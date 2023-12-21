Season › 2023-24 › News 🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “It Could Have Been Amazing!” 21/12/2023 3comments | Jump to last Andy, Lyndon and Paul try and find solace after the Toffees once again fell short of the League Cup semi-finals, losing on to Fulham on penalties despite being one kick from Amadou Onana away from progressing. They also look back at the win over Burnley and ahead to the trip to Tottenham this weekend before selecting other maddening moments in Everton history. → Episodes You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jimmy Carr 1 Posted 21/12/2023 at 08:29:10 Thanks to those reiterating our financial situation and how that would affect the revenue generated by any player sales. So yeah, even if we could get £70 million for Onana, would Dyche even be able to spend half of it? Probably not. Why would Sean Dyche want to sell one of his key players in January? Regardless of what any of us think of Onana, he's a first team regular, therefore a key player. Of course he won't want to sell him, it's bonkers. Any deal would be best made in the summer when it would not destabilize our relegation fight. Two or three bad results and we'll be sucked back into one. Dyche and Thelwell will be more than aware of that. Crikey! Can we put it to bed now?Next ridiculous proposal: Should we be looking at Steve Cooper? Jack Convery 2 Posted 21/12/2023 at 09:35:31 I enjoyed that one lads. As like a lot of blues I'm still feeling sick about Tuesday. How those final 12 yards can make such a huge difference is amazing. I hope Amadou learns a life lesson from that pen ie put your boot through it and don't take absurd risks at vital moments. A real sliding doors moment. Will it turn out to our advantage ? Let's hope so.A maddening moment for me was Mirallas grabbing the ball from Baines and insisting he take a penalty which he then missed ! Bakayoko taking a sudden death penalty and missing it against Sunderland, during a penalty shoot out, whilst the Legend Duncan Ferguson watched on.As for Spurs, I'd make several changes, as we've players who look knackered to me. If all these are fit.Pickford Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, MykolenkoHarrison, Garner, Onana, McNeillDanjumaBeto.If notPickfordDefence Godfrey, Tarkowski,BranthwaiteWing backs Harrison and McNeillMidfield Onana Gueye, GarnerDanjuma ( He could do a Josh King ! )Beto.Keep the podcasts coming and all the best to you all. John Raftery 3 Posted 22/12/2023 at 10:38:51 It will indeed be interesting to see what kind of Amadou Onana we see on Saturday. I think he owes us a performance, a huge performance.Like the podcasters I would play Beto against Spurs partly because of the toll of games on Calvert-Lewin but also because of the high defensive line deployed by Spurs.Maddening moments for me, and there have been many, would include Pickford’s gaffe at Anfield as well as all those mentioned on the podcast. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb