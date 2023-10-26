24/10/2023

Andy, Lyndon and Paul discuss the news that broke on Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Everton's Chairman, Bill Kenwright who had been on the Board for 35 years.

They look back on the controversy at Anfield in the Merseyside derby and cast their minds forward to Sunday's game against West Ham at the London Stadium.

