Season › 2023-24 › News Dreadful Everton eliminated as Luton plunder winner at the death Lyndon Lloyd 27/01/2024 5comments | Jump to last Everton 1 - 2 Luton Luton emerged from Goodison Park victorious for the second time this season as Cauley Woodrow grabbed a last-gasp winner that turfed turgid Everton out of the FA Cup. An unwanted replay at Kenilworth Road was looming as a poor contest between two limited sides dragged into stoppage time when the Blues failed to deal with a corner and the Hatters struck with almost the last kick of the game. Luton had gone ahead in controversial circumstances late in the first half when Ross Barkley appeared to push Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Alfie Douty swung in a corner and Vitalii Mykolenko inadvertently headed into his own net. The hosts eventually hauled themselves back level when Jack Harrison profited from some fortune from Tim Krul who couldn’t keep his low drive out but their attempts to win it late on proved wholly inadequate and they paid the price at the death. Article continues below video content If there were key takeaways from the first meeting between these two sides at the end of September they were that Everton were highly susceptible to conceding from set-pieces against Rob Edwards’ side and that the combination of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto up front in a 4-4-2 just didn’t work. So it was galling to see Sean Dyche retain that unproven and unconvincing partnership up front and for the Blues concede from two corners. Worse was the continued deterioration in Everton’s approach play and effectiveness in the final third, where openings to create goalscoring chances were routinely spurned and when rare opportunities arrived, they were missed. Luton had started on the front foot and sent three efforts into the Gwladys Street End inside the first five minutes, Douty missing the best chance when he skied James Tarkowski’s short clearance over after Mykolenko had been badly caught out by Andros Townsend down the visitors’ right flank. Everton found their feet, however, and came very close to taking the lead when Calvert-Lewin was played in down the left channel where he centred for Beto who, exhibiting a rare moment of composure, despatched a crisp side-foot shot an inch the wrong side of the upright from the edge of the box. Elijah Adebayo went almost as close for Luton at the other end after 23 minutes when Morris clipped a ball into the box and the big striker nodded past Joao Virginia but also narrowly wide of the far post. Mykolenko failed to test Krul when he was picked out in space with an excellent, quickly-taken free-kick by Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil headed a cross straight at the keeper but the best chance of the half fell to Beto. Onana’s shot from 25 yards was deflected heavily into the Portuguese striker’s path but, under pressure from a defender, he somehow failed to even hit the target lunging in on the loose ball. The Hatters went ahead six minutes before the end of the regulation 45, however, when Calvert-Lewin fell forward in his own box trying to meet a low delivery to the near post with Barkley’s hands on his back and the unsighted Mykolenko unwittingly headed into his own goal, James Garner swept a late direct free-kick over the crossbar and the Toffees had to go into the interval a goal down and with plenty to think about for the second half. Dyche opted not to make any changes at the break – in the end, he would wait until there were just 12 minutes left to make his two substitutions – and things might have got worse for him and his side six minutes after the restart but though Morris rose easily above Beto in the box,Virginia made a good save to turn his header away. Everton were level two minutes later, however, when a counter-attack saw the ball arrive with Beto and he swept a pass out to the right wing for Harrison. The on-loan winger cut across Teden Mengi, drilled the ball goal-wards and though Krul looked as though he might save it, it squirmed under his body and rolled over the line. That should have been the catalyst the Blues needed to kick their performance up a few gears and really take the game to Luton but, instead, it was the Hatters who nearly scored again. First, uncharacteristic slip by Jarrad Branthwaite gave Adebayo a two-on-one break with Townsend in support but rather than play the obvious pass that would have given the ex-Everton winger a simple tap-in, he went for glory himself and Virginia tipped his effort around the post. Then, in the 63rd minute, they carved Everton’s defence open with ease and when Townsend sold Tarkowski with a turn back onto his left foot in the penalty area and squared it for Morris with the goal gaping, Nathan Patterson denied him by blocking his shot on the line. Harrison smashed well over the bar and Barkley had a wayward effort of his own that flew well over the crossbar at either end before Beto, played in by Patterson’s ball forward out-muscled his man and engineered space for a shot but Reece Burke got in the way to block it behind for a corner. It was then that Dyche belatedly moved to switch things up, removing Calvert-Lewin and McNeil in favour of Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma but a Beto shot that he blasted over as he slipped in the 81st minute and a blocked Harrison volley were as close as the Blues would come to winning it. Instead, it was Luton who seized the moment deep into stoppage time when Morris again won a barely-contested header that dropped to the back post, the ball pinged between Danjuma’s knee and the chest of Woodrow before the Hatters’ substitute prodded it home to send the Hatters through to the Fifth Round. In all honesty, with Everton’s small squad stretched thin by the absences of Abdoulaye Doucouré, Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gueye and André Gomes and three Premier League games to come in the space of 11 days, Luton might have done them a favour by settling this tie without the need for a replay. There is no way that this Blues team playing like that would get anywhere near Wembley so it might be a blessing in disguise that Dyche and his staff can now concentrate on the League where survival is paramount. On this evidence, though, the manager has a lot of work to do at Finch Farm in trying to get this team playing effective, winning football, something they have forgotten how to do since that impressive spell before Christmas. Certainly, nervy, haphazard, disjointed, kick-and-rush football isn't going to be enough. Matchday updates and reaction Reader Comments (5) Ralph Basnett 1 Posted 27/01/2024 at 18:37:49 We are so bad that the red shoite supporters are getting bored slagging us off now.All quiet BBC and on other forums, they pity us. Losing twice to Luton at home in a single season - Luton! All 4 of their goals from set pieces across both games but time and again we don’t learn. Can’t defend set pieces and can’t create anything.Hopefully it also puts to bed the notion of Beto and Calvert Lewin upfront. Dreadful combination.The atmosphere today was as flat as the Palace replay but the players have us nothing to get excited about.Everton - ruining weekends since 1878We desperately need Doucoure back and we need Gana Gueye too. Andrew Bentley 3 Posted 27/01/2024 at 18:50:48 We are fucked. That’s all to say Derek Knox 4 Posted 27/01/2024 at 19:19:54 Not long got back home from watching, or should I say enduring, the match. It was more like a tag team wrestling match where a football got in the way. What a horrible side (Luton) are, and we weren't much better. As for the disgrace of a Referee, (again) and his bent partner acting as a linesman, should we expect anything approaching impartiality ?The greatest cheers, and quite rightly so, were for the introduction of our ex-player, Andros Townsend (wish he still was) and on his substitution. Probably their only player who treated it as a game of football.Really felt a degree of confidence before this one, but the only highlight was meeting John McFarlane, Jon Harding (Bristol Blue) Neil Copeland and Stephen Vincent in the Harlech. Also bumping into Dave Abrahams in Bullens Road.Starting to fear for the remainder of our fixtures in the Premier League, especially our inexplicably poor Home Form (or lack of it). Chermiti looked half decent when introduced, albeit too late again, to have any impact !Should I be ? Jim Bennings 5 Posted 27/01/2024 at 19:48:17 Years of failure in the transfer market since Moshiri arrived has seen us to where we are now.Selling Lukaku, the talismanic 25 goal a season striker not building around him and then the list of abysmal forwards we have pissed millions away on since.TosunRondonKeanBetoIt's the stuff of nightmares it really is, that this club can't sign a striker worthy.Keep signing players that can't score goals then you struggle most season's, that's a recipe for disaster.