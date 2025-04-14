Mr Drone carries news of plans for a new dining club to the south of Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Howard Kendall Suite is described as a membership dining facility that is being planned for Collinwood Dock.

Situated 300 yards from the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, The Intersky Group offers a fully stocked bar, fine dining, and fantastic pre- and post-match entertainment.

The facility plans to be open on matchdays, from 3 hours pre-match to 90 minutes post-match.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb