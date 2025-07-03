Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota has been killed in a tragic car accident, according to reports in several Spanish media outlets.

Jota's brother, Andre, also a footballer playing for Liga Portugal 2 side Penafiel, was also killed in the accident on the Rias Bajas Highway (A-52) in Zamora, northwestern Spain.

He had gotten married to his partner Rute Cardoso just 10 days ago.

“Two young people died in an accident on the A-52 (Palacios de Sanabria). The Rionegro del Puente Fire Station (Northern Zone of the @DiputacionZA Consortium) responds,” Zamora’s Provincial Council said in a statement.

“The vehicle caught fire, and the flames spread to the vegetation. They were 28 and 26 years old. RIP.”

Born in Porto, the 28-year-old forward has played for Pacos de Ferreira, Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool. He also made 49 appearances for the Portuguese national team and has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Championship and the UEFA Nations League twice.

He is survived by his wife and three kids. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

