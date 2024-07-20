20/07/2024

Everton are attempting to draw a line under Manchester United's half-hearted pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite by insisting that no further offers are welcome for the young defender.

The Blues made their £70m valuation of Branthwaite clear when speculation arose earlier this year that the Red Devils would follow up their interest with an offer this summer but thus far they have not come close.

Two derisory offers of £35m and £45m from United have been rejected out of hand by Everton thus far and now, according to David Ornstein in The Athletic, they have sent a clear message to Old Trafford that they have no intention of selling the 22-year-old during the current transfer window.

That is despite the collapse of the Friedkin Group's proposed takeover, news of which broke yesterday with a joint statement from Everton and the Texas-bases company who had been undertaking a period of due dilligence of the Club's accounts and complicated debt structure.

The Friedkin Group's withdrawal from negotiations with Farhad Moshiri has thrown Everton back into limbo but the word from inside the Club is that the situation will neither demand the sale of Branthwaite who, alongside Jordan Pickford, is the player with the biggest sale value, nor will it prevent more incoming signings before the transfer deadline.

Everton have already sold Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey this summer and Amadou Onana is expected to complete his move to Aston Villa this week, a transfer that could eventually be worth £55m even without the sell-on clause that the Blues have included in the deal.

Meanwhile, Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye have arrived for fees from Villa and Marseille respectively and the Toffees are being linked with further moves for Napoli's Jesper Lindstrøm (initially on loan) and Ángelo Preciado of Sparta Prague for £7m.

Ornstein suggests that should additional funds need to be raised before the end of next month, the Club would look to move on players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of Branthwaite.

