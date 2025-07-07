Takefusa Kubo leads the list of targets for Everton’s right wing

| 07/07/2025



Everton need to sign a new right winger this summer and according to reports, former Real Madrid player Takefusa Kubo currently leads the list of targets. The 24-year-old Japan international plays for Real Sociedad in Spain.

Kubo came up through the ranks of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before joining arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2019. The transfer didn’t work out as he spent several years on loan across a number of Spanish clubs and eventually joined Real Sociedad in 2022 without playing a single match for the Los Blancos first team.

He has made 137 appearances for Sociedad since then and has scored 18 goals and registered 12 assists. Everton outlet A View from the Bullens reported the update on Kubo before it was confirmed by TEAMtalk sources as the Toffees’ interest in the winger is believed to be genuine.

Kubo scored seven goals and racked up four assists across all competitions last season and could be available for a fee in the region of £30m, according to the TEAMtalk report.

He is not the only target for the right wing, though, as the Blues are also apparently following Omar Hutchinson and Tom Fellows.

Hutchinson scored three goals and two assists for an Ipswich Town side that got relegated last season and had a decent campaign for England in the U21 European Championships. West Ham and Brentford are also keeping tabs on the youngster, who is likely to cost around £25m to £30m.

Fellows, playing for West Brom, was also on the Toffees’ radar in the winter transfer market. The 21-year-old also featured for England during the U21 Euros.

