Everton have unveiled the fourth and final phase of the ALL seasonal membership packages for the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and ToffeeWeb, along with a couple of other Everton fan groups, were given exclusive access to Everton’s immersive showroom last November to get more than a flavour of our beautiful new stadium and the stadium bars and pubs that will be on offer.

Arriving at the plush Liver Buildings standing tall and proud on the Liverpool dock, we were greeted warmly by Darren Bentley, PR Manager at Everton FC; and then introduced to Vicky Jaycock, Head of Premium Sales at Everton Stadum team.

Moving into a boardroom of sorts on the ground floor, we generally discussed what we were about to see – an exclusive insight into the exciting development of the all-encompassing hospitality spaces which will adorn our magnificent upcoming new stadium, on the banks of the River Mersey.

Before diving straight into the launch, we were given an insight into the detail and planning that has gone into making this something special. It’s more than fair to say that no stone has been left unturn in the team’s quest to make this the very best in the league. If it doesn’t become the best, it really won’t be far away. The team have done an exceptional job in delivering this. The project knowledge from Vicky and Luke particularly is second to none. Any question you asked, they quickly had the answer. Everything about the stadium, the hospitality areas, the planning, is truly second to none.

Article continues below video content

Anyone that has attended Tottenham Hotspur Stadium returns very impressed. This will be similar. The team have been in contact with their Tottenham Hotspur counterparts multiple times to tune this to be the best it can. The fundamental difference between the two? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been created very much with additional events, such as NFL games and Beyonce gigs for example, in mind, and so the signage is very digital based and changeable. There’s nothing wrong with that at all, it’s a very smart move. Everton Stadium team have taken a different path of making Everton stadium our own and keeping signage all about us. Don’t worry, there will still be gigs!

Getting this right is imperative. For at least the next decade, the likelihood of a rival team building a new stadium is remote. Arsenal – they have one. Manchester City – they have one. Liverpool – they are developing theirs. Newcastle United – there probably isn’t a need. Manchester United – perhaps a need, but the likelihood of a whole new build is not a reality. It’s difficult to see a situation where another club would be doing this.

Moving on up to the showroom, we were introduced to the welcoming Luke Shannon, New Stadium Premium Sales. His encyclopaedic knowledge of the project matched Vicky’s and they were able to answer any questions without hesitation. You really feel in safe hands with these guys.

We were shown an Everton ‘wall’, pictured below. You could stare at this for hours…we nearly did. It’s adorned with memorable match programmes from the Dixie Dean era through to the European Cup Winners Cup Final against Rapid Vienna and beyond. A screen shows constant memorable footage, 20 iconic framed photographs adorn the wall, some crucial to our fabric, others not, but all fabulous. One is of Leon Osman for example, screaming with determined delight, presumably after scoring that winner against Manchester City. Another is of Pat Van Den Howe and Kevin Ratcliffe. And then all sorted of photographs and memories make up the wallpaper…away to the right as you head on through is Steven Pienaar jigging with his beaming smile having scored that beautiful goal versus Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Moving through to the next area, Darren promised us goosebumps. A small cinema room showed the animated fly through of the stadium, from the detail in the sky of cars on the street, through into Bramley Moore Dock stadium, watching an Everton player score and the team celebrate amidst supporter celebrations, it really takes you into the moment. And yes, we had goosebumps

Next we were shown a 3D model of the stadium. We were pointed out the corner where the away supporters will be placed, and highlighted where the different tiers of hospitality will be situated. We were also shown a view from the showroom where you could visibly see the stadium from the Liver Building…well we could have done if it wasn’t evening and too dark…still you could make it out. A 17 and a half minute walk from there.

With the scene set, we were taken through to the hospitality options. Within this area we were able to sit in a luxury padded seat with even a screen showing Sky Sports News ahead of you. We were given a virtual reality headset which gave you the experience of the best halfway line view in the new stadium. Being able to replicate that experience of sitting , looking around the surroundings and taking in how it will look and feel was a thing of beauty. This is the experience you would get at the most premium hospitality area in the West Stand, named Trinity Place, all of which is completely sold out.

Trinity Place

We were here to understand more about the more accessible hospitality tier – Village Street.

Now with Evertonian’ match day rituals in mind, the team have very much moved away from the idea of hospitality equating to four walls and you stay in your seat for a few hours before and after the game. Words like “corporate” and “hospitality” are discouraged, with “social” and “experience” more apt buzzwords.

The Village Street, available from the West Stand, will consist of four alternative bar areas, providing something for everyone. All are available any time you attend, so you don’t have to go in only one of the bars for example. All food and drink packages are identical to those available on Trinity Place, and available for up to three hours ahead of kick off, and an hour following a game. The seats are also around the middle section of the pitch, though higher up than the Trinity Place seating.

If you want this to be part of your match routine every game, you can sign up, with around 70% of capacity to be utilised this way. The remaining 30% is available on a per game, first come-first served basis. So, should you not want this to be a part of your match day routine every game; or it is above your price range for example; you could instead enjoy this experience on a more occasional basis, for say a special occasion. I like this idea. It’s all encompassing and is synonymous with the brand name – All.

The CGIs really bring the bars to life, and it really does support the notion that there is something for everyone, and that they have all been considered with Evertonian’ rituals in mind.

Dixie Dean Sports Bar

What it says on the tin. A sports bar, with large screens aplenty to show early/late kick off games and other sporting events.

Kendall’s Social Bar

A stylish food and drink hall, which looks similar in look and feel to Duke Street Food & Drink Market if anyone is familiar with that. This will include live acoustic music pre and post match.

The Queen’s Head

This really piqued my interest as it’s a brilliant nod to Everton’s past. The Queen’s Head was the pub where Everton were changed from St. Domingo’s to Everton Football Club on Village Street, just off Prince Rupert’s Tower. This has been created to include as many characteristics of the original pub as possible, which is an extraordinary effort.

There will also be another pub with name yet to be decided, Evertonians will make that decision.

Fans Pub

As with all of us, I’ve been very interested to see the new stadium in development, however this visit has wetted my appetite significantly. Having now seen more of it, excitement levels have gone up several notches. The social experiences available look to be incredibly well thought out; and are sure to be a hit with Evertonians keen to enjoy an extended match day experience within Everton’s fabulous new stadium.

Listen: ALL Podcast Special

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb