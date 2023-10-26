Season › 2023-24 › News 🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “The End of an Era” Lyndon Lloyd 24/10/2023 1comment | Jump to last Andy, Lyndon and Paul discuss the news that broke on Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Everton's Chairman, Bill Kenwright who had been on the Board for 35 years. They look back on the controversy at Anfield in the Merseyside derby and cast their minds forward to Sunday's game against West Ham at the London Stadium. → Episodes You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ben King 1 Posted 26/10/2023 at 19:30:58 Good pod - thank you. I'm only just about getting over the Anfield derby because there's nothing else to be done: the anger and annoyance can only gnaw away for so long before it becomes unhealthy. What's interesting is how quickly the pod becomes out of date in Everton world given the talk of possible 12 point penalty. There's a separate thread about that as well as Bill so I'll keep my thoughts to the derby. Aside from the ref (awful) and Young (he's cost us about 3-4 goals and now a red card; he's looking like a terrible signing so far) then:Calvert-Lewin wasn't great. We needed him to hold the ball up but Van Dijk got the better of him Doucouré's execution was particularly poor. Garner (who I'm a big fan of) was poor in possession (as was noted on the pod – there were passes on that he just didn't make – and they were relatively simple passes).Harrison didn't offer much but in fairness (and this counts for McNeil too) we have to give options for the wide players. Even if they don't pass infield to retain possession, at least they can feint to do so and knock it and run etc. However, either way, Harrison & McNeil weren't at their best. Tarkowski got a yellow and could have had a 2nd: again he wasn't great. I think to get a result at Anfield, aside from needing a decent ref (which seems bloody impossible), you need 7-8 really really good performances and, in all honesty, we didn't really have it. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb