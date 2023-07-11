Saints hold Holgate talks

| 11/07/2023



Mason Holgate is a transfer target of Southampton who have reportedly begun negotiations over a potential transfer of the defender.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of media speculation since the 2022-23 season ended, with some outlets reporting that Everton are happy to field offers for him as they seek to trim their squad in certain areas to bolster others.

Holgate wasn't able to command a first-choice berth in either Frank Lampard's or Sean Dyche's side last season, playing just nine Premier League games in a variety of positions.

Originally signed from Barnsley by Roberto Martinez, he has been linked with a return to Yorkshire with newly-promoted Sheffield United but, as yet, nothing concrete has come of the chatter.

Now the Daily Mail are reporting that Holgate could be off to the south coast to join Saints' bid to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

Original Source: Daily Mail

Reliability rating:

