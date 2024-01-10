Season › 2023-24 › News Davide Ancelotti talks about his time at Everton 10/01/2024 4comments | Jump to last Real Madrid Assistant Manager Davide Ancelotti has spoken to El Pais about his time at Everton. “Me and my father (Carlo Ancelotti) enjoyed our time at Everton. We came in at the end of 2019 with a plan to get the club to where we all felt it deserved to be, competing at the top. "The owner (Farhad Moshiri) sold us a vision which really excited us, we knew then that this was the place to really achieve that. The club had clearly went through a period of instability and we were determined to change that. "Everyone knows that the Premier League isn’t easy, that first season was difficult. Everton was at the wrong end of the table when we took over. What we took from that season was the assessment of the squad and how we would improve that in the Summer. Article continues below video content "Unfortunately by this time, the world was a few months into a pandemic. This had a significant impact on Football and the financial implications were great. This is something we had to work with. "That summer (2020) we were able to do some business to improve the squad including bringing in a player me and my father knew very well – James Rodriguez. "However, during this time, problems began, there was a number of disagreements with the Director of Football (Marcel Brands) on strategy. He (Brands) wanted players which we felt weren’t the right fit for Everton; in the end, we came to an agreement on the players we would pursue but this was a long and difficult process. "The Chairman (Bill Kenwright, who passed away in October 2023) would often sit in at these meetings giving advice which we found strange as this was something I had not seen at other football clubs. Following the summer, we started the season (2020-21) really well and we were confident that the club could really achieve European Football. There was of course a couple of poor runs throughout the season which ultimately cost us and we finished 10th; this was very disappointing. "My father had grown increasingly frustrated with the business done in the January window that season and, after a meeting with the Chairman at the end of the season, we discovered that the club had very little to spend in the summer (2021). We were also told this was something unlikely to change for a number of years. "At this point, I think my father had made his decision that this project was coming to an end. Just a day after this meeting, Real Madrid had approached us to take over there. It was a pretty easy decision but that isn’t out of respect for Everton. It's a wonderful football club; however, with the serious financial problems it was facing, we decided that is was the right decision to leave." Davide Ancelotti has been at his father's side as his assistant since the Bayern Munich job and the pair remain at Real Madrid having won a La Liga title, Champions League, Copa Del Rey, Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup & Club World Cup." Reader Comments (4) Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 10/01/2024 at 10:32:49 I have to ask about the four players brought in the summer of 2020: Allan and James, financial disasters, I'd say, and then allowing two players he confessed he'd never heard of, Doucoure and Godfrey, to be brought in.Why didn't he put his foot down then – especially when he saw Kenwright at the football meetings putting his two cents of football knowledge in?I think he lost as many home games as the away wins he brought to the table and some of the performances during that season were as bad as many we have seen before or since. Many will answer that the derby win at Anfield was the first in a long time but it came in a period when Liverpool never won at home in about six games.Ancelotti was a great footballer manager but didn't do it at Everton and obviously lack of money had a big part in his going. If Real Madrid hadn't saved his bacon, would he have stayed and continued to take the fabulous wages he enjoyed here plus his son learning the game at Everton's expense? Ken Kneale 2 Posted 10/01/2024 at 10:36:39 Although not new to many, the comments of Davide Ancelotti demonstrate the terrible stranglehold Bill Kenwright had on all Everton affairs, having duped the owner on his competence and then his meddling in all affairs instead of leaving it to the appointed professionals.I have said previously my view of Mr Brands – he was weak and stole a living.It is a testimony to the pull of the club and the strength of the supporters' loyalty that we are still where we are – well done to all on that front for pulling the club from its knees on many occasions.The manager and recruitment relationship looks as stable now as it has for a long time – a good job in very difficult circumstances indeed is my view. I hope they see the club transition to better times and settle in to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock – they deserve to do so and goodness me, the supporters deserve a break after 30 years of Kenwright antics. Jerome Shields 3 Posted 10/01/2024 at 10:54:07 One reason why the Ancelottis got it difficult from the start was that they were not the preferred choice for Kenwright. Pushng for European places was increasingly not on the agenda that final season. If Everton under Ancelotti had qualified, they would have been subject to FFP rules on top of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Whilst Kenwright considered himself an insider regarding the Premier League, he knew he was in deep water under FFP scrutiny.Ancelotti put it down to 'lack of ambition'. It was a lot deeper than that. Sean Mitchell 4 Posted 10/01/2024 at 11:39:47 Definition of mental health struggles - Everton Football Club. When are we going to catch a break and something good happen? That shower don't have an ounce of a curse. Why do Everton? 