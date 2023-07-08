Everton hold talks with veteran full-back Young

| 08/07/2023



Everton have had discussions with Ashley Young about the possibility of signing the former Manchester United man on a free transfer this summer.

According to Alan Myers of Sky Sports News, the Blues have been in contact with Young who left Aston Villa this summer when his contract there expired.

The 37-year-old is now a free agent and it would appear as though Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche have pin-pointed the former England international as a potential addition to add depth at right-back and another option on the wing.

Despite his age, Young remains in good shape and fitness and played 29 times for Villa last season, scoring one goal.

Article continues below video content

Myers tweeted that Young, who made 261 appearances for United, has already turned down overtures from clubs in the English Championship and the Premier League and, though Everton are favourites to sign him, nothing has been decided yet.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb