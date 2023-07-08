Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton hold talks with veteran full-back Young Lyndon Lloyd | 08/07/2023 56comments | Jump to last Everton have had discussions with Ashley Young about the possibility of signing the former Manchester United man on a free transfer this summer. According to Alan Myers of Sky Sports News, the Blues have been in contact with Young who left Aston Villa this summer when his contract there expired. The 37-year-old is now a free agent and it would appear as though Kevin Thelwell and Sean Dyche have pin-pointed the former England international as a potential addition to add depth at right-back and another option on the wing. Despite his age, Young remains in good shape and fitness and played 29 times for Villa last season, scoring one goal. Myers tweeted that Young, who made 261 appearances for United, has already turned down overtures from clubs in the English Championship and the Premier League and, though Everton are favourites to sign him, nothing has been decided yet. Reader Comments (56) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. We're shopping at Poundland these days. Jay Evans 4 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:07:10 Don’t worry about it boys and girls, the Ashley Young deal is now done so it’s a like for like replacement.Apparently he’s 38 today. One for the future. Marc Hints 5 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:21:25 Alan Myers just confirmed Ashley Young on the verge of signing. Clive Rogers 7 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:47:26 Jay, no he’s younger than that, he’s 38 tomorrow. Clive Rogers 8 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:50:45 Waiting for our first signing of someone on a zimmer frame. Julian Exshaw 9 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:13:05 Ashley Young...you've got to be kidding. I remember him scoring for Villa against us about 20 years ago! This would be no marquee signing! You can and must do better than this Everton! Mal van Schaick 10 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:16:36 Ashley Young….another nail in our coffin. It must be a joke. Alex Gray 11 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:30:56 Imagine freeing up all our wages then signing Ashley Young. I just know we’re going to fuck this window up again. Bobby Mallon 12 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:47:32 Why oh why have this club gone the opposite of signing young players who can push this club forward, to signing over the hill nearly 40-year-olds? I would rather struggle playing attacking football with all under-26s than fucking struggle defending with old over-the-hill players. Stop signing old pros!! Michael Kenrick 13 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:00:41 Oh dear... this is probably going to stoke the raging fires even more! Alan Johnson 14 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:01:28 What The Fuck? Tony Everan 15 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:03:20 Bobby, Wayne Rooney is only 37, watch this space. Mal van Schaick 16 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:04:13 If Everton sign him, I'm finished with Everton after 54 years of supporting them. Si Pulford 17 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:04:33 If it’s just for cover I get it. Great experience etc and 29 games last season suggests he can still put a shift in. But surely there are cheaper players in terms of wages? Paul Kernot 18 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:05:01 Hmmm. This really is where we're at then. Mike Hayes 19 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:06:03 Just what we needed – what a fucking joke of a club. Len Hawkins 20 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:08:06 Ashley Young has got a Young head on very old shoulders he could do a job, the dressing rooms at Finch Farm must need brushing and mopping and the jock straps picked up it's not a job to be sniffed at.As Ernie said at post 5 they must be selling everything so I am going to put a bid in for Kenwright's sofa in case the Arteta money is down the back. Brendan McLaughlin 21 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:08:43 So age isn't just a number? Gavin Johnson 22 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:10:41 We signed Richard Gough at the age of 38 or 39 and he was a fantastic signing. I don't think this one will pan out quite like Gough's Everton career though.I was hoping we could get Kieran Tierney on loan. There must be left-backs available for loan as good as Mykolenko, and are better bet than a soon-to-be 38-year-old. Sam Hoare 23 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:11:01 Ashley Young. Most will spit out their tea at the suggestion but if you dig deeper it's not quite so ludicrous.He played 2000 minutes last season for a team that finished above us, playing at both right- and left-back. Most Villa fans seem to think he did well.For £50k p/w on a 1-year deal, he wouldn't be the worst back-up full-back. I actually think he could challenge Mykolenko for starting spot!Not glamorous but we'll have to be canny this summer and I think this is a better option than you'd think at first glance. Even if it would give our full-backs a combined age of 72! Peter Mills 24 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:12:33 On the right terms, this could be a decent signing. He’s a vastly experienced player, very versatile, and would add know-how to the team. Mike Hayes 25 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:12:34 Going backward to Walter Smith days, for fuck' sake! Alex Gray 26 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:12:49 It's baffling that Seamus Coleman will not be our oldest full-back next year. We're an utter joke. Si Pulford 27 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:13:00 Sam. Spot on. He played a lot of minutes for a better team than us. Simple as that. Neil Copeland 28 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:13:36 Jeez, there are some ridiculous posts which just get worse by the minute (not yours Sam),Get a grip! Neil Lawson 29 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:17:08 50k per week and unlimited Sanatogen. Bargain. Brendan McLaughlin 30 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:21:56 Ridiculous post Sam #9Who drinks tea on a Saturday night? Tony Everan 31 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:22:58 He’s 38 in 90 minutes. He’s been a great professional, very competitive player and it’s incredible how well he played last season at 37. At some point though he will decline, his body will say enough, and at 38 this could well be next season,I can see the logic of getting someone in like him who is still playing so well. It’s without a doubt a desperate, ‘stay in the league’ mindset, rather than a progressive one. In so far as choosing proven experience, rather than scouting a young promising full back full of potential. Can’t our scouts come up with a player from Europe, the Americas or even the Championship? If not, why not? Andy Peers 32 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:24:51 See Kenwright put the numbers together and came up with the solution. Simms and Smith are 38 between them so we replace them with one 38 year old. Smart business, don't you think ?I just want to cry !!! Gavin Johnson 33 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:25:12 Reminds me of when we signed Kenny Sansom when I was a kid. Even he was nowhere near this old and he seemed ancient and well past it when we got him as a LB.Sam, I agree with much of what you say. Young must still be performing at a highish level to get all those minutes last season. 50k a week though?! No way I'd offer those wages. I don't think he'll be inundated with offers at his age. Will Mabon 34 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:30:45 Young per se is not the problem. The fact that a viable case of sorts can be made for him, and what that says about our present status as a Premier League club - that's the problem.Brendan - me. Si Pulford 35 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:32:53 If it’s true then whatever we think or say on ToffeeWeb doesn’t matter. He’ll be judged by his performances on the pitch. If he plays like last season then it’s worth it. If he suddenly goes shit then Dyche and Thelwell carry the can. Seems quite low risk (and low inspiration…) Stephen Campbell 36 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:38:09 Leighton Baines is 38 why not bring him back into the squad from his coaching role. Will Mabon 37 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:41:51 Stephen - no more awkward questions, there's a good lad. Gavin Johnson 38 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:43:07 I stand corrected. Seems Young has had plenty of offers from other Prem clubs as well as the Championship according to Alan Myers.If that's true it has to be testimony to his numbers at Villa. I guess he could do a job next season, but it's very depressing and magnifies just where we are right now as a club. Dave Williams 39 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:55:30 He’s a competitor who won’t put up with any crap. Should be decent cover short term John Kavanagh 40 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:58:17 Are Gazza and Ginola available? Just asking. **** off Kenwright and take Usmanov's bag man with you. Paul Kossoff 41 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:59:26 Plus he's had a fantastic hair transplant so at least he'll look good. Raymond Fox 42 Posted 08/07/2023 at 22:59:56 He's being signed as a back up not as a first choice for Christ's sake.I think some of you just come on here to moan regardless.Our one aim this season is to stay in the Div. no more no less. Brendan McLaughlin 43 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:03:10 Will #34There's always one! Si Pulford 44 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:03:58 Exactly Raymond. Some come on here to post the most hilariously passive aggressive teenager sounding thing they can think of. Reminds me of an emo kid screaming ‘Your not my real mom…..’ and storming out of the house. We should be signing cancelo obviously. It’s so simple. Barry Rathbone 45 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:38:53 What a great laugh this club is Julian Wait 46 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:45:06 Next up, David Ginola oh wait. Andrew Keatley 47 Posted 08/07/2023 at 23:51:47 Ah. Ashley Young. Possibly one of the greatest exponents of the “trailing leg” school of foul-play. If he does sign for us I’ll be expecting referees to suddenly have grown wise to his shithousery and book him repeatedly.Having said that, we’re desperately short of bodies, options and cash, so if he did come in then it’s give a bit of depth to the squad - but has a full-back and even potentially as an advanced wide-player as per his younger days. Not exciting, but sensible. John Pickles 48 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:09:06 Riquelme's only 45, it's on. Alan Johnson 49 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:24:01 Sam #23. Talking utter nonsense. If we are to go forward we need to start a new momentum. Forget taking in old players looking for a last payday and bring in 'Young" people on the way up. For Christ sake will we never learn, let's move forward... Jerome Shields 50 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:25:19 In Everton's present predicament as Sam says he is good back up and if right Dyche must think he can do a job for Everton.I think really at Everton is begining to bite.The coming season is about survival starting now. Gary Brown 51 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:32:25 We’re ALREADY struggling to attract anyone. What message does it send selling two young left footed players and hiring someone old enough to be their dad? Another imbecilic move. Pete Clarke 52 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:45:41 This is just both a sad sign-ing of the times and things to come. Can’t stand Ashley Young and can’t stand the club I support either. Utter joke as we just accept that survival is our only aim. Paul Birmingham 53 Posted 09/07/2023 at 00:57:00 For me, he’s been and of last season, a very capable player and a good professional, in his career.I’ve no issues, if he signs, it’s a short term fix, but a depleted squad in terms of numbers, and the reality of the mess, at Everton, is very real.I hope a few more players, arrive ASAP, to allow them chance to gel.UTFTs! Ernie Baywood 54 Posted 09/07/2023 at 01:05:29 No gnashing, no wailing. Just common sense.This transfer makes zero sense. If he plays a minute for us he'll be ahead of some young lad (either existing or signed) who we could be developing.And it sends a huge signal that we are screwed if we're selling young players and signing free 38 year olds. It says we need money and no-one under 35 wants to join us. And for what benefit? He's not going to offer much.For what it's worth I quite like Ashley Young. I'm just baffled about any kind of strategy that would involve us signing him. Mark Taylor 55 Posted 09/07/2023 at 01:10:49 Sign of the times. People can smell our desperation... Ernie Baywood 56 Posted 09/07/2023 at 01:14:53 Jerome #50. I'm beginning to wonder whether next season is even about survival.It might be more about keeping the descent smooth and softening the landing.38 year olds with limited competition and one year contracts scream it out.Let's be realistic. The squad is nowhere near good enough and it was a minor miracle/fluke that we stayed up last year. What will improve this season?We got a bounce from Lampard followed by a deflating few months. We got a bounce from Dyche. What happens next?We're going into another season saying 'we might be alright if DCL is fit'. We already know he won't play every game. But, realistically, the over/under is probably at 50%. Does any one of us envisage any opponent club at all making pre-match adjustments to their games against us to cope with the damage Young and his ilk might unleash on them?Thought not - but there'll be one bent, dickhead voice saying that "our" Ashley is destined to add to our "good times".