Man United target Branthwaite as Everton eye Maguire

| 01/08/2023



Harry Maguire is the latest unlikely name to be linked with Everton while separate talk claims that Manchester United have their sights set on Jarrad Branthwaite.

There has been speculation around Maguire leaving Old Trafford this summer as Erik Ten Hag continues to remould his team but, thus far, the most tangible link has been with West Ham who have reportedly had a £20m offer knocked back.

If true, that would surely price the Blues out of any move for the England international but if Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell would even consider selling Branthwaite, then Maguire could be offered in part-exchange for the youngster's fee.

Branthwaite has returned from a successful loan spell with PSV Eindhoven in Ten Hag's native Netherlands and is expected to play a significant role for Everton this coming season.

His stock is rising, however, and media chatter around his future and interest from bigger clubs will no doubt continue if his form continues to catch the eyes of would-be suitors.

Thelwell could nbe in the market for another centre-half regardless of Branthwaite's ceiling following the departure in June of Yerry Mina but, again, Maguire's likely price would make him an unlikely target despite the claims of TeamTalk.

