Harrison close to rejoining on loan

| 19/06/2024



According to The Athletic and El Bobble of A View From The Bullens, Everton are in advanced talks to re-sign Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.



The Yorkshire club's failure to gain promotion back to the Premier League heightened the probability that the winger would return to Goodison Park where he had a solid 2023-24 season under Sean Dyche.



