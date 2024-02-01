Season › 2023-24 › News Holgate set for Blades switch Lyndon Lloyd 01/02/2024 5comments | Jump to last Mason Holgate is reportedly undergoing a medical at Sheffield United ahead of a deadline day loan move after Everton and Southampton agreed to terminate his spell at St Mary's early. The defender made just seven appearances for the Championship side over the first half of the season but generally failed to convince on the south coast and now gets a chance to return to the Premier League with the Blades. There is no buy clause in the deal but the terms have been described by Sean Dyche as "very favourable" to Everton. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 01/02/2024 at 15:00:48 I hope for all concerned it's a loan to buy at end of the season. Pat Kelly 2 Posted 01/02/2024 at 15:24:49 Well that’s Sheffield United relegated Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 01/02/2024 at 15:34:12 “Very favorable” because they’ll have him in their team and we won’t Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 01/02/2024 at 15:36:34 I hope we've stated that he can play against us when we play Sheffield united. Mal van Schaick 5 Posted 01/02/2024 at 16:07:04 They can have him plus Young. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb