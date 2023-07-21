Season › 2023-24 › News Everton and hummel unveil 90s reboot away kit Lyndon Lloyd 21/07/2023 20comments | Jump to last Everton's away kit for 2023-24 harks back to one of the more popular strips of the 1990s with a salmon-pink striped number that also features elements of another away shirt from that era. According to the release by the club, the new offering fuses "two cult looks of the early Premier League era. The coral and navy offering takes its colour scheme and vertical stripes from the away kit worn by the club from 1992 to 1994, while the change strip of the following two years — 1994 to 1996. The men’s, women’s and youth kits are avaialble to by online at evertondirect.com from today, Friday 21 July, ahead of the strip being available to buy in store from next Friday 28 July. Baby and infant kits can be pre-ordered online now and will also be available from 28 July. An all-black away goalkeeper strip again pays homage to St Luke's Church and Goodison Park with a silhouette pattern, angled across the front of the shirt, depicting the point where the church and the stadium meet. The Men’s team will wear the kit for the first time when they take on Wigan Athletic in a pre-season friendly at the DW Stadium this Saturday (kick-off at 2pm), a match that can be streamed live on evertonfc.com Reader Comments (20) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Everan 1 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:32:01 The idea is the dayglo orange tops make it easier to find and pass to a teammate. No excuses now!There will be aliens flying past earth saying to each other what the fuck are those weird orange dots down there on that planet. Their onboard computer will tell them it’s Everton playing away. Jamie Crowley 2 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:33:00 If this were a movie trailer:Salmon is back, and this time it's personal! Paul Kossoff 3 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:41:09 Tony, won't it be easier for the opposition to spot us?😀 Rob Halligan 4 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:41:30 Aaaaaaaaaaaaannnnddd…………..cue the moaning! Dale Self 5 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:48:25 What, are you some kind of happy clapper? ;)Coral and Navy, obviously out to sea with this. Paul Kossoff 6 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:48:46 Always loved the salmon kit. My son still has his in his bedroom. Gavin Johnson 7 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:52:30 Think I'll be buying this one. Best one since the Black Watch Cazoo away shirt. Paul Kossoff 8 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:52:45 Is the Wigan game available to watch anywhere lads? Rob Halligan 9 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:52:53 Who me Dale? Never mate!! John Pendleton 10 Posted 21/07/2023 at 14:56:11 Oh for a Peter Beardsley today! Salmon kit celebrated 100 years at Goodison.Let’s go out on a high. Dale Self 11 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:02:30 We are surely going down with this kit. Why don’t they just put ‘Skint’ on the sponsor plate No one will play for us in this kit. Kunal Desai 12 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:06:02 Salman and and navy blue. I like it, would have been better if it was something like NEC as the sponsor. David Bromwell 13 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:11:25 Calvert Lewin would look good in one of my off white Double Two shirts. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 14 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:11:49 So how well did we do when we wore the original kit?Not very well I think Philip Bunting 15 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:17:39 Like it...think the stake logo ruins it a little though. Not a nice logo or is it just too big for a logo? Richard Duff 16 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:18:58 I hope they get the motto spelling right this time, unlike in 92! I'll dig out my original from the attic. One advantage of it being early 90's was that we all bought XL for the "baggy" look, and it still fits (more snugly) today. AND it's NEC not "F* sake"! Pat Kelly 17 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:21:16 I’ve just noticed the Ovaltine sleeve sponsor Billy Bradshaw 18 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:23:22 No collar, brilliant. Mike Gaynes 19 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:27:01 Hey, I like this! The salmon is appropriate for our yearly swim upstream. Eddie Dunn 20 Posted 21/07/2023 at 15:27:55 Has no relation to the home kit. It's like the designers were from different planets. It looks cheap, nasty and gaudy, and the logo is also shit. Why don't they get a couple of old fat fuckers to model it, - so we can see what we would really look like? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb