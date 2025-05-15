Season › 2024-25 › News Match Preview: Everton v Southampton Michael Kenrick 18/05/2025 87comments | Jump to last And now, the end is near, and so we face, the final curtain. The last ever Premier League game at Goodison Park. So much has been written, spoken, and captured on video about this momentous and consequential event that it's hard not to repeat a lot of the amazing statistics, the irreplaceable memories, the precious personal recollections, that will reach a climax after 12 noon on Sunday, when this final first-team game kicks off in earnest as we hope for a fitting send off. The latests annoncement is that Gethin Jones and Tony Bellow will host the post-match spectale, with even better news that fans will be able to take alcoholic drinks to their seats for the first (and last!) time since 1985 — another horrible lasting 40-year stain of the shame brought on football and unjustly devastating our club history by the dispicable acts of fans from our close (soon to be less close) neighbours. Even though there is a game to be played still, the focus will not be particularly on the football itself, but on everything about this ancient and dated cathedral of football. But we will look to the pitch for the final time as David Moyes promises the “Biggest game of the season” — because they have to put a show on and play well. The 1878s supporters’ group, working in collaboration with Everton officials and local authorities, are planning a coach welcome as a fitting send-off for this momentous final home game. The team have laid good ground work for it with a fine win at Fulham last week, where key goals from Michael Keane and Beto sealed the 3 points after Mykolenko's deflected equalizer. Will Moyes adopt the same approach of keeping his powder dry until he is comfortable replacing his poorer quality players with those who have the skill but not necessarily the fitness to change the game late on? In that case, McNeil and even Ndiaye could be held in reserve, while Beto is probaly best left on the field for the entire 90+ minutes just in case one of those rare moments occurs when his natural reaction produces a goal out of almost nothing. The defence had been pretty solid until the loss to injury of James Tarkowski and more recently James O'Brien, but still there are limited opportunities being given to Nathan Patterson, whom many claim is simply not good enough at this level. In midfield, Gana and Garner seem to be first choice players on Moyes's teamsheet, while Charly Alcaraz and Iliman Ndiaye were actually on the field together for a brief 23-minute spell at Craven Cottage — during which the two winning goals were scored. Kick-Off: 12 pm BST, Sunday 18 May 2025Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: James Mainwaring, Steve Meredith. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. Video Assistant Referee: Timothy Wood. Assistant VAR: Thomas Bramall. Reader Comments (87) Disclaimer () John Pendleton 1 Posted 15/05/2025 at 18:18:00 A must win for so many reasons - if the players freeze under the pressure of the occasion the charged-up fans inside and outside the ground will drag us over the line one last time.Who wants the historic last Everton goal at Goodison Park most?UTFT! John Chambers 2 Posted 15/05/2025 at 18:38:29 Could be an important game for our financial outcome this season. Realistically we can still finish between 13th and 17th. The difference is worth about £12m so 3 points on Sunday could mean the difference between the need for a sale or not before the end of June. Dennis Stevens 3 Posted 15/05/2025 at 18:45:00 Be nice to see history repeat itself with a lovely 8-0 drubbing of Saints. Jack Convery 4 Posted 15/05/2025 at 18:48:35 In our Blue City home,In our Blue City home, in our Blue City homeWe speak with an accent exceedingly rareMeet under a statue exceedingly bareAnd if you want a STADIUM, we've got one to spareIn our Blue City home.A repeat of the 8 nil game wouldn't go amiss !To everyone who gets in please give it the Farewell it deserves. I'll be watching, all choked up, tissues at the ready. God Bless You Goodison Park.PS: An anecdote. We were playing Swindon in night game. A slide takle by an Everton player, tore up a large piece of turf. A Swindon player pisked it up put it back in place and started stamping it down, when a wag in the Paddock shouted, "Eh Percy Thrower get on with the effin game". Priceless. John Chambers 5 Posted 15/05/2025 at 18:59:03 Dennis, don't think we'll get any snow this time Danny O'Neill 6 Posted 15/05/2025 at 19:06:08 Lovely Jack. We've actually got 3 stadiums.Well, it's happening. Regardless of our views, Sunday is about Goodison. She's been a part of my life since the first time I went in 1976. When I first went in the Top Balcony as a young kid. Terrified looking down the steep sloping stand, thinking I might fall into the Main Stand below.The days stood on the Gwladys Street with my mates. We will all enjoy the moment, with a more than a touch of sentiment and sadness. But we will remember her for what she has given us.Like a Scouse mother looking down on you, she will beam with pride.Don't let us down Everton. The supporters won't. Go and win the most historic fixture the Grand Old Lady has had, and there have been a few. Christine Foster 7 Posted 15/05/2025 at 19:07:12 In honesty I have been trying to ignore this moment for so long, it's both a celebratory occasion, proudly praising Goodison, yet incredibly sad because we lose the intangible, emotional link with momentous games, history and the emotional attachment of our very own families who graced the terraces with love and passion. One wonders if on some foggy, cold midweek night, if one turns on the floodlights to light up that velvet green, that the spirits and cheers will eerily still be heard. The ghosts won't lie still. Nor should they, for they made Goodison Park theirs, a continuous link from the past to this very day.Memories were made there, but it wasn't about just specific memories we all share, it was the awe, the love, the attachment to something that has been intertwined with every supporter who ever attended games there. It became part of who they are, their very being. Many adopted the ethos and motto of the club as a defacto personal statement for their own lives and who they were. The pride, the humility, the pleasure and the pain, fashioned who we are individually and collectively. Be you a king, a world champion or a docker, a millionaire or a pauper, this place was and still is, special.Tribal, a statement of who you are and for so many, where you came from. So many will never know the sheer, breathtaking moment of Goodison under lights when you emerge and look down on the green. It was and still is a wonderful, breathtaking thrill that has never been equaled. I spent more than half my life there as a season ticket holder, many of my family attended probably right back to its first days, many of my own can only ask me what it was like. A smile and a tear... if only they knew.Thank you Goodison, for every moment of my life I stood and cheered, my personal experiences and mad, stupid times I fell in love with you. You were my home, always will be. Bill Gall 8 Posted 15/05/2025 at 20:06:49 Memories will linger on even after it is no longer home of Everton F.C. funny thing is they call it the home ground as to many it is like a second home to them, I know it was to me from when I played on the hollowed ground as a school boy in 1952 and even used the home team dressing room to get changed, until I emigrated to Canada in 1976. I have been back on numerous occasions over the years with the last one in April 2024 and thanks to my relatives had tickets for that week we played Nottingham,Liverpool and Brentford, was called a lucky charm that week and jokingly was threatened to hide my passport.I will be 85 soon and sometimes cant remember what I had for breakfast but the one thing I will never forget and that is the good and bad times I had at Goodison Park mostly in the Gladys Street end. Paul Kossoff 9 Posted 15/05/2025 at 20:32:38 The FA Cup fifth-round on February 20, 1991. Everton 4 Liverpool 4. Me and my dear Dad in the Bullens rd, possibly the game that made me swear to never again watch a match playing the red shite. I wanted to leave at 3 4 but my Dad said no, we will get another goal. Next thing Cottee, in extra time I think equalises. Dad said, told you. My legs were like jelly. Went the replay and Dave Watson won it. Dog leash went missing after the first game and then quit. Double win win. My most memorable match at Goodison park, but Iwatched many great games at the old lady. John Chambers 10 Posted 15/05/2025 at 21:00:04 Best check your pockets on Sunday! From The Athletic“ A supporter has been banned from attending Everton’s final Premier League match at Goodison Park after allegedly smuggling tools into the stadium and attempting to remove