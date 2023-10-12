Season › 2023-24 › News Everton provide update on Chairman's health Lyndon Lloyd 12/10/2023 17comments | Jump to last Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright was recently hospitalised for the removal of a cancerous tumour from his liver, the club revealed today. The Chairman is known to have been battling health problems for some time now but in a statement issued today, the club have provided some specific details as well as confirming that he has returned home to begin what is expected to be a lengthy recovery following complications that necessitated "a prolonged period in intensive care". While Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Grant Ingles and Graeme Sharp left Everton's Board of Directors earier this year, Kenwright remained in the role of Chairman with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri joining the Board and stadium director Colin Chong taking the post of interim Chief Executive. According to the club's statement, Kenwright was fulfilling his duties right up to the point that he was admitted for surgery. Article continues below video content The statement from Everton reads as follows: Everton would like to provide a short update on the health of our Chairman, Bill Kenwright. Following a diagnosis at the beginning of August, Mr Kenwright underwent a major medical procedure six weeks ago to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver. The procedure was completely successful, but complications during surgery necessitated a prolonged period in an intensive care unit. Mr Kenwright is now out of intensive care and has left hospital. He has returned home to continue his recovery which is expected to be lengthy, but complete. Right up until the day of the procedure the Chairman had continued to carry out all his club duties, working hard alongside Mr Moshiri to facilitate the proposed takeover by 777 Partners and supporting Kevin Thelwell with the Club's summer transfer activity.

Mr Kenwright has always been fiercely protective of his private life and is grateful that his privacy has been respected during this difficult time. He hopes this will continue following this update.

Reader Comments (17)

Neil Copeland 1 Posted 12/10/2023 at 19:41:17
It seems that BK has been suffering from ill health afterall. I hope he makes a full recovery but he needs to do himself and the club a favour by letting go. Jay Harris 2 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:03:27 I don't wish to sound callous and I don't wish Kenwright any further ills but what was Moshiri thinking asking him to remain in the chair while going under surgery for a very serious illness. Why couldnt Colin Chong or Thelwell manage the situation as they are anyway.I will never understand the Moshiri - Kenwright relationship but the sooner the pair of them are out of the club the better. Stephen Davies 3 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:24:56 He really should step down for his own benefit,yet the Club Statement says he's still responsible for transfer negotiations Tony Everan 4 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:25:11 Sometimes football matters have to take a back seat and this is one of those times. Wishing Bill Kenwright a speedy recovery. Chris Jones 5 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:29:28 Absolutely spot on, Tony. I wish Bill Kenwright a speedy recovery and I hope that his family are coping at this difficult time. Ian Jones 6 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:30:59 Wishing him all the best. Can't imagine it's a pleasant condition to suffer from. Jay, I was thinking the same as to why he was allowed to remain in place given the circumstances. However, given his theatrical background, assume it's a case of the show must go on. Julian Exshaw 7 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:33:19 Totally agree with Tony and Chris. I wish him and all cancer sufferers everywhere all the best in their fight against this horrendoous disease. Brendan McLaughlin 8 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:35:19 Stephen #3"yet the Club Statement says he's still responsible for transfer negotiations"Where you getting that from? Barry Hesketh 9 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:39:52 Brendan @8I expect that Stephen read the passage below, and assumes when Bill is fit and able, he will continue to help Mr Thelwell? On another note, how long ago was it when 777 came to the forefront as potential purchasers of the club. Right up until the day of the procedure the Chairman had continued to carry out all his club duties, working hard alongside Mr Moshiri to facilitate the proposed takeover by 777 Partners and supporting Kevin Thelwell with the Club's summer transfer activity. Christine Foster 10 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:42:15 Good grace ensures Bill Kenwright best wishes for a healthy recovery. It would be churlish not to wish as much. That he still yields such influence at the club however is telling of the situation the club is in. Both are in intensive care. For the good health of both, that bond needs to end. Dale Self 11 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:45:52 Well said, Tony and others, get well Bill. Christy Ring 12 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:52:59 Your health is more important than football, and I wish Bill a full recovery.Put your health first and walk away. Trevor Powell 13 Posted 12/10/2023 at 20:58:53 Loved the comment, "According to the club's statement, Kenwright was fulfilling his duties right up to the point that he was admitted for surgery".Reminds me of that statement the Nazi's put out about the demise of Hitler, "It is reported from Der Fuehrer's headquarters that our Fuehrer Adolf Hitler, fighting to the last breath against Bolshevism, fell for Germany this afternoon in his operational headquarters in the Reich Chancellery".Or am I becoming so, so cynical? Chris Jones 14 Posted 12/10/2023 at 21:05:38 A totally inappropriate comment from Trevor at a time when respect and sensitivity are required. Ian McDowell 15 Posted 12/10/2023 at 21:17:23 Great post, Trevor @ 13 Mike Hayes 16 Posted 12/10/2023 at 21:19:17 Smoke and Mirrors to throw the limelight off the debacle that is 777 - he's a narcissist of the lowest order – he's been terminal for about the last 10 years! I remember reading a tribute from the YNWA Facebook page extolling all he'd done for the community etc saying how sorry they were to hear of his illness and wished him the best etc… Funny how neither ToffeeWeb nor the official website put anything out nor replied to that statement. 🤷

Mike Hayes 17 Posted 12/10/2023 at 21:24:07
Just remember the damage he's done to the club even with his billionaire the headlock gate lies - the lies he's told us - wants your tears now 🤷