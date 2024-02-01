01/02/2024

Mason Holgate is reportedly undergoing a medical at Sheffield United ahead of a deadline day loan move after Everton and Southampton agreed to terminate his spell at St Mary's early.

The defender made just seven appearances for the Championship side over the first half of the season but generally failed to convince on the south coast and now gets a chance to return to the Premier League with the Blades.

There is no buy clause in the deal but the terms have been described by Sean Dyche as "very favourable" to Everton.

