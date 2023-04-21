Season › 2022-23 › News Bill Kenwright pens open letter to #AllTogetherNow movement Lyndon Lloyd 21/04/2023 21comments | Jump to last Everton Chairman, Bill Kenwright, has released a public response to a message circulated on social media by the #AllTogetherNow movement in which he questions their calls for the removal of the club's Board of Directors. Dear #Alltogethernow, I have read your letter to the Club. Firstly, can I thank you for your care and concern regarding my health. You may well know that in April 2015, I was advised I had a chronic illness that would probably be with me for the duration. This is, pretty inevitably, only the start of a journey where the issues usually increase. And they have. What you may also know is that most people find a spirit that will not give in and hopefully not be beaten. Article continues below video content Sometimes it’s not easy but there are many worse off than me. If I may, I will take this opportunity to address a couple of points from the rest of your letter. The Chairman does not run the football club. We have a Chief Executive Officer who does that, as is true with most clubs. In the eyes of most of the football world, Denise is amongst the best of the best. The truth is she has to be to deal with what every other Premier League club copes with in a hugely competitive environment in addition to the problems that the world has thrown at us over the last three years and, closer to home, in the last year or so. You may think it is not a massive challenge to relentlessly push forward the new stadium currently taking shape on the waterfront. I promise you it is! Financiers amongst your group will tell you why. You write that “The rumours tell you from ‘well placed and trustworthy sources’ that investment is imminent.” Right now, that could be half right, a quarter right…etc. But that has been the situation for some time now. Again, those of you that know about raising hundreds of millions in investment will tell you it’s a relentless journey where hopes are built and squashed in a heartbeat… But it’s a quest that we undertake relentlessly and we will succeed. We are succeeding. Farhad and myself are on it hourly … along with the Board and its advisors. For what you believe to be the best interests of the Club you are committed to the removal of this Board. As you’ve shown. For me, the horror of seeing Grant Ingles, our Chief Financial Officer, and Graeme Sharp being attacked is more than difficult to comprehend. Putting your chairman on a bed sheet in a distasteful way is something that, although it hurts, I have to get used to but…Grant and Sharpy?!?! On banners?!?! The short window you refer to will, you infer, be helped by the removal of your Board. Have you ever pondered whether your manager and players would agree with that? Whether Frank would have rubbed his hands with glee last year at the thought, rather than rushing to the Directors’ Box to acknowledge where his biggest support had come from? And what about other clubs around us? Are they thinking “the Everton Board has gone… it’s going to be easier for us now!!!”? I’m confident of the answer to each of those questions. Finally, there is one indisputable fact. Your Board cares. It’s not nice going through what we have gone through but it hasn’t stopped the workrate, the desire to grow and improve and the loyalty to this Club and to Evertonians. I’ve often said that I would never deny the right of protest to any football fan, especially Evertonians. I know, inevitably, your day will of course come. Just as I knew that I would find you a billionaire when the loud and long protests claimed I wasn’t even looking. In the meantime, I thank you again for worrying about my health problems. In truth, a week off would be great…but I can’t see it happening…as it hasn’t for many years… I wish you what I have wished every Evertonian since I joined the Blue Family nearly seven decades ago…a happy weekend…the season end we all hope for…and a return to better days thereafter. Chairman Bill Quotes sourced from evertonfc.com Reader Comments (21) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Marc Hints 1 Posted 21/04/2023 at 17:52:25 Good grief… I've just seen Bill Kenwright's statement! Brian Wilkinson 2 Posted 21/04/2023 at 17:56:06 Yes, Marc, I was fully expecting it; it was just a matter of time. Marc Hints 3 Posted 21/04/2023 at 17:58:12 What did you think Brian?I thought I was reading a petulant child?What a time to bring this out before an important game Steve Brown 4 Posted 21/04/2023 at 17:58:52 Signed Chairman Bill!Another communications masterpiece and published on the club website.Keep digging Mr Kenwright. Frank Sheppard 5 Posted 21/04/2023 at 17:59:25 The Kenwright statement reads like a proud man who has lost the plot. Very worrying. Neil Lawson 7 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:05:34 I have read, reread, and read again. I am not really sure just what he is trying to say. Not much more, I think, than " don't pick on me. Not my fault" Steve Brown 8 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:07:45 Signed Chairman Bill!And the ‘horror’. Think he has gone full Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now’. Graham Fylde 9 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:09:28 Same here Neil, unless I'm missing some subtlety, I'm really not sure what the point of it is? Colin Glassar 10 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:09:56 The anger and cynicism seeps through every line and word. Bill is a man cornered and he knows his days are numbered so he reacts in a churlish manner. He’s like a spoilt brat who wants the neighbours ball back.Kenwright might love Everton but he sounds like he hates Evertonians. Colin Glassar 11 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:13:02 Full of anger and rage that. The emperor has no clothes and everyone can see he’s a eunuch. I can’t bare the man and hope never to see his fat gob ever again.Please mods, can you replace that pic with something else? What a fucking nobhead that fella is. Marc Hints 12 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:13:14 Absolutely spot on Colin, what an awful time to bring out that statement too Kieran Kinsella 13 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:16:37 Gob bless Bill he is in poor health let's all get behind him. He's one of us. No, I am kidding but that is obviously the response he expects seeing as his dying swan routine yields sympathy and he has been wheeling that out since long before the 2015 he mentions. I am assuming he's being ironic about what other boards think of ours? A laughing stock maybe? Oh and the Chairman Bill is clearly a piss take after we've roundly mocked him as such (e.g. Chairman Mao type dictator) for years. Disingenuous bunch of crap. Brent Stephens 14 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:18:03 The letter sent to Bill by AllTogetherNow hardly sets out a detailed case. So, in that context, his response is lengthy - if empty. Nick White 15 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:24:44 I haven’t seen the letter that prompted this response but this really doesn’t come across as a professionally worded statement from Chairman Bill. Ill health, CEO should take flak, 24/7 search for funding etc. It should generate some fun comments! Paul Smith 16 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:25:21 Frank was up his arse. Steve Brown 17 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:29:19 And posted the day before a massive game.Pure hubris. Peter Mills 18 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:32:01 Whatever Mr Kenwright wrote, it was going to be wrong, unless it was an unlikely “mea culpa”. However, he could have made a rather better job of getting it right than this.I’ve read it several times. He seems to be saying “I’m ill, so cut me some slack. I’m not responsible, the CEO is. I was instrumental in our survival last season. You are ungrateful for what I’ve done, you will hound me out”. He doesn’t seem to have read the room very well. Kevin Molloy 19 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:32:07 this feels quite significant. Clearly, he's not going anywhere voluntarily. He's doubling down. But he's losing some of his polish, this feels peevish, he doesn't normally give in to that. He's too crafty. I don't think he's improved things at all with this public announcement, which is unusual for him. Anthony Flack 20 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:36:14 Oh dear this must surely be a hack or written after a few to many sherry's and he meant to press save not send.I have not taken to joining in bashing him but turned fundamentally against him post the alleged incident with the CEO.This is such a poor letter it can only further damage the club. No decent person truly wishes someone in his position to suffer in illness but the focus on this outweighs anything of other value in the letter.We know what a chair and a CEO do, why say the CEO is top notch and he works so hard he can’t take a holiday… again adds no value, misses the point and probably bollocks.Why not do or say something that adds value to the club and the desperate situation the leadership have put us in Chris Leyland 21 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:36:59 Just like releasing the made-up ‘headlock’ story on the morning of an important game, the fat-headed narcissist can’t resist the limelight and unsettling things even further but this time on the eve of a vital match. Anthony Murphy 22 Posted 21/04/2023 at 18:37:10 Calling himself Chairman Bill is taking the piss out of fans - sticking two fingers up Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb