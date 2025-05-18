Season › 2024-25 › News Everton 1 - 0 Southampton [L] Michael Kenrick 18/05/2025 9comments | Jump to last Latest [6'] Here is the line-up David Moyes has selected for the final ever men's senior game at Goodison Park. Seamus Coleman starts! A nice touch there from David Moyes, who leaves Charly Alcaraz on the bench. Jake O'Brien returns, with the defender having recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him last weekend. James Tarkowski, Orel Mangala and Jesper Lindstrom are all out injured. Southampton have a fully fit squad, but Kyle Walker-Peters misses the game through illness. The Everton players are wearing specially embroidered shirts for today's historic final game against Southampton as the game got underway amid fantastic scenes indside and outside of Goodison Park, bathed in gloriuos sunshine. The 2,791st and final game kicked off by Southampton, wearing an unfamiliar yellow kit, who kept possesion for the first minute until a turnover was forced but Garner's deep cross was overhit. But good work by Mcneil and Coleman won the first corner. It came back in hard form Mykolenko, hitting Beto who got off a shot that Ramsdale got down very well to save. Not much build-up before Iliman Ndiaye picks the ball uo off McNeil, scampers forward, and fires a wonderful finsh past Ramsdale. What a great start to the final game! Everton: Pickford, Coleman, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko. Gana, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil, Beto, Ndiaye. Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam. Southampton: Ramsdale, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens, Welington, Downes, Aribo, Fernandes, Dibling, Kamaldeen. Subs: McCarthy, Mannig, Sugawara,, Kayi Sanda, Ugochukwu, Smallbone, Robinson, Archer, Stewart. Live TV coverage for those who can't be there starts at 11 am BST on TNT SPorts 1Audio coverage from 10 am BST can be heard on BBC Radio Merseyside, via BBC Sounds Everton fans watching the game against Southampton on will have to watch the on-pitch celebration and 'End of an Era' ceremony following the game on the Red Button (TNT SPorts 7) on Discovery+ and YouTube. It will not be televised on TNT Sports 1 after 2:50 pm BST. Live Forum Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:02:36 Nice message from Dan Friedkin they just read out on Radio Merseyside from the matchday programme... wonder if we can find it somewhere. Ted Roberts 2 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:03:41 To all those at The Grand Old Lady today, have a great experience, albeit tainted with some sadness, take it all in. We're all with you in Spirit, alas not body. Today the World is undeniably Blue and long may it always be the case. Blues victory, mega party, relishh the memories. COYB Michael Kenrick 3 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:03:41 Also a brilliant collage / montage at the start of the TNT Sports coverage. Brilliant stuff. Ernie Baywood 4 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:05:52 One of the few occasions when I'll accept a sentimental selection. To be fair, Seamus won't let us down. Around the ground looks incredible. Neil Cremin 5 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:10:16 Very emotional watching live and interviews with many legends. Enjoy the game, those lucky enough to attend the game. Alan J Thompson 6 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:25:54 Makes me worry about Alcaraz becoming permanent. Christine Foster 7 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:52:01 In tears watching this and it hasn't started yet. I so wish I was there.. go to it blues! Glenn Lambert-Vickers 8 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:54:49 Come on the Toffees! Let's leave Goodison with a superlative display. NSNO Michael Kenrick 9 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:57:14 The TV coverage of the build-up has been exceptional. Time for a bit more rabble-rousing before the football! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb