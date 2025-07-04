Season › 2024-25 › News Michael Keane will stay at Everton for another year Anjishnu Roy 04/07/2025 18comments | Jump to last Michael Keane has signed a new deal with Everton, that will keep him at the club until June 2026. The centre-back will spend a ninth season with the Blues despite his previous contract running out at the end of last month. Keane, who arrived on Merseyside from Burnley in 2017, has made 230 appearances for the Blues – 197 of them in the Premier League. He has also scored 16 goals during that period and earned 9 of his 12 England caps while playing at Goodison Park. “I love Everton and have been massively proud to play for this club since the day I joined so I’m delighted to extend my stay here,” Keane told the club website after extending his contract. “The manager wants a competitive squad and I still feel I have a lot to give to Everton. “We’ve been through a difficult few years but it’s an exciting time ahead for us as players and our brilliant fans. “We’ve got a world-class new stadium to play in, and our form under the manager last season shows there are a lot of reasons to be positive. I’m looking forward to being part of it.” The 32-year-old made 18 appearances across all competitions last season and played a supporting role to the usual protagonists in defence James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. He is likely to continue in that role next season. Branthwaite, along with club captain Seamus Coleman, also signed a new deal with the club. Idrissa Gana Gueye, whose deal with the club has also run out, is also expected to sign a new deal in the near future. Reader Comments (18) Kevin Molloy 1 Posted 04/07/2025 at 14:58:35 We've all been there with Michael Keane and his lapses. But we are needing to replace ten players this year Its' too many, we have to have some continuity, so a back up player that already knows the place backwards, it makes sense to cut this deal (and Jack H). And I think he will improve under Moyes. Centre backs always do. Rob Halligan 2 Posted 04/07/2025 at 15:12:49 Keane has obviously been told by Moyes that he will not be a regular starter, apart from maybe the early rounds of the Carabao Cup. He’s been a “Free Agent “ for three days, so could have gone anywhere, but as Ray says the most likely destination would probably have been any of the promoted teams which he probably never fancied. Danny O'Neill 3 Posted 04/07/2025 at 17:26:10 Newcastle on the last day of the season Dave. He took 3 defenders out of the game, because they were so bothered by him, leaving Alcaraz free to nod it in.He took his goal at Fulham really well.For all his faults, I like him. And he will score goals. Mike Gaynes 4 Posted 04/07/2025 at 18:02:22 Michael Keane has just signed. Danny O'Neill 5 Posted 04/07/2025 at 18:09:51 Yes Si. It's on the club official website. One-year deal. Ryan Holroyd 6 Posted 04/07/2025 at 18:35:40 One year deal for Keane plus an option for a second. Makes even more sense to keep him. Financially at least. Matthew Johnson 7 Posted 04/07/2025 at 19:32:31 I'm not unhappy with this, he's a solid backup player, and can score the odd important goal. James Marshall 8 Posted 04/07/2025 at 19:39:23 This is good news. Remember we're going to be without Tarkowski for a while at the start of the season so Keane will likely play. Dave Abrahams 9 Posted 04/07/2025 at 19:55:18 James ((5) “ This is good news”” the bad news is “ Keane will likely play” Kevin Naylor 10 Posted 04/07/2025 at 19:56:59 Ultimate professional who never moans when not selected and gives his all when he is. Has his faults but always gives 100%. James Marshall 11 Posted 04/07/2025 at 19:58:33 Dave, I don't mind Keane. He's had some stinkers but he's had equally as many good games for us which I think people often overlook. Danny O'Neill 12 Posted 04/07/2025 at 20:00:01 Dave, you've got me smiling. You know we feel similar about Keane. Apart from the odd great goal and good performance, he mostly worries me.Would I have wanted it? Probably not, but I thought weeks ago, this could happen, so it is expected.My son hasn't mentioned it to me, nor me to him. He's worse than me. When he sees his name on the team sheet or his number come up on the sub's board, he goes into a proper rant!! David West 13 Posted 04/07/2025 at 20:04:50 It's news, just wouldn't call it good news ! He's an honest guy. Given his all when called upon. He knows he's not first choice, second or even third choice CB. I imagine he's a good guy in he dressing room and a good example of how to behave if your out of favor. The one gripe I have is, isn't there a CB we could bring through, buy at a young age that could match his out put ? Will Tarks continue at his previous level ? Isn't O'brien due a run a CB ? Wouldn't that leave Tarks in Keanes current role? I know there's other positions that need strengthening but thought he'd probably run his course here. Annika Herbert 14 Posted 04/07/2025 at 20:15:42 Not too pleased either this, but I do understand the reasoning behind it.I just hope he doesn’t get to play too often Mike Gaynes 15 Posted 04/07/2025 at 20:21:09 I get it. We have a lot of holes to fill in a limited period of time, and only a partial recruiting team to bring in that many players. Filling one open reserve spot with a known quantity, and not having to scout him, compete for him or go through an extended negotiation, saves time and effort that can be directed towards more crucial needs.Nobody's dancing in the streets about this, but it makes sense. Si Pulford 16 Posted 04/07/2025 at 20:26:00 Kevin (1) I’ve been saying this for a while. Moyes has a knack of improving 30 odd year old centre backs. I’m not unhappy with Keane staying on one bit. We need senior pros and continuity. Derek Knox 17 Posted 04/07/2025 at 20:26:39 No, No, NO to Jack Harrison coming back !Keane's one year deal makes sort of sense. Grant Rorrison 18 Posted 04/07/2025 at 20:30:42 Not fussed about this. He is only 4th choice. We cant afford the level of investment needed to bring in 10 players of greater quality than we have. We need to be keeping quite of lot of the current squad and then adding some genuinely better players plus a few loans/frees etc.