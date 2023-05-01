Column Time to Stand Up and Fight, Everton Regardless of who plays, though, the 11 that take the field need to stand tall, be brave and fight for the shirt from the first minute to the last at Leicester on Monday evening. Lyndon Lloyd 01 May 2023 3comments (last) Share article The footballing gods can be cruel and vindictive but in Everton’s case this weekend they have offered up gifts and opportunities in the form of defeats for the Blues’ relegation rivals Southampton, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest. Add to that Wolves’s 6-0 defeat at Brighton (which still keeps them within reach of those struggling below them and also demonstrates their defensive vulnerabilities, which could be important when Everton go there in a couple of weeks’ time) and things could not have fallen much better for Sean Dyche and his team this weekend. Now they have to step up and make the most of it. They have to start delivering. The manager needs to start finding solutions to a run of form that has seen his side go winless now in six games. Indeed, it wasn’t all that long ago that it looked as though Everton under Dyche had enough to ensure they would be well clear of danger by crunch time in late May. But three defeats in their last four matches, including two really damaging home losses to Fulham and Newcastle, have left them two points and two places from safety in the lower reaches of the Premier League heading into an absolutely massive six-pointer against Leicester. Dyche’s much-vaunted strengths were supposed to be around defensive solidity, dogged determination, a robust mentality, and his teams being hard to beat, but on all of those scores he and his players have been woefully inadequate in recent weeks. The mental frailty of the players appears to have been a particularly damning weakness of late as Everton have collapsed in the second half in each of their last two home games. Article continues below video content Certainly, when you look at the pathetic way in which three players in Blue jerseys practically watched as Alexander Isak danced his way along the byline before setting up Newcastle’s fourth goal on Thursday evening, there can be no arguing that some players had given up. However, it’s also hard to maintain a positive mentality when the manager isn’t making the right decisions to set you up for success and his team selection leaves you wide open at right back, a position in the defence that has been ruthlessly exploited by the likes of the Magpies, Fulham, Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks. The hope is that Seamus Coleman will be back when the Toffees make the trip to the King Power Stadium on Monday evening or, if he isn’t passed fit, the nod goes to Nathan Patterson who is, at least, a natural full-back. Regardless of who plays, though, the 11 that take the field need to stand tall, be brave and fight for the shirt from the first minute to the last. The away support will be there, just as it was in this fixture last year when they sang themselves hoarse and inspired the Blues to a precious away victory but the team can no longer simply rely on coach welcomes, blue-hued send-offs from Finch Farm and, when the time comes against Manchester City and Bournemouth later this month, the Goodison Park bear-pit. This needs to come from the guts and the spirit of the players. We need more from Amadou Onana in midfield, a potential beast in the heart of the side who has been impressive at times without truly taking charge of matches. We need more from Idrissa Gueye, who has a propensity to switch off in the middle of the park. We need more from Demarai Gray if he plays. We need more from Alex Iwobi who is the side’s leading goal creator but who all too often lacks end product and only has one goal to his name this season. We need more intensity, more crosses and better deliveries from the flanks, more numbers in the box when we’re attacking rather than having two central midfielders jogging purposelessly forward while the team is counter-attacking. We need to start winning more corners and being a threat from set-pieces again. And we need to put the ball in the six-yard box for Dominic Calvert-Lewin… again and again. Finally, we need more proactivity, decisiveness and imagination from dugout. If you can predict a Dyche substitution to the minute — usually the 70th — and know exactly what he is going to do then be sure the opposition will, too. The manager has been one-dimensional in this thinking, too rigid in his team selection and it is high time he started reacting once it’s clear a particular approach or formation isn’t working. There is talent in this Everton team. There is, as they showed against Arsenal, Leeds and Brentford at home, fight, determination, heart and resilience. Now is the time to re-find that, to dig deep and make it count on the pitch. Victory at the King Power Stadium is eminently achievable; they have to believe it and follow through. The psychological boost if they can would be huge. Monday night’s game might not be winner-takes-all on the night but any loser might well be going down. In that sense, it is almost like a cup tie; do or die; show up, fight for the badge, fight for the fans and fight for this famous old club’s very survival. UTFT 🔵⚪️ Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dennis Stevens 1 Posted 01/05/2023 at 07:08:36 Hear! Hear! Very well put, Lyndon.We're now entering do or die territory. Dave Carruthers 2 Posted 01/05/2023 at 07:20:57 Yep, i’m sure we are all nodding Lyndon, and in particular, your comments about full commitment from all plus the need for Dyche to be more creative and flexible in his tactics and subs. Coleman back will be huge from a leadership perspective and, if not, surely Patterson. You mention on the other thread about Keane. I am convinced we are leaking goals because the back four combination has not been working and, aside from the Spurs goal, Keane has been a major weakness ( not the only one of course). Agree Dyche comments seem to mitigate against Mina playing but given earlier comments about leadership, Coady has a proven partnership with Tarks.I think a win tonight is essential. Whilst a draw is not totally disastrous, it will still keep us in bottom 3 and with two very difficult games to come where points are unlikely, you worry the fragile nature of the team then makes it even more difficult to pull themselves together for the last two winnable games. The weekend results have thrown us a lifeline ( though Leicester will feel the same). Leeds in particular have four very tough fixtures left. Forest will have their Waterloo against Soton next Saturday. Lets see a repeat of last season, please🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 Dave Carruthers 3 Posted 01/05/2023 at 07:27:47 Meant to also make a point about Onana who is obviously a talent but seems to typify the jogging about mentality Lyndon refers to. However, I think of his power and speed up the left in his first game at Villa and then in the Arsenal game. Its a quality he uses too little yet can be a/the major game breaker in a game like this - not least because it will be unexpected. 