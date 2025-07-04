04/07/2025





Michael Keane has signed a new deal with Everton, that will keep him at the club until June 2026. The centre-back will spend a ninth season with the Blues despite his previous contract running out at the end of last month.

Keane, who arrived on Merseyside from Burnley in 2017, has made 230 appearances for the Blues – 197 of them in the Premier League. He has also scored 16 goals during that period and earned 9 of his 12 England caps while playing at Goodison Park.

“I love Everton and have been massively proud to play for this club since the day I joined so I’m delighted to extend my stay here,” Keane told the club website after extending his contract.

“The manager wants a competitive squad and I still feel I have a lot to give to Everton.

“We’ve been through a difficult few years but it’s an exciting time ahead for us as players and our brilliant fans.

“We’ve got a world-class new stadium to play in, and our form under the manager last season shows there are a lot of reasons to be positive. I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

The 32-year-old made 18 appearances across all competitions last season and played a supporting role to the usual protagonists in defence James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. He is likely to continue in that role next season.

Branthwaite, along with club captain Seamus Coleman, also signed a new deal with the club. Idrissa Gana Gueye, whose deal with the club has also run out, is also expected to sign a new deal in the near future.

