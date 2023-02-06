Former Everton winger missing after massive earthquake in Turkey

One-time Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea player Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under rubble after the building he was in collapsed amid the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in the early hours today.

A search and rescue operation is underway for Atsu and many more people buried as buildings collapsed in a tragedy that has killed an estimated 1,600 people so far.

The 31-year-old Ghainain joined Hatayspor of the Turkish Super Lig last summer.

Atsu made 5 appearances for the Toffees in the 2014-15 season under Roberto Martinez during a loan spell from Chelsea and he also played for Malaga before joining the Magpies is 2016 where he made 32 league appearances.

Following a short stint in Saudi Arabia wuth Al Raed he moved to Turkey where he has played 3 times and scored one goal.

