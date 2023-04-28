FAB calls a vote of no confidence in Kenwright

28/04/2023







The Everton Fan Advisory Board has issued a statement calling a vote of no confidence in Club Chairman, Bill Kenwright following his controversial open letter to the #AllTogetherNow fan group last week.

In the ill-timed letter, released on evertonfc.com on the eve of an important fixture at Crystal Palace, Kenwright addressed concerns raised about his health and defended the performance of CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale and the rest of the Board of Directors but he has been heavily criticised for the tone of his missive and his failure to acknowledge the problems dogging the Club.

Years of financial largesse and poor recruitment have left Everton on the brink of losing their top-flight status after a 69-year unbroken stretch and at the mercy of an independent commission to which the Club has been referred based on charges by the Premier League that they broke profitability and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 financial year.

The FAB, comprised of four elected representatives, including Chair and shareholder Jazz Bal, and six more fans drawn from suppporters groups including the Everton Fans' Forum, Everton Supporters Club Committee and the Everton Heritage Society, was assembled to act as a liaison between Everton's ownership and Board on the one hand and the fans on the other.

In recent weeks, the Advisory Board has presented the Board with a number of concerns raised by supporters at the running of the Club and the FAB itself have voiced their own reservations about a lack of timely or adequate communication from the hierarchy, particularly around player recruitment, the ongoing search for investment, the funding models for the new Everton Stadium and owner Farhad Moshiri's own medium to long-term plans as they pertain to his position as majority shareholder.

None of the Board have attended a match at Goodison Park since early January due to what they Club say are security concerns, although Kenwright, Moshiri and Barrett-Baxendale were in attendance at Frank Lampard's last match in charge against West Ham at the London Stadium later that month and both the Chairman and Chief Executive were at the Anfield derby the following month.

In their statement, the FAB remarked on what is "a second successive relegation battle threatening our Premier League status", the alleged breached of financial fair play rules and their own calls for "proactive leadership, communication and engagement from the Club hierarchy at a time when the relationship between large parts of the fanbase and the Board has become fractured, and for some, irreparable.

"The Chair of any organisation has a core responsibility for leading the board, ensuring its focus on

strategic matters and direction, overseeing the company's business, and setting high governance

standards.

"We were therefore hugely disappointed at the Chairman's statement last Friday," the statement continues. "At a critical time for our Club, when we most needed leadership, understanding, accountability and a recognition of the strength of feeling and concern across large parts of the fanbase, we got the absolute opposite.

"The situation as it stands is not sustainable, not befitting of our great Club and as Evertonians we do not

deserve it.

"After careful consideration, we are therefore making a call of no confidence in the current Chair of

Everton Football Club.

"The FAB is also calling on the majority shareholder to urgently take charge of securing stronger expertise,

experience and more appropriate leadership for our Club and ask that he be ready to explain to fans the

action and timetable for making this happen.

"Finally, we want to acknowledge the work of those doing the day to day work within the Club in what

must be extremely difficult circumstances, as well as Evertonians who have shown time and time again

that they will stop at nothing to support our Club."

