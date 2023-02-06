Season › 2022-23 › News Former Everton winger missing after massive earthquake in Turkey Lyndon Lloyd 06/02/2023 2comments | Jump to last One-time Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea player Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under rubble after the building he was in collapsed amid the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in the early hours today. A search and rescue operation is underway for Atsu and many more people buried as buildings collapsed in a tragedy that has killed an estimated 1,600 people so far. The 31-year-old Ghainain joined Hatayspor of the Turkish Super Lig last summer. Atsu made 5 appearances for the Toffees in the 2014-15 season under Roberto Martinez during a loan spell from Chelsea and he also played for Malaga before joining the Magpies is 2016 where he made 32 league appearances. Article continues below video content Following a short stint in Saudi Arabia wuth Al Raed he moved to Turkey where he has played 3 times and scored one goal. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Derek Knox 1 Posted 06/02/2023 at 15:47:13 Sort of brings it home, when you hear of stories like this, I really hope he manages to survive if trapped, or is found to be accounted for later, as being elsewhere. Tony Abrahams 2 Posted 06/02/2023 at 16:00:27 Absolutely horrific this, and my thoughts are with the Turkish people right now. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb