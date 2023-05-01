The footballing gods can be cruel and vindictive but in Everton’s case this weekend they have offered up gifts and opportunities in the form of defeats for the Blues’ relegation rivals Southampton, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest. Add to that Wolves’s 6-0 defeat at Brighton (which still keeps them within reach of those struggling below them and also demonstrates their defensive vulnerabilities, which could be important when Everton go there in a couple of weeks’ time) and things could not have fallen much better for Sean Dyche and his team this weekend.

Now they have to step up and make the most of it. They have to start delivering. The manager needs to start finding solutions to a run of form that has seen his side go winless now in six games. Indeed, it wasn’t all that long ago that it looked as though Everton under Dyche had enough to ensure they would be well clear of danger by crunch time in late May.

But three defeats in their last four matches, including two really damaging home losses to Fulham and Newcastle, have left them two points and two places from safety in the lower reaches of the Premier League heading into an absolutely massive six-pointer against Leicester.

Dyche’s much-vaunted strengths were supposed to be around defensive solidity, dogged determination, a robust mentality, and his teams being hard to beat, but on all of those scores he and his players have been woefully inadequate in recent weeks. The mental frailty of the players appears to have been a particularly damning weakness of late as Everton have collapsed in the second half in each of their last two home games.

Certainly, when you look at the pathetic way in which three players in Blue jerseys practically watched as Alexander Isak danced his way along the byline before setting up Newcastle’s fourth goal on Thursday evening, there can be no arguing that some players had given up.

However, it’s also hard to maintain a positive mentality when the manager isn’t making the right decisions to set you up for success and his team selection leaves you wide open at right back, a position in the defence that has been ruthlessly exploited by the likes of the Magpies, Fulham, Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks.

The hope is that Seamus Coleman will be back when the Toffees make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Monday evening or, if he isn’t passed fit, the nod goes to Nathan Patterson who is, at least, a natural full-back.

Regardless of who plays, though, the 11 that take the field need to stand tall, be brave and fight for the shirt from the first minute to the last. The away support will be there, just as it was in this fixture last year when they sang themselves hoarse and inspired the Blues to a precious away victory but the team can no longer simply rely on coach welcomes, blue-hued send-offs from Finch Farm and, when the time comes against Manchester City and Bournemouth later this month, the Goodison Park bear-pit.

This needs to come from the guts and the spirit of the players. We need more from Amadou Onana in midfield, a potential beast in the heart of the side who has been impressive at times without truly taking charge of matches. We need more from Idrissa Gueye, who has a propensity to switch off in the middle of the park. We need more from Demarai Gray if he plays. We need more from Alex Iwobi who is the side’s leading goal creator but who all too often lacks end product and only has one goal to his name this season.

We need more intensity, more crosses and better deliveries from the flanks, more numbers in the box when we’re attacking rather than having two central midfielders jogging purposelessly forward while the team is counter-attacking. We need to start winning more corners and being a threat from set-pieces again. And we need to put the ball in the six-yard box for Dominic Calvert-Lewin… again and again.

Finally, we need more proactivity, decisiveness and imagination from dugout. If you can predict a Dyche substitution to the minute — usually the 70th — and know exactly what he is going to do then be sure the opposition will, too. The manager has been one-dimensional in this thinking, too rigid in his team selection and it is high time he started reacting once it’s clear a particular approach or formation isn’t working.

There is talent in this Everton team. There is, as they showed against Arsenal, Leeds and Brentford at home, fight, determination, heart and resilience. Now is the time to re-find that, to dig deep and make it count on the pitch. Victory at the King Power Stadium is eminently achievable; they have to believe it and follow through. The psychological boost if they can would be huge.

Monday night’s game might not be winner-takes-all on the night but any loser might well be going down. In that sense, it is almost like a cup tie; do or die; show up, fight for the badge, fight for the fans and fight for this famous old club’s very survival.

UTFT 🔵⚪️

