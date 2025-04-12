12/04/2025





Abdoulaye Doucoure’s last-gasp winner ensured three points in the league for Everton for the first time since February as David Moyes’ side beat Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest 1-0 away from home.

According to Opta data, Doucoure’s goal (at 93:03) was the latest away winner for the Blues on record in the Premier League since the 2006-07 season.

Everton became the first team to deal Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a loss at City Ground in 2025 and have leap-frogged Tottenham to climb to 14th in the Premier League table, level on 38 points with Manchester United. More importantly, though, Everton - now 18 points clear of the drop zone - are almost assured to continue in the top flight next season, highlighting the importance of Moyes’ mid-season revival.

After picking up a point against second-placed Arsenal - less than 72 hours following the Merseyside derby at Anfield - a dogged Everton side cruised to victory with the help of a ruthless counter in the fourth minute of added time at the end of the game.

Murillo made a fatal error for the hosts with his heavy touch being capitalised on by Dwight McNeil who came on at the 90th-minute mark. McNeil, who made his first appearance since December against Arsenal last weekend, led a 3v1 counter-attack for the Blues.

He cut inside and fed a delicious ball to Doucoure making the run at the far post. The Mali international opened up his body and lifted the ball into the near post, beating Forest keeper Matz Sels, in front of a delirious away end.

Victory here feels deserved for the Toffees who were by far the better side and just lacked composure in the final third. This was their first win since beating Crystal Palace 2-1, also away from home, on February 15. Although Moyes’ side had failed to win any of their last six matches, they drew five of them.

Having faced the top three sides in the Premier League in successive encounters with four points to show for their efforts, Everton will now turn their sights towards fourth-placed Manchester City next. The defending champions will visit Goodison Park for the final time on April 19.

