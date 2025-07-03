Column Liverpool's Diogo Jota killed in a tragic road accident The 28-year-old and his brother were involved in a tragic car accident in Zamora, Spain. Anjishnu Roy 3 July 2025 30comments (last) Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota has been killed in a tragic car accident, according to reports in several Spanish media outlets. Jota's brother, Andre, also a footballer playing for Liga Portugal 2 side Penafiel, was also killed in the accident on the Rias Bajas Highway (A-52) in Zamora, northwestern Spain. He had gotten married to his partner Rute Cardoso just 10 days ago. “Two young people died in an accident on the A-52 (Palacios de Sanabria). The Rionegro del Puente Fire Station (Northern Zone of the @DiputacionZA Consortium) responds,” Zamora’s Provincial Council said in a statement. “The vehicle caught fire, and the flames spread to the vegetation. They were 28 and 26 years old. RIP.” Born in Porto, the 28-year-old forward has played for Pacos de Ferreira, Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool. He also made 49 appearances for the Portuguese national team and has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Championship and the UEFA Nations League twice. He is survived by his wife and three kids. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Reader Comments (30) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Andrew Ellams 1 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:27:18 Some horrible news coming out of Anfield about the death of Diego Jota in a car accident. Danny O'Neill 2 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:33:14 Yes Andrew, breaking across the media. Colin Glassar 3 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:33:46 Andrew, just seen the same news. Diego Jota dies in car crash. Absolutely tragic news. Ryan Holroyd 4 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:35:18 That is absolutely horrendous news Liam Mogan 5 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:39:39 That news is sickening. Boyhood Everton fan by all accounts. Just married last week. Beautiful picture of him and his young family posted online a couple of days ago. RIP Diogo. Rob Halligan 6 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:41:49 Terrible news. His brother also killed. Colin Glassar 7 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:42:39 Sky Sports News still not reporting this. Means nothing but just goes to show how far the so-called legacy media have fallen behind social media for breaking news.I feel gutted about this because I wanted him at Everton. Matt Traynor 8 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:43:21 Re Diego Jota - absolutely terrible news. I heard it just now from a Norwegian Red (joking aside). Dreadful for his family. Rob Hooton 9 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:44:07 Tragic news about Jota, a very talented player who only got married last week and has 3 young children. RIP young man. Andrew Merrick 10 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:47:11 Diego Jota rip, poor family. Mick O'Malley 11 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:48:00 Rob agreed, very sad, 3 kids, only married last month, you never know the minute, heartbreaking. Kim Vivian 12 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:48:39 Tragic news re Jota. I only just heard it - and married just 5 days ago!Rip young man. Colin Glassar 13 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:52:55 It’s news like this which makes football rivalry pale into insignificance. R.I.P. Diego. Ian Jones 14 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:58:27 Colin, @13, agreed Gerry Quinn 15 Posted 03/07/2025 at 09:59:39 So, so sad for family, heartbreaking - RIP Diogo... Julian Exshaw 16 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:00:27 Terrible news, just awful. Mike Cheshire 17 Posted 03/07/2025 at 2025/07/03 : 10:01:13 Various Swedish news outlets are reporting that Diogo Jota has died as the result of a car crash in Spain. If this is true, it will come as a blow to Liverpol FC and their supporters.I'm sure you will all join me in sending my condolences to his family, friends and to the Reds for their loss. Dale Rose 18 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:02:30 Poor family. Awful news. Steve Dowdeswell 19 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:04:56 Tragic news. RiP Mark Murphy 20 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:11:35 Awful news. Too young to die. Tony Cunningham 21 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:24:05 Awful news. Married 2 weeks ago and with 3 young kids. The poor family. Dave Abrahams 22 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:27:17 Condolences to his family especially his wife and young children, very sad news. Alan J Thompson 23 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:29:13 A young man with a young family, so sad, RIP. Neil Copeland 24 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:31:40 Awful news, my heart goes out to his poor family. RIP Jim Bennings 25 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:35:45 RIP Mr Jota.Played for the enemy but a quite fantastic player and of course boyhood blue and if things had worked out differently maybe he'd have been an Everton player 10 years ago who knows.Tragic news. Peter Mills 26 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:38:38 Dreadful news. An excellent player and, from all reports, a very decent guy. R.I.P Ajay Gopal 27 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:41:37 Sad news, Jota came across as a lovely fella and his sudden death must be shattering for the family. RIP, Diogo. Bob Parrington 28 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:45:34 Dreadful news, Red or not! Just emphasises the "live for today" syndrome. Sorry for his family. I almost fully understand such feelings as, a few weeks ago, when we were travelling through Melbourne, at 3am my wife (77 yrs old) needed to go straight to hospital. Close on death in ICU but, after 4 days fortunately survived. Rest in peace Diego! Bob Parrington 29 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:45:46 Dreadful news, Red or not! Just emphasises the "live for today" syndrome. Sorry for his family. I almost fully understand such feelings as, a few weeks ago, when we were travelling through Melbourne, at 3am my wife (77 yrs old) needed to go straight to hospital. Close on death in ICU but, after 4 days fortunately survived. Rest in peace Diego! Bill Fairfield 30 Posted 03/07/2025 at 10:46:30 Heartbreaking news. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.