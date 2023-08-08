Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Everton 'consider' move for Maguire Lyndon Lloyd | 08/08/2023 5comments | Jump to last In another link that includes supposed interest from Manchester United in one of Everton's prized players, the Blues are said to be interested in signing Harry Maguire on loan while the Red Devils eye Amadou Onana. Maguire has been the subject of plenty of speculation suggesting that Erik Ten Hag favours moving the England man out and bringing in Jean-Clair Todibo in in his place. West Ham are reported to have had a £30m offer for Maguire turned down and may now have cooled their interest but now The Mirror claim that Everton are considering making a move for him. Given the likely price tag and Maguire's wages, a loan deal is really the only likely avenue open to the Toffees but the same report suggests that United's interest in Onana could grease the wheels for a permanent deal. Article continues below video content Everton aren't believed to have any interest in selling the Belgian international this summer, though, so it's almost certainly a non-starter of a story but the longer the window goes on without Maguire going elsewhere, a late loan arrangement might not be out of the question. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Christy Ring 1 Posted 08/08/2023 at 18:40:36 Hope this is more tabloid crap, why take Maguire who is passed his best, just because he's English and Southgate kept picking a Utd reserve didnt make sense, and £200k pw, and consider the hammers offered £30m for him, allegedly? Also we shouldn't sell Onana. Raymond Fox 2 Posted 08/08/2023 at 18:46:41 More tripe. Tony Everan 3 Posted 08/08/2023 at 18:51:43 Hopefully this is nonsense, Onana is improving , we should fight them off and keep him. Same with Branthwaite , let’s take a chance and see if we can build a very good young team . There’s no need to sell them just yet. We can hopefully improve the squad enough without resorting to that by getting some shrewd signings in to give us some better strength and depth. Other rumours tonight is that it looks like Kamaldean Sulemana maybe coming in on loan with a £25m option to buy. Thelwell was after him in January so still may get his man. Saints were after Holgate, so maybe he’ll head that way. Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 08/08/2023 at 18:56:50 I believe there will still be quite a bit of movement Tony, and something tells me that if Dyche has got to lose anyone then Onana, will be the player who is sacrificed. I might be wrong. Brian Harrison 5 Posted 08/08/2023 at 19:04:00 Alan Myers who can be trusted on anything Everton hasnt said a word about Maguire, but has said that we are interested in signing Daka from Leicester. Apparently Leicester would prefer a sale but Everton want a loan with a view to a sale. The thought of Maguire coming to a club that has narrowly escaped relegation for the past 2 seasons is nonsense, also how do we pay him in excess of £200,000 per week. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb