Everton 'consider' move for Maguire

| 08/08/2023



In another link that includes supposed interest from Manchester United in one of Everton's prized players, the Blues are said to be interested in signing Harry Maguire on loan while the Red Devils eye Amadou Onana.

Maguire has been the subject of plenty of speculation suggesting that Erik Ten Hag favours moving the England man out and bringing in Jean-Clair Todibo in in his place.

West Ham are reported to have had a £30m offer for Maguire turned down and may now have cooled their interest but now The Mirror claim that Everton are considering making a move for him.

Given the likely price tag and Maguire's wages, a loan deal is really the only likely avenue open to the Toffees but the same report suggests that United's interest in Onana could grease the wheels for a permanent deal.

Everton aren't believed to have any interest in selling the Belgian international this summer, though, so it's almost certainly a non-starter of a story but the longer the window goes on without Maguire going elsewhere, a late loan arrangement might not be out of the question.

