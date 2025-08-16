Everton will face newly-promoted Leeds United in their Premier League 2025/26 campaign opener at Elland Road.

David Moyes’ side has seen a massive squad overhaul this summer. After letting nearly a dozen players leave, the Toffees have roped in seven players so far, including Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City.

While Moyes is hoping to add more players to the squad before the transfer window closes, he has expressed delight at the players that they’ve acquired in the pre-match press conference at Finch Farm.

Ahead of the Blues’ trip to Yorkshire to take on Leeds United, here are some of the major talking points:

Still no right winger in the team

With barely 30 hours to go before Everton kick off a new Premier League campaign away against Leeds United, David Moyes still doesn’t have a right winger to count on in his squad.

He’s seen a plethora of fast and exciting young wingers getting linked with the club this summer, including the likes of Takefusa Kubo, Francisco Conceicao, Johan Bakayoko, Ben Doak, Abdul Fatawu, and most notably, Tyler Dibling, but the Blues have failed to get any of those deals over the line.

The addition of one or more right-wingers is seen as a critical priority to complete the squad but it seems like Moyes will have to make do without one in the opening fixture.

During the pre-season, he has tried the likes of Charly Alcaraz, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye in that role, but none of them are suited to playing on the right on a consistent basis.

Players need to shake off pre-season cobwebs

Everton are arriving into this game on the back of a less-than-desirable pre-season campaign. The side struggled for results and a 2-1 win over Port Vale behind closed doors was their only success in seven games.

Players took a long time to shake off their rustiness after the summer break and also looked prone to making mistakes. Jake O’Brien, Mark Travers and Nathan Patterson were guilty of giving away goals cheaply during the Premier League Summer Series in the United States, while Iliman Ndiaye and Thierno Barry missed their scoring shoes in the recent friendly against AS Roma.

The Blues can’t afford similar mistakes going forward now that the season is officially underway.

Branthwaite misses out, Mykolenko might be available

Jarrad Branthwaite is set to miss Everton’s season opener against Leeds United after picking up an injury in training this week. "Jarrad picked up an injury in training so unfortunately, we are going to miss him. These things happen,” Moyes said in the pre-match press conference.

The star centre-back had also missed a chunk of the pre-season games in the US after picking up a niggle against Blackburn Rovers and ended last season with a groin injury.

When asked whether he will have Mykolenko, Armstrong and Patterson – who all missed out against Roma – Moyes added, “We may have.”

Vitalii Mykolenko had to limp off the pitch after suffering an injury 10 minutes into the friendly against Roma at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, while Nathan Patterson has suffered from hernia-like symptoms recently.

First glimpse of Jack Grealish in an Everton shirt?

Will we see Jack Grealish against Leeds United? The question was asked by the reporters in the pre-match press conference, to which Moyes joked, “He looks the same, big calves.

“You need to turn up and find out [whether he starts]. That’s what everyone needs to do.”

Signed from Manchester City on loan earlier this week, Grealish is the biggest of six new names that have joined Everton this summer.

A Champions League and a multiple-time Premier League winner, there’s a buzz around the club since his signing, given the player’s obvious talents. Whether he manages to revive his career here after a couple of forgettable years at City, though, remains the glaring question.

