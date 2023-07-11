Skip to Main Content
Season 2022-23 News
The Rumour Mill

Saints hold Holgate talks

Lyndon Lloyd | 11/07/2023 0comments  |  Jump to last

Mason Holgate is a transfer target of Southampton who have reportedly begun negotiations over a potential transfer of the defender.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of media speculation since the 2022-23 season ended, with some outlets reporting that Everton are happy to field offers for him as they seek to trim their squad in certain areas to bolster others.

Holgate wasn't able to command a first-choice berth in either Frank Lampard's or Sean Dyche's side last season, playing just nine Premier League games in a variety of positions.

Originally signed from Barnsley by Roberto Martinez, he has been linked with a return to Yorkshire with newly-promoted Sheffield United but, as yet, nothing concrete has come of the chatter.

Article continues below video content

Now the Daily Mail are reporting that Holgate could be off to the south coast to join Saints' bid to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

Original Source: Daily Mail  
Reliability rating:

Premier League Table

  Team Pld GD Pts
14 West Ham United 38 -13 40
15 Bournemouth 38 -34 39
16 Nottingham Forest 38 -30 38
17 Everton 38 -23 36
18 Leicester City 38 -17 34
19 Leeds United 38 -30 31
20 Southampton 38 -37 25

