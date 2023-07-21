Everton and hummel unveil 90s reboot away kit

21/07/2023



Everton's away kit for 2023-24 harks back to one of the more popular strips of the 1990s with a salmon-pink striped number that also features elements of another away shirt from that era.

According to the release by the club, the new offering fuses "two cult looks of the early Premier League era. The coral and navy offering takes its colour scheme and vertical stripes from the away kit worn by the club from 1992 to 1994, while the change strip of the following two years — 1994 to 1996.

The men’s, women’s and youth kits are avaialble to by online at evertondirect.com from today, Friday 21 July, ahead of the strip being available to buy in store from next Friday 28 July. Baby and infant kits can be pre-ordered online now and will also be available from 28 July.

An all-black away goalkeeper strip again pays homage to St Luke's Church and Goodison Park with a silhouette pattern, angled across the front of the shirt, depicting the point where the church and the stadium meet.

The Men’s team will wear the kit for the first time when they take on Wigan Athletic in a pre-season friendly at the DW Stadium this Saturday (kick-off at 2pm), a match that can be streamed live on evertonfc.com

