12/10/2023





Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright was recently hospitalised for the removal of a cancerous tumour from his liver, the club revealed today.

The Chairman is known to have been battling health problems for some time now but in a statement issued today, the club have provided some specific details as well as confirming that he has returned home to begin what is expected to be a lengthy recovery following complications that necessitated "a prolonged period in intensive care".

While Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp left Everton's Board of Directors earier this year, Kenwright remained in the role of Chairman with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri joining the Board and stadium director Colin Chong taking the post of interim Chief Executive.

According to the club's statement, Kenwright was fulfilling his duties right up to the point that he was admitted for surgery.

The statement from Everton reads as follows:

Everton would like to provide a short update on the health of our Chairman, Bill Kenwright. Following a diagnosis at the beginning of August, Mr Kenwright underwent a major medical procedure six weeks ago to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver. The procedure was completely successful, but complications during surgery necessitated a prolonged period in an intensive care unit. Mr Kenwright is now out of intensive care and has left hospital. He has returned home to continue his recovery which is expected to be lengthy, but complete. Right up until the day of the procedure the Chairman had continued to carry out all his club duties, working hard alongside Mr Moshiri to facilitate the proposed takeover by 777 Partners and supporting Kevin Thelwell with the Club's summer transfer activity. Mr Kenwright has always been fiercely protective of his private life and is grateful that his privacy has been respected during this difficult time. He hopes this will continue following this update.

