Jesper Lindstrom could be out for a while after suffering a groin injury while Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil are in contention to make the Everton squad ahead of the clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Lindstrom, on loan from Serie A side Napoli, was sidelined from the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Wednesday following a groin strain. The full extent of his injury has been diagnosed and he could face an extended absence, confirmed manager David Moyes in his pre-match press conference.

“Jesper’s not available [for the match against Arsenal.] He’s going to get checked with a specialist,” said Moyes.

“He’s got a groin problem. We’re also looking to see if it’s a hernia and so he won’t be available.”

On the positive side of things, Iliman Ndiaye is inching closer to full-match fitness with the Senegalese winger coming off the bench for 20 minutes in the 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Wednesday. It was his first appearance since getting sidelined with a knee injury in February.

Dwight McNeil, who has also suffered from a knee issue and has been out since December, has returned to full training and could make it to the matchday squad against the Gunners.

“[Ndiaye and McNeil] are both back in training. Ili has been back in training, obviously, and we got him some minutes the other night. Look, he’s getting closer, it’s just that he’s probably lacking real match fitness – but he’s back in the frame and we’re considering him,” Moyes added.

“Dwight is back in training. He’s been back in and had three or four days now on the grass so he’s getting closer and if we can get him involved we will do.”

The Blues have had an extremely short turnaround period since the gruelling and draining Merseyside derby midweek and the returns of Ndiaye and McNeil could be welcome additions to the squad.

