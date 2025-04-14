Column Plans for the Howard Kendall Suite at Collinwood Dock The Howard Kendall Suite is described as a membership dining facility that is being planned for Collinwood Dock. 14 April 2025 4comments (last) Mr Drone carries news of plans for a new dining club to the south of Bramley-Moore Dock. The Howard Kendall Suite is described as a membership dining facility that is being planned for Collinwood Dock. Situated 300 yards from the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, The Intersky Group offers a fully stocked bar, fine dining, and fantastic pre- and post-match entertainment. The facility plans to be open on matchdays, from 3 hours pre-match to 90 minutes post-match. Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Stephen Davies 1 Posted 14/04/2025 at 16:28:01 Has anyone seen the proposed plans on the adjacent dock for Everton hospitality?Explained on Mr Drones latest YouTube video… Brian Williams 2 Posted 14/04/2025 at 16:43:39 I've seen that Stephen and wonder if the rowing club, which is situated there, has anything to do with it as the "suite" looks to be right on "their" land. Paul Hughes 3 Posted 14/04/2025 at 17:01:59 Stephen, yeah I saw the Mr Drone's video, and the proposed 'Howard Kendall Suite'. Looked like a load of old tosh to me. I don't think it will fit into Peel's plans to have a few re-conditioned containers in use for a few days a year. (I can't see many takers once the mercury drops…)Looks a bit steep at £125.00 a pop too. Brian Williams 4 Posted 14/04/2025 at 17:57:32 Peel gave Allonby Canoe Club a 2-year extension back in 2021. I don't know what's happened since but, if the canoe club were involved in the Kendall Suite, they'd have to have the go-ahead from Peel, which I doubt they'd get to be honest. Be interesting to see what happens. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb