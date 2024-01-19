Blades monitoring Holgate's situation at Southampton

| 19/01/2024



Sheffield United are reportedly interested in taking Mason Holgate on loan for the remainder of the season should his current spell at Southampton be terminated this month.

The defender's season-long loan at St Mary's hasn't worked out as he would have hoped and there have been suggestions that Saints boss Russell Martin feels it would be better if he went back to Everton rather than see out the remainder of the campaign.

Holgate had found himself surplus to requirements at Goodison Park having played only eight times for the Toffees last season but despite his Premier League experience, he has made just six starts in all competitions for the Championship outfit and has failed to impress in those limited appearances.

According to the Sheffield Star, however, the Blades would be keen on using one of their loan slots to sign Holgate on a temporary basis, thereby giving the 27-year-old another shot at getting regular game time.

Yahoo! Sport, meanwhile, say that Sheffield United had already got as far as negotiating with Everton over the loan but ended their interest when the Blues demanded a £250,000 loan fee.

