Saudi club want Doucouré to replace Henderson

| 20/01/2024



Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq have approached Everton about signing Abdoulaye Doucouré as a replacement for Jordan Henderson.

The former Liverpool star bailed on his ill advised move to the Middle East just six months into his contract at the club that also signed Damari Gray from the blues last September.

With Henderson having signed for Al Etifaq have identified as the ideal man to come in instead according to Fabrizio Romano.

He has tweeted that it is his understanding that the Saudis have also been in contact with the midfielder's representatives.

Everton would be loathe to lose a vital player to their hopes of surviving in the Premier league this season and are unlikely to countenance a sale, unless, perhaps, they receive an offer they cannot refuse.

