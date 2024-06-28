Everton pursue Hull's Philogene

With a deal for Yankuba Minteh faltering in the wake of Newcastle's withdrawal from talks over signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton have reportedly turned their attentions to former Aston Villa winger, Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

According to Shamoon Hafez of BBC Sport, "El Bobble" and Sky Sports, the Blues have made a firm enquiry with Hull City into the 22-year-old's availability and their asking price.

Philogene was one of the most eye-catching players in the Championship last season as the Tigers narrowly missed out on a playoff berth.

He briefly went viral with a wonder goal against Rotherham, an audacious Rabona-style shot from one side of the area that flew over the goalkeeper into the far corner, and is on the radar of some big clubs, including Tottenham and now Barcelona who are said to be attempting a move for him this week, albeit on a less attractive loan-to-buy arrangement.

Villa sold the Hammersmith-born player for just £5m last year after he agitated for a move away in order to get guaranteed playing time but had a £15m buy-back clause if Hull were promoted this past season.

According to reports, the Toffees are preparing an offer of around £16m but Hull owner Acun Ilicali went on record in saying April, telling Sabah in April that he will demand "top dollar" for one of his prized players:

"We got Jaden Philogene for €5m, now he’s €30m. But we have no intention to give him away for 30."

