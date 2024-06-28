Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Everton pursue Hull's Philogene Lyndon Lloyd | 28/06/2024 4comments | Jump to last With a deal for Yankuba Minteh faltering in the wake of Newcastle's withdrawal from talks over signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton have reportedly turned their attentions to former Aston Villa winger, Jaden Philogene-Bidace. According to Shamoon Hafez of BBC Sport, "El Bobble" and Sky Sports, the Blues have made a firm enquiry with Hull City into the 22-year-old's availability and their asking price. Philogene was one of the most eye-catching players in the Championship last season as the Tigers narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. He briefly went viral with a wonder goal against Rotherham, an audacious Rabona-style shot from one side of the area that flew over the goalkeeper into the far corner, and is on the radar of some big clubs, including Tottenham and now Barcelona who are said to be attempting a move for him this week, albeit on a less attractive loan-to-buy arrangement. Article continues below video content Villa sold the Hammersmith-born player for just £5m last year after he agitated for a move away in order to get guaranteed playing time but had a £15m buy-back clause if Hull were promoted this past season. According to reports, the Toffees are preparing an offer of around £16m but Hull owner Acun Ilicali went on record in saying April, telling Sabah in April that he will demand "top dollar" for one of his prized players: "We got Jaden Philogene for €5m, now he’s €30m. But we have no intention to give him away for 30." Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Allison 1 Posted 28/06/2024 at 17:56:54 This is quite an exciting link, as he’s definitely a talent, but I’m very confused about how we can suddenly spend all this money. From the quotes it doesn’t look like we’ll get a good price either.I’m expecting a few free transfers. Actually, I’m expecting to be annoyed when I see potentially decent free transfers sign for other teams.Our squad is looking very bare and needs 5-6 more players to be able name a full bench every week. I don’t think we even have young players coming through from what I can see. John Chambers 2 Posted 28/06/2024 at 18:18:39 Mike the deal will not happen until after 30th June so will fall in next years accounts. If between now and this time next year we can start to get some revenue streams sorted, e.g. Stadium naming rights, we have time to resolve any PSR issues we would face then Joe McMahon 3 Posted 28/06/2024 at 18:20:51 Mike, our young players are sold, most never given a proper chance. Tom Bowers 4 Posted 28/06/2024 at 18:33:33 If some mega money clubs are involved then you know the asking price will be over-inflated. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb