Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumours MatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Season 2023-24 News
The Rumour Mill

Blades monitoring Holgate's situation at Southampton

Lyndon Lloyd | 19/01/2024 0comments  |  Jump to last

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in taking Mason Holgate on loan for the remainder of the season should his current spell at Southampton be terminated this month.

The defender's season-long loan at St Mary's hasn't worked out as he would have hoped and there have been suggestions that Saints boss Russell Martin feels it would be better if he went back to Everton rather than see out the remainder of the campaign.

Holgate had found himself surplus to requirements at Goodison Park having played only eight times for the Toffees last season but despite his Premier League experience, he has made just six starts in all competitions for the Championship outfit and has failed to impress in those limited appearances.

According to the Sheffield Star, however, the Blades would be keen on using one of their loan slots to sign Holgate on a temporary basis, thereby giving the 27-year-old another shot at getting regular game time.

Article continues below video content

Yahoo! Sport, meanwhile, say that Sheffield United had already got as far as negotiating with Everton over the loan but ended their interest when the Blues demanded a £250,000 loan fee.

Reader Comments

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

Get rid of these ads and support ToffeeWeb


Recent Articles

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

Premier League Table

  Team Pld GD Pts
14 Crystal Palace 20 -7 21
15 Nottingham Forest 20 -11 20
16 Brentford 19 -5 19
17 Everton* 21 -4 17
18 Luton Town 20 -14 16
19 Burnley 21 -21 12
20 Sheffield United 20 -34 9

* Everton deducted 10 points for PSR breach
View full table

Talking Points & General

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2024 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.