 39 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:29:21 Stu, by Friday the club will have rowed back to a claim that the CEO was subject to unwarranted frowning. Bill Fairfield 40 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:30:38 What a state our club is in. So sad.Gets worse as each hour passes. Daniel A Johnson 41 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:32:23 It honestly feels like the club is going to implode.It's like watching a car crash in slow motion. Peter Mills 42 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:34:24 Presumably any such “real and credible threat” would not just disappear overnight, so does that mean the directors will be given protection at all times? That they cannot return to work? How long does the Advisor think the threat will last? Lenny Fisher 43 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:35:56 Time to ramp up….How about a total boycott of all home games until Kenwright gets booted out………or is this just a bit too much of a sacrifice for the fans?Principles are everything…Hit them in the pocket…👍👹😡😡 Pat Kelly 44 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:38:17 The players have now released a statement saying they have never posed any threat at Goodison Park. Neil Humphreys 45 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:40:43 Lenny #43,It wouldn't be much of a sacrifice these days!We need to stay behind the team – just shift the protest to the next game! Kieran Kinsella 46 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:42:03 PatHaha too true Nick Page 47 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:42:21 Stu 38. They’re still looking for the West Ham and Chelsea fans milling around Heysel in LFC shirts. Feckin useless…. Danny O’Neill 48 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:43:18 This is divide and conquer on the grandest of scales.Divide and conquer? This will be divide and fall on their part. I can't believe the thought process. Blaming the supporters for their failure is below the belt.If there is justice to be had, then consult with the police and show the evidence. No-one will dispute that. We are a civilised society and live in one of the most CCTV'd countries in the world. It's not like anyone can get away with it. A timely statement on a website isn't evidence.If something wrong has happened then report it and demonstrate it. Then the perpetrator can be prosecuted for assault.I don't see the complexity in that. Jim Lloyd 49 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:44:30 I feel sorry for the poor Board members, especially our padlocked (er, sorry, headlocked) CEO, who must have had to put in a claim in for a new haircut.Club Official NoticeTo ward off any further attacks on her hairstyle, the club is enrolling a large number of Scouts, supported by Cubs and Brownies, to form a singing barrier totally drowning out, any naughty words shouted at them by infuriated season ticket holders (the ones that are awake, that is).Girl Guides will be on hand to give her an emergency hairdo, should the worst happen. Laughing at her distressed state, will not be tolerated.This is if the brave Board Members take their places for the next thrilling installment of "Get down To Goodison Road" if they can find their way. Andy Crooks 50 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:45:27 Many want Frank Lampard gone, only one manages to shoehorn this into every thread in case anyone missed it the first twenty million times. Julian Exshaw 51 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:47:05 The biggest problem right now is official communication from the club or rather the lack thereof. Is there a worse Premier League club for this? I doubt it. Whatever is going on, it's shining a negative light on the only thing that's positive about this club: the fans! Anthony Dove 52 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:48:36 Apart from dragging the Club’s reputation through the mud they left the players to take the full brunt of the crowd’s unrest instead of themselves.I don’t think there is a worse chant for players morale than ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’. I know things are bad, but I’ve seen a lot worse performances than that on Saturday. We clapped them off at halftime for heavens sake. Through no fault of their own many aren’t good enough to wear the shirt but they all gave 100%.Moshiri is going to have to give us Bill’s head on a plate to calm this down. Stu Darlington 53 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:55:27 Jim@49Sorry Jim you can’t call them Brownies anymore.Apparently it’s offensive and disrespectful to some people amongst other things. Jack Convery 54 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:55:34 Like every other statement that comes out of Goodison these days - Fake News !!!We're trying to get players in - that's a good one.Whatever Frank needs we'll support him - there's another.Moshiri - Frank has my full support - next thing Moshiri will do is sack him.The club is not for sale - oh stop it. you're killing me !!I'm searching for investment - oh yehUsmanov has nothing to do with Everton - laffs cock off !!!!!The Board are doing a great job. They are local !! - oh my it gets better and better.I won't communicate through Jim White anymore. Hi Jim it's Moshiri here. The fans are to blame for everything !!! - ha ha ha. ( A pity it's not really funny ). Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb