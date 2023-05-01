Leicester City vs Everton

Seamus Coleman's absence has been keenly felt over past three games and Evertonians are desperate to see him return to the starting XI at the King Power Stadium Seamus Coleman's absence has been keenly felt over past three games and Evertonians are desperate to see him return to the starting XI at the King Power Stadium

Everton travel to the King Power Stadium this evening for what is the most important match the club has faced in almost a year, a bona fide six-pointer against Leicester City between the 18th- and 19th-placed sides in the Premier League.

Not since the final home game of last season when they came from behind to beat Crystal Palace have the Blues gone into a match with so much riding on it thanks to a poor run of recent form that has left them in the bottom three and two points from safety.

Last Thursday's heavy 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United was a psychological hammer blow that extended Everton's winless run under Sean Dyche to six games and sparked fear among the fanbase that the team has neither the mental fortitude nor the wherewithal to get themselves out of danger.

Dyche's biggest task over the past few days, therefore, has been to instill in his charges the belief they had when they beat then leaders Arsenal in his first match in charge, ended Brentford's impressive unbeaten run, managed creditable draws against Chelsea and Tottenham and even when they swept Crystal Palace aside back in October with a similarly strong squad in terms of availability as they have now.

The manager will also have had to ponder what to do at right-back should Seamus Coleman not be passed fit to face Leicester because that position has been a crippling Achilles heel in recent weeks, with Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey struggling badly in the Skipper's absence.

There have been calls from fans for Dyche to finally hand Nathan Patterson his first start due to him being a natural full-back and the questions around Yerry Mina's failure to play a single minute of Dyche's tenure thus far have also now been put to the manager in the wake of poor displays from Michael Keane alongside James Tarkowski.

"I think Yerry Mina is a very good player," Dyche told the media. "He hasn’t played a lot, which is part of my thinking – you’ve got to be fit and you’ve got to be active.

“He’s a very good player but we’ve got other very good players here. It’s about trying to find the right combination, that’s all it is."

The boss's comments don't seem to indicate that the Colombian will have been vaulted into the reckoning for this vital clash with the Foxes and Dyche's admission that he thought Keane played well until Newcastle scored their second of the evening suggests that he could well keep his place even with Conor Coady also an option at centre-half.

Elsewhere in the side, there is a debate over whether Alex Iwobi should come in off the wing and play more centrally where he can provide the most creativity, whether Demarai Gray deserves a recall and if James Garner's eye for a pass makes him a viable option in a midfield that struggled to create genuine opportunities against the Magpies.

In Leicester, Everton will be facing another team in mortal fear of going down but one that is still enjoying a new manager "bounce" under Dean Smith.

Having failed to win a Premier League game since 11th February, the Foxes finally registered a victory in the new boss's second match in charge nine days ago and followed that up with a 1-1 draw at Leeds last Tuesday. It was enough to leapfrog them over Everton but they're only a point better off, albeit with a vastly superior goal difference.

Smith will be without striker Kelechi Iheanacho after he injured his groin at Elland Road is now out for the remainder of the season but Jonny Evans is back in trainng after injury.

It's not over-stating it to suggest that whoever loses this game could well be heading out of the top flight by the end of the month. Defeat for Everton would not be terminal but it would leave Dyche's men with an awful lot to do in their final four matches and put enormous emphasis in the two more winnable fixtures against Wolves at Molineux and against Bournemouth at Goodison Park on the final day.

If Dyche can draw on the spirit that almost saw the Blues win at another relegation-threatened side in Nottingham Forest and grab a late equaliser in March then they stand a good chance of repeating their heroics of last season when they beat Brendan Rodgers' Foxes 2-1.

Kick-off: 8pm, Monday 1 May, 2023

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Neil Swarbrick

Last Time: Leicester City 1 - 2 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, McNeil, Doucouré, Calvert-Lewin

