21/12/2023

Andy, Lyndon and Paul try and find solace after the Toffees once again fell short of the League Cup semi-finals, losing on to Fulham on penalties despite being one kick from Amadou Onana away from progressing.

They also look back at the win over Burnley and ahead to the trip to Tottenham this weekend before selecting other maddening moments in Everton history.

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb