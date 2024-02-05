Season › 2023-24 › News Two March fixtures moved for TV Lyndon Lloyd 05/02/2024 1comment | Jump to last Everton's upcoming games against Manchester United (A) and Liverpool (H) have had their kick-offs moved to accommodate broadcast by TNT Sports and Sky Sports respectively. The Blues' trip to Old Trafford on Saturday 9 March has been brought forward to a 12:30pm kick-off and will be shown on TNT. The Goodison derby, meanwhile, is now scheduled for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 17 March and will be screened by Sky but it's subject to Liverpool's participation in the FA Cup. If the reds qualify for the last eight of that competition, the game will have to be moved again. Article continues below video content Ticket details for the fixtures will be announced on Everton Club channels in due course. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ste Traverse 1 Posted 05/02/2024 at 19:48:23 Just stupid for Sky to pick the derby for tv given Liverpool have Southampton or Watford at home in the FA Cup. No way on earth are they going to fail to beat either of those.Madness to schedule such a big game on FA Cup quarter final weekend anyway. It will surely be played on a midweek at some point in April and even that won't be easy to fit in if the RS get to the latter rounds of the Europa League. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb