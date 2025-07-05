Season › 2024-25 › News The latest clickbait rumour is Conor Gallagher Michael Kenrick 05/07/2025 10comments | Jump to last The clickbait sites are claiming today that Everton are willing to 'spend big' to sign Conor Gallagher from Atlético Madrid, where he spent last season after moving from Chelsea for a fee believed to be in the region of £34M in August 2024. The Englishman appeared to be a key player in Diego Simeone’s starting XI during the early games of the La Liga season, when he featured mostly in the starting line-up, chalking up a couple of goals for Los Rojiblancos. But his involvement was limited to just 4 full games league games, with increasing involvement coming off the substitutes bench as the season wore on. It seems he became significantly less important to the team towards the end of the season and started only one game in the Club World Cup. He was even taken off at the interval in that fixture, with Atletico failing to progress from the group stage after losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. Despite his struggles in La Liga, Everton are supposedly rumoured to be interested in him and could be willing to make a bid worth around £43M to bring him back to the Premier League. Gallagher certainly fits the bill as an energetic midfielder who likes to be deployed in the box-to-box role. But he isn't the most technically gifted player, with his strongest quality being his boundless energy and the ability to press relentlessly. And his limited return of just 3 goals and 3 assists in 32 La Liga appearances only suggests that he would add to the ranks of goal-shy Everton players who have excelled at not scoring anywhere near enough goals. Reader Comments (10) Disclaimer () Mark Tanton 1 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:22:34 If it's clickbait nonsense why is it on here?! Michael Kenrick 2 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:35:22 So you can discuss it, Mark. Or not, if you don't want to. You never know really until it all pans out, one way or the other. [The clickbait element is mostly in the deliberately obscure headlines they use. But is the underlying link of any possible consequence? Who can say... Maybe this one is more likely: "Pressure piling on Tim Iroegbunam as Everton open talks for midfielder Pep Guardiola raved about" … which is revealled as — Spoiler! — According to GiveMeSport, Everton are working on a deal closer to the region of £5M to land Ndidi this summer.] Colin Glassar 3 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:38:15 Whatever happened to the Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Evan Ferguson etc… rumours? At one point they appeared to be dead certs but have now gone ice cold.Apart from Grealish, none of the others really excited me. So we’ve returned to playing it safe and signing deadbeats like Keane and Jack fucking Harrison (who’s even worse than Iwobi when he played for us).I imagine all this is an indication that we don’t have a lot of money to spend and we will continue to scrape around at the bottom like crabs, literally.I hope I’m proven wrong, I really do, but I’ve had a bad feeling about FSG for a while now. I even saw a rumour that Benny or Barry, whatever his name is, will be sent out on loan to Roma after he signs for us.Candles are being lit, prayers are being said. Please don’t make this another false dawn.P. S. Before you jump all over me, I will gleefully eat my hat, shoes, socks and whatever other apparel is required if Everton prove me wrong. Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:47:28 I think he’s a good midfield player that Ndidi, especially at that price.Unless he’s physically matured over the summer, I think Tim, is better getting out on loan in the championship? Steve Shave 5 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:49:37 Yes please to this kind of signing, as much as we need a quality RB and RM i'd like us to sign an all action midfielder this summer. O'Reilly from Brighton is another option. I hope there is some legs in this, maybe a loan with obligation to buy? Rob Halligan 6 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:52:03 Colin, kyle Walker is joining Burnley. Derek Knox 7 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:54:28 It always worries me a tad, when a player has gone abroad for a hefty fee, and then, a year on they are considering letting him go. We are allegedly the best League in the World, after all, so it is a bit of a head scratcher. His energetic displays are noted, but his end product (assists/goals) seem limited. Especially at £43M ? Dave Williams 8 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:55:32 Colin- FSG own the other lot Ian Wilkins 9 Posted 05/07/2025 at 09:58:14 Having bought Alcaraz, with other number 10 options, don’t think attacking midfielder is a priority. Cover for Gana more likely. Ndidi link probably has more legs. Ajay Gopal 10 Posted 05/07/2025 at 10:10:52 No thanks, we already have Harrison Armstrong, who I am convinced Moyes' can develop into a very good box to box midfielder. I wonder how Mangala is shaping up after his injury? He must be close to returning to action. I wouldn't mind getting him back on a loan and assess the if he can return to being the player he was under Dyche.