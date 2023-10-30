West Ham Utd 0 - 1 Everton

I quite like that silver grey strip even though I prefer amber as the change colour. I quite like that simplistic badge. If I go complete retro, how about the diagonal "EFC"? Anyway…

I know I am often accused of nostalgically referring back to the 80s but the title I chose was apt for yesterday. No coat, rain and grey clouds. But it didn't dampen my optimism. I go into every single match believing we can win. This isn't just retrospective thinking because we brought the points home. I had no fear and confidence that we could. Why go if you don't believe?

An early start as always, but probably not as early as for those travelling from the North West and other parts of the country.

Into London and the O'Neill's bar near St Pancras as the chosen place to meet. Beans on toast with a giant mushroom on the side. Comfort food.

It was great to meet Neil and his nephew, over from Canada. I'm glad their tickets came in. Credit to the person who had committed and sorted them out. I'm so glad the Blues made their trip worthwhile. It's great how we look after each other. I certainly benefit from the good nature of fellow Evertonians. And the team didn't disappoint.

Mark Murphy and his lad turned up just in time for a swift one. We thought about having another but looking at the clock, decided to make our way to the station and catch the HS1 to Stratford International.

We navigated our way through the Westfield Shopping Centre, which even though I've been through several times on the way to that ground, is surprisingly complex. But we found our way out courtesy of a very helpful information assistant. He pointed and said follow the crowd, but all I could see were people with Primark bags.

On to the ground. As much as it is soulless on the inside, it is impressive as you walk up to it on the approach. And there is that weird rusty-looking spiral tower adjacent. I don't know what purpose that serves and it just looks ugly.

The security checks were prolonged and made me wonder if we would get in the ground for kick-off. It put Heathrow Airport to shame. Who do they think we are? We made it, but not before having our tickets checked at least twice again. Honestly.

Once again, I noted a heavy police presence. Maybe I'm just being paranoid. Maybe it's the same with all away supporters across the country, but I've never really noticed it as much as I have recently.

In terms of the match, we started slowly but gradually grew into the game. Despite the possession stats, I thought we were eventually comfortable and in control. The work rate and pressing was impressive. Snapping at every ball and a real desire to turn possession around.

And whisper it quietly, but we looked decent going forward. We just lacked that clinical edge, but it will come if we play like that and create the chances we did yesterday. Law of averages and all that. West Ham don't look great and more like a Moyes team, despite having some talented players on the pitch.

Our central defensive pairing were fantastic. Calvert-Lewin was brilliant and not just for his goal. His work rate and effort caused the West Ham defenders problems all afternoon.

The fullbacks looked good. Mykolenko in particular was solid and dependable. Patterson can grow into a successor of Seamus Coleman given time.

McNeil and Garner put shifts in. McNeil works incredibly hard. It might not always be apparent to everyone as there is a tendency to focus on what players do on the ball, but if you watch him off the ball, you will see his work ethic.

Harrison looks a handy player. Very positive and direct. One of those who, when he gets the ball, you think something might happen. He should have scored, but I'm impressed with what I've seen so far and my Leeds-supporting friends rate him highly.

Pickford saves and, when called upon, he saved us close to the end. For some reason, the West Ham supporters booed him all afternoon until they started leaving, exposing a lot of empty white seats. Given most of them are England supporters, they'll be cheering him next time England play. I didn't understand it. Maybe something happened that I missed?

Onana put in a very good performance. One his best to date in my opinion. He was characteristically made up at the end.

I haven't watched back but I was very close and thought we should have had a penalty. Especially considering the one given against Michael Keane recently. From my viewpoint, I couldn't really make out what went on with the West Ham player down the other end, but I know that Tarkowski was pissed off and let him know it.

It's good to have a player who will have a go rather than some of the more meek and submissive ones we've had in recent years. Again, I haven't watched it back, but according to those around me, there should have been a red card on the back of a second yellow. And not just on one occasion.

I have to confess that I missed the goal. I finished my minced beef and onion pie in the concourse at half-time, but decided I needed to go before heading back up. It happens when you get to a certain age. Go when you have the chance.

"Have we scored"? I said to the bloke next to me. Or is it them? We quickly finished off and ran upstairs. Another ticket check. "How do you think I got in here in the first place" I said to the steward. He looked at me blankly and waved me on. We had scored. Now I was clock-watching.

We deserved that and it should have been more. Apart from Jordan having to make that late save, I never really felt threatened. Their possession amounted to little or nothing. Some of their shooting "skills" made Niasse look like a clinical finisher.

It was great to connect with the players at the end. Now it is a long way from the pitch at the London Stadium to get to the supporters. Jordan Pickford was particularly animated as the players totally ignored the stewards and made their way to the travelling blues. I actually thought at one point, Jordan was going to end up in amongst the supporters.

Being sat in Row 2 near the front, I somehow ended up with Harrison's shirt. The person next to me asked me if I could give it to his lad, who was 3 seats to my right. I obliged. 10 years old and a huge smile on his face. What a day for the young lad.

Big hug of relief with Mark at the end. Then we headed back to Stratford, enduring the people traffic

