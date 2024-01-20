Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Saudi club want Doucouré to replace Henderson Lyndon Lloyd | 20/01/2024 4comments | Jump to last Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq have approached Everton about signing Abdoulaye Doucouré as a replacement for Jordan Henderson. The former Liverpool star bailed on his ill advised move to the Middle East just six months into his contract at the club that also signed Damari Gray from the blues last September. With Henderson having signed for Al Etifaq have identified as the ideal man to come in instead according to Fabrizio Romano. He has tweeted that it is his understanding that the Saudis have also been in contact with the midfielder's representatives. Article continues below video content Everton would be loathe to lose a vital player to their hopes of surviving in the Premier league this season and are unlikely to countenance a sale, unless, perhaps, they receive an offer they cannot refuse. Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Craig Harrison 1 Posted 20/01/2024 at 17:05:09 Tell them they have to buy the whole club Brian Hennessy 2 Posted 20/01/2024 at 17:20:24 If they want a direct replacement for Henderson, players of similar ability to him are two a penny in the lower leagues. (Although most of those in the lower leagues would have higher morals than Henderson and would not move there)Doucouré would be a huge upgrade on Henderson, not a replacement. David West 3 Posted 20/01/2024 at 17:33:02 Come back in the summer with 50m Dennis Stevens 4 Posted 20/01/2024 at 18:20:55 Hear! Hear! Craig.Failing that, sell them Dele! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb