Season 2024-25 News
The Rumour Mill

Douglas Luiz and Nicolas Tagliafico rumours intensify over the weekend

Anjishnu Roy | 07/07/2025 0comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have been linked with Douglas Luiz and Nicolas Tagliafico over the weekend. Luiz wants a move back to the Premier League following a torrid spell at Juventus while Tagliafico could arrive as a free agent after his contract with Olympique Lyon expired last month.

The Douglas Luiz rumour was first reported by Matteo Moretto of ESPN. Everton are not the only Premier League club interested in his services as Fulham and Manchester United are also following the player closely. Meanwhile, Serie A side Como are also said to be interested. 

"Everton and Fulham have shown the most interest in Douglas Luiz, making enquiries with both the player and Juventus regarding potential terms," said Matteo.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Juventus last summer after spending five years in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the Blues are closing in on a deal for Nicolas Tagliafico and the 32-year-old is expected to join as a free agent according to Fichajes.net. He could be the third signing of the summer following the club opting to make Carlos Alcaraz’s loan spell permanent and the imminent arrival of French striker Thierno Barry.

Tagliafico, if he arrives, will bring an impressive resume. He has won the FIFA World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina and the Eredivisie in the Netherlands. 

The left-back has made over 478 appearances across his career playing for Ajax and Lyon and has regularly featured in European football. He has also played 70 matches with the Argentina national team.

