Everton will begin their new life at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, as the Toffees move into the state-of-the-art (if questionably named) Hill-Dickinson Stadium.

The Blues endured a pretty poor home record in their final season at Goodison Park, winning just five of their 19 home games during the last Premier League campaign. Could the change in scenery see a return to home comforts? We’ve looked at how other Premier League teams fared after moving to new stadiums.

Manchester City - Maine Road to City of Manchester Stadium (2003)

Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 9, drew 2, lost 8 (29 points)

Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 5, drew 9, lost 5 (24 points)

Manchester City saw a dip following their first season after a change of ground. Kevin Keegan’s side had finished ninth in the Premier League in their final season at Maine Road, but dropped to 16th in 2003/04. City lost fewer home games, but won just five times as a series of draws dented their ambitions.

Arsenal - Highbury to the Emirates (2006)

Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 14, drew 3, lost 2 (45 points)

Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 12, drew 6, lost 1 (42 points)

Arsenal’s fine form at Highbury helped the Gunners to Champions League football in 2005/06. The North Londoners said farewell to the venue with a fourth-place finish, leapfrogging Spurs on the final weekend of the season. Arsenal lost just twice at home that campaign, though suffered nine defeats on the road.

Their first season at the Emirates followed a similar pattern. Arsenal lost just once at home in 2006/07, with their first Premier League defeat at the new ground not coming until April. West Ham were the first victors, as Bobby Zamora sealed a shock 1-0 win. Arsenal again finished the campaign in fourth, taking three less home points than their final season at Highbury.

West Ham United - Upton Park to The London Stadium (2016)

Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 9, drew 7, lost 3 (34 points)

Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 7, drew 4, lost 8 (25 points)

West Ham were beaten just three times in their final season at Upton Park, as Slaven Bilic led the East Londoners to a seventh-placed finish.

The London Stadium failed to provide the same fortress feel in year one, however, as West Ham slipped to eight home defeats.

Tottenham Hotspur - White Hart Lane to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (2017)

Home record in final season pre-move season: Won 17, drew 2, lost 0 (56 points)

Home record in first season at new stadium: Won 12, drew 2, lost 5 (38 points)

Tottenham secured their highest-ever Premier League finish in the club’s final season at White Hart Lane. An unbeaten record in North London saw Spurs finish second in the table, winning 17/19 home games.

Spurs spent 18 months at Wembley as their new stadium was constructed, winning 13, drawing four, and losing two of their games in 2017/18.

The club’s first full season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium did not arrive until 2019/20, when the club slumped to a sixth-place finish. Spurs won 12 of their 19 home fixtures that season

