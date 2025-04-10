Everton's Fan Advisory Board have written to the Premier League requesting a 'sensible time on Sunday 18 May' for the final game ever at Goodison Park, against already relegated Southampton, with rumours swirling that it will be moved to Monday 19 May.

We are writing in response to the growing concern expressed by our fellow supporters regarding uncertainty around the date and time of our club's final home Premier League fixture of the 2024-25 season — and the last ever league match to be played at Goodison Park — against Southampton. The match is currently scheduled for Sunday, 18 May at 3:00 pm; however, this remains subject to change pending the release of the final broadcast schedule.

Matchweek 37 presents a unique opportunity to recognise and prioritise the match-going fans, those who generate the atmosphere and vibrancy that sets English football apart on the global stage.

We fully appreciate the complex competing priorities in the commercial world of broadcasting and the added pressure of having the FA Cup Final on the Saturday, which understandably carries significant weight for scheduling purposes.

However, at a time when there is considerable unrest in the fan community across the country, we believe this moment provides a chance to help honour a stadium that holds a unique place in the hearts and souls of spectators who have had the privilege of attending matches at "The Grand Old Lady".

Goodison Park has been the proud home of Everton Football Club for over 130 years, playing host to matches during the 1966 World Cup, including the semi-final, and welcoming legends such as Pele and Eusebio, who famously said "This stadium for me is the best stadium in my playing life" — a powerful tribute to the historic and emotional weight the ground carries in football history.

On behalf of Evertonians, football fans, players and staff both past and present, we respectfully ask you to consider scheduling the broadcast of this historic match at a sensible time on Sunday 18 May — a time that enables match-going fans to travel to and from the game at reasonable times, whilst ensuring the fullest possible participation, so that a passionate community can unite, and a global audience can join in the celebration of an iconic day in the heritage of the game.

Everton Fan Advisory Board

9 April 2025