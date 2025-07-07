07/07/2025





Everton have announced that promising young defender Aled Thomas has signed his first professional contract, committing his future to the Blues until the end of June 2027.

The 18-year-old, a product of the Finch Farm academy system, has agreed a 2-year deal, solidifying his long-standing association with the club he joined at just 7 years of age.

Wrexham-born Thomas has been a consistent performer for Paul Tait's Under-21s this season, showcasing his versatility and attacking prowess from defence. He made 15 appearances in Premier League 2, chipping in with an impressive 3 goals and 2 assists.

His contributions weren't limited to league action, as Thomas played a crucial role in the U21s' Liverpool Senior Cup triumph. Featuring in all three games, he notably provided a superb assist for Martin Sherif's goal from the left flank in the 4-1 final victory over Lower Breck at Walton Hall Park. Further demonstrating his importance, he also featured six times in the Premier League Cup and twice in the Vertu Motors Trophy.

Primarily a centre-back, Thomas's ability to operate on the left side of defence has made him a valuable asset. His talent has been recognized on the international stage, earning five caps for Wales at U19 level, including playing the full 90 minutes in their recent fixtures against Turkey and Portugal. He has proudly represented his country at every level since U16s.

In a historic moment back in February, Thomas also had the distinction of becoming the first player to captain an Everton side at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, leading out the U18s in their friendly match against Wigan Athletic.

This new contract is a testament to Thomas's hard work and potential, and all at Everton will be eagerly watching his continued development at the club.

