Everton will take on West Ham United in the second match of the Premier League Summer Series in the United States. The match will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 30 (11:30 pm BST).

The Blues have had an unremarkable pre-season so far. They failed to win against lower league sides Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers and succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the first match of the Summer Series in New Jersey.

Performances have been slow and lethargic, with several players making uncharacteristic errors. Manager David Moyes has also had to contend with an extremely thin squad for the US tour and has had to deploy many of his players out of their usual positions.

While the Toffees were competitive in the first half against Andoni Iraola’s side, they failed to deal with the threat off the bench as the match went on. Three goals in the space of 15 minutes in the second half sealed the fate of the game and Moyes lamented the lack of signings after the final whistle.

West Ham United also lost their first game of the Premier League Summer Series. Bruno Fernandes scored twice to hand Manchester United a 2-1 victory over Moyes’ former side.

While the Hammers are third in the Summer Series league table, the Blues are fourth at the moment.

Everton vs West Ham - Predicted Lineup and Team News

Everton team news

The lack of Everton’s squad depth was laid bare in the previous match against Bournemouth. With star centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite missing the tour due to a niggle and James Tarkowski and Michael Keane not being at full fitness, Moyes was forced to play Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko as makeshift central defenders along with Jake O’Brien.

Thierno Barry made his first appearance in a blue shirt and put in an energetic shift in the final 15 minutes. However, with the side being 3-0 down, there’s little he could do. Barry could be in for his first start tonight.

Mark Travers could be back in goal for Moyes as he continues to assess his new signing.

Everton predicted lineup vs West Ham

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Travers; Patterson, O’Brien, Mykolenko, McNeil; Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye; Barry

When is Everton vs West Ham?

Everton will take on West Ham on Wednesday, July 30, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kick-off time is scheduled at 11:30 pm BST.

Where to watch Everton vs West Ham?

For fans in the UK, the Premier League Summer Series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. For those living in the US, the matches will be available live on NBC.

