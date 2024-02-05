05/02/2024

Everton's upcoming games against Manchester United (A) and Liverpool (H) have had their kick-offs moved to accommodate broadcast by TNT Sports and Sky Sports respectively.

The Blues' trip to Old Trafford on Saturday 9 March has been brought forward to a 12:30pm kick-off and will be shown on TNT.

The Goodison derby, meanwhile, is now scheduled for a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 17 March and will be screened by Sky but it's subject to Liverpool's participation in the FA Cup.

If the reds qualify for the last eight of that competition, the game will have to be moved again.

Ticket details for the fixtures will be announced on Everton Club channels in due course.

