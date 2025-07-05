05/07/2025





The clickbait sites are claiming today that Everton are willing to 'spend big' to sign Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid, where he spent last season after moving from Chelsea for a fee believed to be in the region of £34M in August 2024.

The Englishman appeared to be a key player in Diego Simeone’s starting XI during the early games of the La Liga season, when he featured mostly in the starting line-up, chalking up a couple of goals for Los Rojiblancos.

But his involvement was limited to just 4 full games league games, with increasing involvement coming off the substitutes bench as the season wore on.

It seems he became significantly less important to the team towards the end of the season and started only one game in the Club World Cup. He was even taken off at the interval in that fixture, with Atletico failing to progress from the group stage after losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite his struggles in La Liga, Everton are supposedly rumoured to be interested in him and could be willing to make a bid worth around £43M to bring him back to the Premier League.

Gallagher certainly fits the bill as an energetic midfielder who likes to be deployed in the box-to-box role. But he isn’t the most technically gifted player, with his strongest quality being his boundless energy and the ability to press relentlessly.

And his limited return of just 3 goals and 3 assists in 32 La Liga appearances only suggests that he would add to the ranks of goal-shy Everton players who have excelled at not scoring anywhere near enough goals.

