Column How other Premier League teams fared after moving to new stadiums Goodison Park will now serve as the home for the Everton women's team as the Toffees are moving into a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Harry Diamond 6 June 2025 29comments (last) Everton will begin their new life at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, as the Toffees move into the state-of-the-art (if questionably named) Hill-Dickinson Stadium. The Blues endured a pretty poor home record in their final season at Goodison Park, winning just five of their 19 home games during the last Premier League campaign. Could the change in scenery see a return to home comforts? We’ve looked at how other Premier League teams fared after moving to new stadiums. Manchester City - Maine Road to City of Manchester Stadium (2003) Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 9, drew 2, lost 8 (29 points) Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 5, drew 9, lost 5 (24 points) Manchester City saw a dip following their first season after a change of ground. Kevin Keegan’s side had finished ninth in the Premier League in their final season at Maine Road, but dropped to 16th in 2003/04. City lost fewer home games, but won just five times as a series of draws dented their ambitions. Arsenal - Highbury to the Emirates (2006) Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 14, drew 3, lost 2 (45 points) Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 12, drew 6, lost 1 (42 points) Arsenal’s fine form at Highbury helped the Gunners to Champions League football in 2005/06. The North Londoners said farewell to the venue with a fourth-place finish, leapfrogging Spurs on the final weekend of the season. Arsenal lost just twice at home that campaign, though suffered nine defeats on the road. Their first season at the Emirates followed a similar pattern. Arsenal lost just once at home in 2006/07, with their first Premier League defeat at the new ground not coming until April. West Ham were the first victors, as Bobby Zamora sealed a shock 1-0 win. Arsenal again finished the campaign in fourth, taking three less home points than their final season at Highbury. West Ham United - Upton Park to The London Stadium (2016) Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 9, drew 7, lost 3 (34 points) Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 7, drew 4, lost 8 (25 points) West Ham were beaten just three times in their final season at Upton Park, as Slaven Bilic led the East Londoners to a seventh-placed finish. The London Stadium failed to provide the same fortress feel in year one, however, as West Ham slipped to eight home defeats. Tottenham Hotspur - White Hart Lane to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (2017) Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 17, drew 2, lost 0 (56 points) Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 12, drew 2, lost 5 (38 points) Tottenham secured their highest-ever Premier League finish in the club’s final season at White Hart Lane. An unbeaten record in North London saw Spurs finish second in the table, winning 17/19 home games. Spurs spent 18 months at Wembley as their new stadium was constructed, winning 13, drawing four, and losing two of their games in 2017/18. The club’s first full season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium did not arrive until 2019/20, when the club slumped to a sixth-place finish. Spurs won 12 of their 19 home fixtures that season Reader Comments (29) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Abrahams 1 Posted 06/06/2025 at 14:22:50 At least Ian Jones told us he used a robot, Harry! Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 06/06/2025 at 14:56:11 Tony, how do you know it's AI? Kim Vivian 3 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:12:35 HD does not sound like a Blue to me. He sounds like a journalist employed to write (or find articles) about Everton. I stand to be corrected, Harry! Paul Kossoff 4 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:23:10 Harry, these days I look forward to your heavy load of Information. More news from me, I think I put this up somewhere on TW, but seeing as we are all looking for relevant information on our team (as your posts are) I think it's appropriate to my reposting. Now remember, this has been verified by Lionel Messi himself.Lionel Messi to Everton, and he's buying the dock next to Bramley-Moore Dock and turning it into a helipad to airlift all the Blues to the game free, using giant military helicopters bought from the Argentina army (verified by General Coriander).I shall keep TW updated with further new information. Rob Halligan 5 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:27:39 Maybe Harry Diamond is an employee of Hill Dickinson. Obviously Harry Diamond is not his real name, but a pseudonym, just using the same initials of Hill Dickinson! Mike Gaynes 6 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:29:54 Keen deductive reasoning, Rob! Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:37:06 It might be Dan Friedkin? Phil Roberts 8 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:42:36 The article needs to add Chester, who left Sealand Road at the end of the 1989-90 season having finished 16th with a record of W11 D7 L5 so 40 points and when they returned after 2 years to the Deva Stadium they finished 18th with W10 D6 L7 and 36 points.Relevant? Just because it is not the Premier League? Rob Halligan 9 Posted 06/06/2025 at 15:46:09 Why aren't Sunderland listed? Or Bournemouth, Brighton or Brentford?They are all now Premier League teams who have moved to a new stadium. Justin Doone 10 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:06:52 New stadiums are virtually a neutral ground whilst fans, players and opposition check out the new surroundings. I think we need to reset and target 40 points next season.The sooner, the better. Forget pushing onwards and upwards, I'll take an exciting mid-table finish right now. Then, we can hopefully use the extra revenue from our shiney new stadium to step up and challenge for European places in the 2026-27 season. Sorry, I apologise. My logical brain does my nut sometimes. Now where did I drop (..) Harry Diamond 11 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:24:31 Hi Rob (9),I left those sides out as none were Premier League teams in both seasons of the stadium change.For Tony, Rob, Paul and more...I'm quite enjoying the speculation around me but I can assure you all I am in fact...1. The new editor of TW (who is happy to receive feedback on desired content...)2. Very much a real person and do NOT use AI (will pretend I'm not slightly offended).3. That is my real name. Paul O'Neill 12 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:30:02 I like the name Hill Dickinson, nothing wrong with it. Other than that, well done, Harry, interesting and well-researched article. John Chambers 13 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:31:37 Well, our home form last season was pretty crap so it is one trend I look forward to breaking!! Liam Mogan 14 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:39:16 I like the name Harry DiamondSounds like a DCI in a police procedural novel.'DCI Harry Diamond stubbed out his 20th Rothmans of the day whilst he surveyed the scene. He'd seen a lot in his decades in the Met, but nothing could have prepared him for the atrocity exhibtion he was staring at. It was simply inhuman....' Andy Crooks 15 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:45:22 Liam, which of Dyche's games was DCI Diamond watching in this excerpt? Jay Harris 16 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:56:45 So you are in fact a Diamond, Harry. Liam Mogan 17 Posted 06/06/2025 at 17:09:40 Could have been any of them, Andy, but mostly likely Southampton away this season. Andrew Merrick 18 Posted 06/06/2025 at 17:49:32 Two more months to go guys, keep the humour coming please. Colin Crooks 19 Posted 06/06/2025 at 18:05:46 A lot of former Premier League teams never recovered from moving to new stadiums. Sunderland have come back, but for how long?Just off the top I can think of Middlesborough. Reading, Derby County, Hull, Bolton, Wigan, Southampton. They all went for glory and saw top-flight football at their new stadiums before they slipped away. No guarantees here! Tony Abrahams 20 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:35:06 Thanks for clarifying who you are, Harry, but you can change your name and it wouldn't bother me, especially if you can improve the talking points a bit, mate!I was just guessing wrong with regard to Harry being a robot, Paul H, but reading things like "could a change of scenery see a return to home comforts?" obviously made me think it wasn't written by anyone who had been watching us play at Goodison during the last however many years.You wrote the article, Harry, but it stated that “We've” looked at how other Premier League teams fared after moving to new stadiums, whereas most humans writing an article would state “I've” looked.Splitting hairs? Maybe, but I honestly don't think anyone really knows how we will do next season until we see how much the squad is strengthened during the summer. Robert Tressell 21 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:46:18 City: they have done fine. They have loads of money and got the stadium on the cheap. They were always going to do fine.Arsenal: tightened their belts for a bit and fell off the pace of the Champions League places. Now back in business.West Ham: got a stadium on the cheap and completely idiotic club management let them down. Spent enough recently to be pushing for Champions League places but handled recruitment badly – and have since handled managerial appointments even worse. Current situation is nothing to do with the stadium.Spurs: did well to stay vaguely competitive while spending on the new stadium. Have bought far too many players in scattergun fashion and forgotten they were supposed to be assembling a coherent squad. Weird massively underperforming (in the league) season has nothing to do with the new stadium.Other clubs like Derby, Sunderland etc were all yo-yo clubs before getting a new stadium and have stayed that way since. Generally down to poor club management rather than new stadium. The moral of the story is this: a well run club has nothing to fear from a new stadium – and should gain additional revenue to fund growth etc. A new stadium doesn't overcome the disadvantage of being a badly run club. Si Cooper 22 Posted 06/06/2025 at 23:27:48 ‘If questionably named' – I thought we'd left the ‘oh no, people could make fun of it!' comments in the past.Harry surely can't be an Everton fan (doesn't necessarily have to be to do a decent job) – he referred to Chelsea as ‘the Blues' in a previous OP. Eric Myles 23 Posted 07/06/2025 at 02:48:43 "I like the name Harry Diamond"Me too, Liam #14, but it conjures up images of Arthur Daley or The Krays type of characters.Wasn't 'he's a diamond geezer' one of Arthur's sayings? Derek Thomas 24 Posted 07/06/2025 at 08:14:49 Justin @ 10; I'm still not sure that these, checks notes, 'extra revenues' will filter back? down? to fund team expansion.The new stadium cost around £800M, somebody paid that out, there'll be interest to pay by some one somewhere. Moshiri got paid out / off too probably. Jerome Shields 25 Posted 07/06/2025 at 08:27:51 Good that Harry joins the thread.Look forward to him defending his opinions as he will have to do.Generally Clubs struggle with New Stadiums, but Everton having Professional Managers in place should help alot. It is a blessing Moshiri the Chartered Certified Accountant is no more. Derek Thomas 26 Posted 07/06/2025 at 08:48:10 Justin @ 10; I'm still not sure that these, checks notes, 'extra revenues' will filter back? down? to fund team expansion.BMD cost around £800M, somebody paid that out, there'll be interest to pay by some one somewhere. Moshiri got paid out / off too probably. Colin Crooks 27 Posted 07/06/2025 at 09:13:01 Its very silly to suggest the crippling debt associated with building new stadiums wasnt the main reason or these "yo-yo clubs" To sink so badly.Derby, Stoke,Coventry, Bolton etc could have maintained their status by simply staying as they were and been accused of being a badly run club. They wanted more. They struck out or glory and gambled. The cost of the stadiums have very nearly sent all of them to the wall. Different for TFG. Somebody already paid for ours before they got here Ian Bennett 28 Posted 07/06/2025 at 09:22:33 The stadium has a long tetm mortgage on it of £350m as I recall. This was put in place after Tfg had put bought the club. At a minimum that needs to be serviced.Whst else tfg need to take out as part of their ownership isn't clear. Probably nothing in cash flow terms for a whole as they'll be investing in the playing squad and have their eyes on the dock next door. Harry Diamond Editorial Team 29 Posted 07/06/2025 at 09:58:16 Tony @20I was really referring just to this season's form and hopefully to an upward curve next year, appreciate the home form hasn't been great for an extended period.In terms of the 'We've', it's generally just something I've wrote when representing sites but it's been noted!