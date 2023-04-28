Season › 2022-23 › News FAB calls a vote of no confidence in Kenwright Lyndon Lloyd 28/04/2023 9comments | Jump to last The Everton Fan Advisory Board has issued a statement calling a vote of no confidence in Club Chairman, Bill Kenwright following his controversial open letter to the #AllTogetherNow fan group last week. In the ill-timed letter, released on evertonfc.com on the eve of an important fixture at Crystal Palace, Kenwright addressed concerns raised about his health and defended the performance of CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale and the rest of the Board of Directors but he has been heavily criticised for the tone of his missive and his failure to acknowledge the problems dogging the Club. Years of financial largesse and poor recruitment have left Everton on the brink of losing their top-flight status after a 69-year unbroken stretch and at the mercy of an independent commission to which the Club has been referred based on charges by the Premier League that they broke profitability and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 financial year. The FAB, comprised of four elected representatives, including Chair and shareholder Jazz Bal, and six more fans drawn from suppporters groups including the Everton Fans' Forum, Everton Supporters Club Committee and the Everton Heritage Society, was assembled to act as a liaison between Everton's ownership and Board on the one hand and the fans on the other. Article continues below video content In recent weeks, the Advisory Board has presented the Board with a number of concerns raised by supporters at the running of the Club and the FAB itself have voiced their own reservations about a lack of timely or adequate communication from the hierarchy, particularly around player recruitment, the ongoing search for investment, the funding models for the new Everton Stadium and owner Farhad Moshiri's own medium to long-term plans as they pertain to his position as majority shareholder. None of the Board have attended a match at Goodison Park since early January due to what they Club say are security concerns, although Kenwright, Moshiri and Barrett-Baxendale were in attendance at Frank Lampard's last match in charge against West Ham at the London Stadium later that month and both the Chairman and Chief Executive were at the Anfield derby the following month. In their statement, the FAB remarked on what is "a second successive relegation battle threatening our Premier League status", the alleged breached of financial fair play rules and their own calls for "proactive leadership, communication and engagement from the Club hierarchy at a time when the relationship between large parts of the fanbase and the Board has become fractured, and for some, irreparable. "The Chair of any organisation has a core responsibility for leading the board, ensuring its focus onstrategic matters and direction, overseeing the company's business, and setting high governancestandards. "We were therefore hugely disappointed at the Chairman's statement last Friday," the statement continues. "At a critical time for our Club, when we most needed leadership, understanding, accountability and a recognition of the strength of feeling and concern across large parts of the fanbase, we got the absolute opposite. "The situation as it stands is not sustainable, not befitting of our great Club and as Evertonians we do notdeserve it. "After careful consideration, we are therefore making a call of no confidence in the current Chair ofEverton Football Club. "The FAB is also calling on the majority shareholder to urgently take charge of securing stronger expertise,experience and more appropriate leadership for our Club and ask that he be ready to explain to fans theaction and timetable for making this happen. "Finally, we want to acknowledge the work of those doing the day to day work within the Club in whatmust be extremely difficult circumstances, as well as Evertonians who have shown time and time againthat they will stop at nothing to support our Club." Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Keating 1 Posted 28/04/2023 at 18:55:06 I said in the Alltogether thread they'd finally made the call.I appreciate they're in a bit of between a rock and a hard place but I think they've been far too diplomatic for a long time.Hopefully they will enlarge the statement to include the rest of the so called Board Mark Ryan 2 Posted 28/04/2023 at 19:02:14 If you read Brands interview then Moshiri has proven to the club that he is not able to bring in professional people and allow them to do their job. He found Brands and fucked him over, tied his hands and fucked him over againAnyone who utters the words " Consider me buying Salomon Rondon as a gift to Raphael, is a sandwich short of a picnic !" Colin Glassar 3 Posted 28/04/2023 at 19:02:31 They can’t even name the sod!!! I don’t know what’s worse, getting trolled by a bunch of inbred geordie mongs or knowing that kenshite is still our chairman? Paul Jones 4 Posted 28/04/2023 at 19:10:16 Watch the board insist that the 'flagship' FAB is no longer fit for purpose while dissolving it and telling us a newer, better, Board Of Advisory Fans will be formed in 15 months time. Christy Ring 5 Posted 28/04/2023 at 19:20:40 For a chairman to make a statement criticising the fans, the day before a huge game against Palace, was a disgrace and shows he thinks he’s bigger than the club, do the honourable thing and resign and take Sharp the puppet with you. Reading where Brands didn’t want Silva sacked, and wanted Arteta to replace him, overruled by the owner who knows nothing about football Kieran Kinsella 6 Posted 28/04/2023 at 19:36:20 JohnI think Jazz and FAB have handled this very well. They've done everything that was asked of them, they've been diplomatic and polite and raised legitimate concerns. The board failed to hold up their end of the bargain by not even honoring their commitment to meet with them as scheduled. Therefore, while there are no "winners" no one can cast them as the villains. Had they gone the more aggressive route the board would have cut off communication a long time ago and represented them as a baying mob. Geoff Lambert 7 Posted 28/04/2023 at 19:38:04 Need to start protesting at his west end shows. Brian Wilkinson 8 Posted 28/04/2023 at 19:57:25 When you see the fab send out this message, you know it’s time up for the board.The fab have in my opinion been selected to be seen as something as a go between, but on occasions have not really attacked the board, but defended them, gave them the benifit of the doubt.For them to come out with this gives me real hope that we may be finally getting rid of these clueless idiots, running our football club.Mr Kenwright supporters are narrowing down by the Day.I just hope one Day, they will look back in time and see the damage he has done to our football club, with his big ego, and realise that it is not a personal vendetta on the guy himself from the supporters. Chris Leyland 9 Posted 28/04/2023 at 19:59:18 I thought when first reading the headline that he’s declared no confidence in himself:FatArrogant Bastard Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb