Season › 2023-24 › News Garner and Branthwaite taste U21 Euros triumph Lyndon Lloyd 08/07/2023 37comments | Jump to last England Under-21s, with Everton's James Garner at right-back, beat Spain in the final of the European Under-21s Championship in Georgia to win the competition for the third time in history. England had reached the final for the first time in 14 years and were aiming to lift the trophy for the first time in nearly years, having been European Champions in 1982 and 1984 whereas Spain have won it five times, with three of those triumphs coming in the last six tournaments, the most recent in 2019. With former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley as head coach, the Young Lions had breezed through the group stage with a trio of 2-0 wins and then eliminated Portugal and Israel in the knockout rounds on their way to the final. Garner was a fixture in a new right-back role throughout the competition with his Blues club-mate Jarrad Branthwaite named on the bench and it was same again from Carsley in the final in which Garner played the full 90 minutes. Article continues below video content It took a dramatic penalty save in the last minute from Burnley-bound James Trafford to not only preserve England's clean sheet record in throughout this year's tournament but to also guarantee them the trophy. In first-half stoppage time, Cole Palmer's free-kick had deflected off Curtis Jones and gone in to hand Carsley's men the only goal of the game but when Lewis Colwill was adjudged to have fouled Abel Ruiz, the Spaniards had the chance to force extra time. However, Trafford came up trumps. Disclaimer () Barry Hesketh 1 Posted 07/07/2023 at 17:02:52 Derek Mountfield, Gary Stevens, Dave Watson (Norwich City), and Paul Bracewell (Sunderland) were part of the 1984 Euro U21 squad. In 1982 only Adrian Heath and Steve McMahon were part of the Euro U21 squad. Paul Kossoff 2 Posted 07/07/2023 at 17:09:55 England v Spain Under-21s final is on Channel 4 live on Saturday, 5.00 pm. Bjorn Morkestrand 3 Posted 08/07/2023 at 14:00:45 Barry, our Gary Stevens was not involved in the Euros in 1984 Gary Stevens from from Tottenham was Barry Hesketh 4 Posted 08/07/2023 at 16:21:10 Bjorn @4You are likely correct, I only referred what the site below informed me. Gary Stevens1984 Squad Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:27:32 Everton Academy product and former 'sensation', Anthony Gordon also plays, wearing No 11. Tony Everan 6 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:29:59 He's doing very well with some first class arm waving, Lukaku must have made a big impression on him when he was younger. Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:34:39 Interesting TV companies are fighting back against the crazy cost of broadcasting games. U21 blackout due to that reason until Channel 4 picked this up last minute. Women's World Cup was also facing a blackout until ITV/BBC managed a last-minute deal in June. Have we finally reached the point where football can't just rely on jacking up prices every year to justify outrageous wages for players and to line the pockets of FIFA and UEFA officials? Michael Kenrick 8 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:36:06 Is it just me or does the first Spanish goal seem perilously imminent?Game is very stop-start with lots of cynical fouls and playacting. No Gordon… Michael Kenrick 9 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:53:02 England score and what the hell? A mass pitch invasion by the substitutes?Red card for one of the Spanish coaches, and Ashley Cole. Dreadful advert for the future of European football… Alex Gray 10 Posted 08/07/2023 at 17:55:44 It was the most exciting moment of the half! Really poor quality by both sides so far. Cole Palmer looks a step ahead of everyone. Michael Kenrick 11 Posted 08/07/2023 at 18:13:44 Great Spain goal... offside! Danny O’Neill 12 Posted 08/07/2023 at 18:19:55 It was offside.Garner as always, looking comfortable on the ball and doing his bit tracking back too. Paul Kossoff 13 Posted 08/07/2023 at 19:06:23 England Under-21s win the European Championship! Penalty save last minute by the England keeper. One-nil England. 😀 Peter Mills 14 Posted 08/07/2023 at 19:08:57 Garner played well. A joke of a penalty at the end, well done England. Dennis Stevens 15 Posted 08/07/2023 at 19:41:39 Did the ref suddenly realise it was the end of the tournament & he still hadn't used his quota of yellow & red cards? Tony Abrahams 16 Posted 08/07/2023 at 19:51:09 I thought England were very lucky to get away with that offside goal because they should have learnt from an earlier free kick from the same position in the first half, which flashed right across the goal. It was offside but they definitely got away with one there.Garner has got great energy, and had a decent game imo, and if that pitch invasion was a bad advert for the future of European football Michael, then I think the penalty that Spain were awarded, is very, very worrying for the future of football in general.With so many yellow cards for minor infringements nowadays, not being helped by a lot of cynical and shameful play-acting, from the players of both teams, then I also think it's time to review the card system. I think it would make sense bringing in a sin-bin, to help the ref, because most of the players are that obsessed with cheating nowadays, that it can't be an easy game to referee. Derek Knox 17 Posted 08/07/2023 at 20:06:53 Well done to all the U-21 lads especially James Garner and Jarrod Branthwaite (though seldom used). Could augur well for us in the future. Just need a few quality additions. Andrew Merrick 18 Posted 08/07/2023 at 21:43:04 Wow, well done England U21s.Big praise for Lee Carsley, massive achievement.Always loved Lee as a player and from everything read, a great human being, and now a proven coach. 👏 👍 💙 Robert Tressell 19 Posted 09/07/2023 at 13:07:12 John, Garner is a really good footballer. Very pleased he signed him. Great Everton connections beyond Garner. Branthwaite made the squad but is, understandably, behind the excellent Colwill for the left-footed centre-back slot. Gordon was named player of the tournament, in a tournament that featured the likes of Mudryk and Tonali (and many other famous / high value players). And of course the manager is Lee Carsley. Mike Hayes 20 Posted 09/07/2023 at 20:38:06 Congratulations to the whole England team and Lee Carsley. I say 'the whole team' as the Newcastle fans are having a meltdown on Twitter as Everton congratulated Garner Branthwaite and Lee Carsley forgetting to mention Gordon, who one said had won more than Everton had – given that the last time these frauds won anything major, the Queen Mother was in her 20s – so hasn't Gordon won more than them? 🤷 Cheeky scumbags. 😡😡 Mark Murphy 21 Posted 09/07/2023 at 20:52:31 Hahaha it really does their heeds in that we aren’t arsed at letting Gordon go! Retards! Jerome Shields 22 Posted 09/07/2023 at 22:02:17 Well done and congratulations to Garner and Braithwaite. Danny O’Neill 23 Posted 10/07/2023 at 06:13:41 Nice picture of two of our players.As we've been having age debates elsewhere, two young Everton players aged 22 and 21.We have two young full-backs and Godfrey is hardly past it for a centre-back. Now some would debate his ability, but that's a different discussion.McNeil and Onana. Young players with potential. Even Calvert-Lewin at 26 isn't close to his forward pension just yet. Demarai Gray's jet-powered boots still have life in them for a few years.Depending on where you pull your data from, our squad average age is 25.I don't think it's a question of age. It is about ability, fitness, attitude and desire. I don't care how old or young someone is. On other threads, I've cited Paul Power. We could also point to the popular, but then almost 30-year-old Kevin Campbell. Others have called out David Weir (played for Everton until he was 37) and Richard Gough.Okay, not great times, but perspective, especially where we've been these past seasons.I don't care too much for age. For me, it's about how good the player is and willing to give for Everton.I'll be interested in whether Cannon and some of the other youngsters are involved next season.I had a look and realised I have had glimpses of Cannon. Short-lived ones. He came on as a late substitute in the "4 days that was Bournemouth" debacle last season. Not enough to judge him, but many seem to rate him. John Raftery 24 Posted 10/07/2023 at 11:14:10 Danny (23),My Preston friend rates Cannon very highly. Ten times better than Gordon, he reckons. Michael Kenrick 25 Posted 10/07/2023 at 15:56:37 Something's puzzling me.I've seen post after post on other threads telling me not only how utterly useless the Everton Academy is, but the entire academy system at Premier League clubs stinks to high heaven.Yet what have we here? An England squad made up of England players who have each and every one come through the English system of academy football, have just beaten off all-comers to take a prestigious European trophy – without a goal conceded! And most of those participating have played Premier League football including two of them having spent significant time in the Everton Academy. Tell me again how the whole system is broken and needs to be restructured? Actually no. Please don't. I've heard it plenty of times but I just don't believe it. Raymond Fox 26 Posted 10/07/2023 at 16:10:59 Be careful, Michael, that could be viewed as something positive. Danny O’Neill 27 Posted 10/07/2023 at 16:16:53 I suppose it is whether is transitions into the senior game, Michael.Great achievement by the young England team.But will it transpire into success? Most successful English teams at the highest level are still predominantly populated by foreign imports.England are improving, but not quite there just yet.John @24. Lets hope we see more of Tom. And see you pre-season? If not, Fulham home. Dave Abrahams 28 Posted 10/07/2023 at 16:25:09 Michael (25), I presume you watch the Academy teams in action. Can you honestly say you enjoy watching these performances if you do? Steve Brown 29 Posted 10/07/2023 at 16:30:02 From the Athletic today.‘Since 2015, they have been runners-up at European under-17 level in 2017, winners at European under-19 level in 2017 and 2022, winners of the Under-20 World Cup in 2017 and now winners of the European Under-21 Championship, with high hopes for the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia later in the year.'They being England.The senior team have reached a Euros final and World Cup semi-final in the same period. Michael Kenrick 30 Posted 10/07/2023 at 16:45:31 Dave, Your cunningly worded question would seem to relate to something other than 'success' … namely 'entertainment'. I would not say the U21s – neither Everton nor England – play anything even remotely resembling entertaining football. I try to watch our U21s but lose interest after about 3 minutes on average. And as my comments above may suggest, I wasn't that impressed with this game and couldn't get past half-time. But that's not to detract from the issue of their 'success'. Everton U21s held their own for an upper mid-table finish in PL2 last season. Mind you, when they actually won it – twice – a few years back under Unsworth, he was given all manner of shite by the cognoscenti on here, so I probably should just don the proverbial tin hat and go sit in the corner. Kevin Prytherch 31 Posted 10/07/2023 at 17:03:40 Michael 25 - I think we have Unsworth to thank for 2 of them since he had significant input as U23’s manager and then director of the academy (or whatever his title was)… Dave Abrahams 32 Posted 10/07/2023 at 17:11:25 Michael (30), well it sounds like we did okay finishing the top half of the PL2 table, mind you there are only 13 teams in that league! I'm with you on the entertainment side of the argument, I only saw about 70 minutes of the England v Spain game, and nothing of the other England games, it looked to me that Carsley was copying his old manager, Moyes, with his style of play, keep it tight and nick one.As for the Academy games, you get the same impression as me from watching them so leave the tin hat off and stand up straight.As for Unsworth's teams he did play quite a few over age players, well over age, when he won those titles and a cup as well if my memory serves me right. Tony Abrahams 33 Posted 10/07/2023 at 17:15:32 It's that word 'contradiction' that is rearing its head again, imo, Michael.The academy system is slowly beginning to work for the chosen few (in a result's business) but I still think they start bringing in kids way too young (taking the love out of the game for many when it should still just be about enjoyment). But this isn't going to change because football has become a massive business, and they are all chasing anyone who shows a bit of talent, because they could be worth a lot of money one day.I only watched the final and thought England were the better team, and although we have also really narrowed the gap at senior level, I sometimes think that England still lack a little something at times? It's only fine margins now, but sometimes I wish we could be as physical as the French because I think they play with a lot of power nowadays. Jay Harris 34 Posted 10/07/2023 at 17:44:18 The last trophy-winning team contained Tom Davies, Jonjoe Kenny and Calvert-Lewin, I believe, so even though they standout at U21 level the is a big step up to Premier League level that many cannot make.Nonetheless kudos to James Garner and to an extent Jarrad too although I wasn't over-impressed with him in the game he played in. Deborah Maria 35 Posted 10/07/2023 at 18:44:47 Dave @28,The U21 games are infinitely more enjoyable than the first team right now. Dave Abrahams 36 Posted 10/07/2023 at 23:39:43 Deborah Maria (35), What a delightful name! Possibly, Debs, I wouldn't argue too much about the merits of each team except to say I think Sean Dyche and his coaches did very well to keep Everton in the Premier League with such a threadbare squad last season – and they face the same fight to keep us next season. Robert Tressell 37 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:58:49 Michael, the way I see it, top level academies produce the goods for the clubs that really invest in them. Chelsea and City lead the way on this. They have a reliable supply of first teamers who are capable of playing at the top end of the Premier League, International Football and European Competition. Arsenal and Man Utd are a little bit behind on this. Liverpool do well by snatching up and comers like Brewster, Ibe, Elliot, Carvalho, Solanke, Gordon and others from other academies – but probably don't produce a high volume (although Jones and Alexander-Arnold are obviously very good). I maintain my view therefore that both Everton and our neighbours could do much better given the catchment area – which you'd expect to be at least as good as the area Man City and Man Utd are (mostly) getting their raw talent from.Interestingly, of the whole U21 squad, it's only Branthwaite that didn't come through the academy system – and most are associated with top-flight or yo-yo club academies. What the academy system does seem poor at is providing a reliable supply of decent if unspectacular Premier League standard players. For that sort of player, it seems better to hunt in the lower leagues and abroad.Perhaps that is because it is so hard to get a game in the Premier League, the likes of Lundstram, Forshaw and Robinson (who all became Premier League players after cutting their teeth at a lower level) can't be risked for the crucial first 50 or so games they need. Instead, Premier League clubs buy-in those sorts of players (ie, young but experienced) rather than giving a chance to someone who might be very hit and miss for 18 months and still not work out.I get the impression the old reserve league was probably better at developing these sorts of players. The loan system is, of sorts, replacing that as a way to give 18- to 22-year-olds plenty of games outside of the pressure cooker of the Premier League.