18/05/2025

Here is the line-up David Moyes has selected for the final ever men's senior game at Goodison Park.

Seamus Coleman starts! A nice touch there from David Moyes, who leaves Charly Alcaraz on the bench. Jake O'Brien returns, with the defender having recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him last weekend. James Tarkowski, Orel Mangala and Jesper Lindstrom are all out injured.

Southampton have a fully fit squad, but Kyle Walker-Peters misses the game through illness.

The Everton players are wearing specially embroidered shirts for today's historic final game against Southampton as the game got underway amid fantastic scenes indside and outside of Goodison Park, bathed in gloriuos sunshine.

The 2,791st and final game kicked off by Southampton, wearing an unfamiliar yellow kit, who kept possesion for the first minute until a turnover was forced but Garner's deep cross was overhit. But good work by Mcneil and Coleman won the first corner. It came back in hard form Mykolenko, hitting Beto who got off a shot that Ramsdale got down very well to save.

Not much build-up before Iliman Ndiaye picks the ball uo off McNeil, scampers forward, and fires a wonderful finsh past Ramsdale. What a great start to the final game!

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko. Gana, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil, Beto, Ndiaye.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam.

Southampton: Ramsdale, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens, Welington, Downes, Aribo, Fernandes, Dibling, Kamaldeen.

Subs: McCarthy, Mannig, Sugawara,, Kayi Sanda, Ugochukwu, Smallbone, Robinson, Archer, Stewart.

Live TV coverage for those who can't be there starts at 11 am BST on TNT SPorts 1

Audio coverage from 10 am BST can be heard on BBC Radio Merseyside, via BBC Sounds

Everton fans watching the game against Southampton on will have to watch the on-pitch celebration and 'End of an Era' ceremony following the game on the Red Button (TNT SPorts 7) on Discovery+ and YouTube. It will not be televised on TNT Sports 1 after 2:50 pm BST.