their seat.” Paul Kossoff 11 Posted 15/05/2025 at 22:35:48 John that reminds me of the league one champions 1970. Last game for the old stand and I smuggled in a wrench to unbolt my seat and take it home. I did pay my younger brother to take the offending tool into Goodison via his backpack. Never did pay him the £1 I promised him.Happy days 😀 Dan Parker 12 Posted 15/05/2025 at 22:49:49 My happiest memory of Goodison is going there with my Dad who’s no longer with us. Didn’t matter who we were playing, experiencing the atmosphere at Goodison together gives you some of the best life memories. There’s nothing like it. I’m chuffed the women’s team will continue there albeit in a smaller capacity. If it can give girls inspiration and memories with their parents, what’s not to love. COYB Mike Gaynes 13 Posted 15/05/2025 at 22:52:05 Apologies if this has been posted previously, but the club has banned a 65-year-old man from attending Sunday's match and revoked his season ticket.He smuggled a bag of tools into the Ipswich game and tried to remove his seat and take it home with him. The seat fought back and rejected removal, but in his failed attempt the idiot did a lot of damage to the surrounding seating area, which had to be repaired by the club in time for Sunday's game. Oy vey.PS... Guess I should read more carefully. John beat me to it. Sorry about that. Brendan McLaughlin 14 Posted 15/05/2025 at 23:01:10 Getting emotional even though I have only been there a handful of times.Dave, Tony & Michael "enjoy" if it is at all possible. Don Alexander 15 Posted 15/05/2025 at 23:16:03 Denis (#3), even if I try hard I don't expect that result repeated. Beto 5, DCL 3 is too much for my fevered brain! All the best to those going though - you represent many thousands who just can't get to the hallowed ground, and you know it! Dave Abrahams 16 Posted 15/05/2025 at 23:24:18 Brendan (14), Brendan we will enjoy it because we will definitely win the game ( famous last words?) and I might have a bet on Pickford scoring on Sunday and it could be the last goal scored at Goodison because if we get a penalty I can see him or Seamus being given the chance to take it! Danny O'Neill 17 Posted 16/05/2025 at 05:41:30 Hope to see you at the Everton Stadium when you get the opportunity Brendan. I think you still have my number.Fevered brain Don? I'm not having that. You are a breath of rationality and your diplomacy puts Mother Teresa and other Nobel Peace Prize winners trailing in your wake. Take that as a compliment mate, I always look forward to your direct comments and views.My favourite match at Goodison v Southampton was the 6 - 1 win in our second to last match of the season a couple of weeks before the FA Cup Final.In a similar, but different way, that was a tremendous match tinged with sadness.Someone in the Main Stand to the right of where we were stood in the Gwladys Street, triggered a short burst of celebrations, and as rumours spread around the ground (no smart phones or internet at our fingertips then), we thought Liverpool were losing at Stamford Bridge and we still had a chance of a second league title in two seasons and the double.Alas, they beat Chelsea and took the title. But there was still the cup, but he 10th May 1986 still ranks as one of my worse Everton days. When Lineker scored what was to be his 40th goal, all competitions that season, and 1 - 0 up at half time, we thought we were on our way. But that that boyhood Evertonian red nemesis, Rush, put pay to that. Devastated.Everyone will enjoy Sunday. In the ground, outside the ground or wherever you are watching it from. Get the tissues ready.An afterthought and it will be too late now, but it would have been a gesture to have members of Alan Ball's family on the pitch alongside the former players. Just a thought. Emma Day 18 Posted 16/05/2025 at 05:58:00 Christine- I’m literally sitting here with my morning coffee and have tears in my eyes after reading your post. Beautifully written. Colin Crooks 19 Posted 16/05/2025 at 06:59:27 I loved going to Goodison as a kid. I knew we had won the league in 63. I went to several of the games, but I was too young to appreciate it. As I got older I realised the importance of being able to call yourselves champions. We were playing football of the purest kind, but we were not champions.I still remember the game when we finally put that right. Colin Harvey (who else?) fired home to make us champions again. For me it was almost an out of body experience. I could hear the chant "Champions, Champions, Champions" swirling around this wonderful old cathedral. I couldnt tell of it was coming from the terraces. The skies, or from the foundations of the stands. The place was absolutely shaking. Then I got it. This passion. This unbridled Joy. This deafening celebration was coming from the very soul of Goodison and it was entering into mine. I'm going on me own tomorrow. I will see all the people I see every week sitting around me, but no pre-match pint. Tomorrow will be one of total self indulgence for me. I will look around and reflect. Remember absent loved one's Supporters and players alike. I will remember special moments. So many special moments. I will even remember the heart ache too and the laughs. They were ALWAYS part and parcel. I will definitely shed a tear. Did all those dear, dear people have Goodison in their souls ? Or where they themselves the soul of Goodison ?My thoughts and emotions are already all over the place Mark Murphy 20 Posted 16/05/2025 at 07:03:55 “your diplomacy puts Mother Teresa and other Nobel Peace Prize winners trailing in your wake.”Coffee all over my keyboard! UTFT Kevin O'Regan 21 Posted 16/05/2025 at 07:41:24 Christine - you certainly have a way with words and I always enjoy your contributions - thank you for that very personal and fitting tribute - as Emma said, beautifully written. Colin Glassar 22 Posted 16/05/2025 at 08:11:53 I hope Everton don’t do ‘An Everton’ and fall flat on our faces.We need to win his convincingly, hopefully by a cricket score. But Everton so often fail to live up to hopes and expectations. I still remember, with pain and sorrow, the game we played against Man U the day Howard died. Flat as a sodding pancake!!The fans need to leave the Grand Old Lady feeling elated and enthusiastic for the coming season. Not sad and wary.So come on Everton. Let’s make this a day to remember. A 6-0 romp sounds like a decent score. Make us smile when skies (might be) are grey. Don’t let us down.Fans remember fondly the likes of Main Road, Upton Park, The Baseball Ground, Highbury, Roker Park etc… So let’s make our own history in BMD to honour the Old Queen. UTFT Robert Tressell 23 Posted 16/05/2025 at 09:02:50 What a massive occasion. Now that it’s here I can hardly believe it Put on a show Everton and enjoy the moment Colin Glassar 24 Posted 16/05/2025 at 09:34:21 It looks like Sharpy’s piece in the daily fail is going to dominate the news cycle today.Remember, the weekend is about us, the fans, and Goodison. Don’t be distracted. Danny O'Neill 25 Posted 16/05/2025 at 09:42:43 Colin, I've used the "doing an Everton" phrase a few times in recent years. I know where you're coming from. We nearly did it against Tottenham this season, with our best attempt to throw away a convincing 3 - 0 lead!!No falling flat on the big stage. Those players and manager have been blessed by God to deliver a fitting service. Emotional, monumental, not a dry eye in the house, but plenty of smiles and hugs. That's just with the dog before I leave. Dave Abrahams 26 Posted 16/05/2025 at 09:46:58 I always take people as I find them no matter what reputation they have.I took Everton as I found them and loved them from the beginning and love them even more now.In 1948 when I first saw them we were a poor first division team and stayed that way until we were relegated in 1951 and spent three years in the 2nd. division before we were promoted in 1954 and had my first celebration as an Evertonian——oops sorry we got to the semi- final of the FA cup in 1953!Then more sad days until John Moore’s got a grip on the situation and gave us something special to watch and celebrate with two league titles and a very special FA Cup win.Then we got back to reality until the terrific years under Kendall and Harvey when we got used to following our team——but this is Everton and nothing lasts so from 1987 until the FA cup final win v United nothing to celebrate except the escapes from the jaws of the second division.So a lot more misery than joy but I take as I found and love them a lot more now than when I first fell in love with them and I’ll show my love on Sunday with 35,000 or more avid Bluenoses and thousands more outside listening to that love and joining the noise along with Christine and others miles from home enjoying the spectacle and shedding a tear or two.It’s goodbye to our spiritual home and whether you’ve been good bad or indifferent we’ve loved you and finally lost you. John Chambers 27 Posted 16/05/2025 at 09:47:05 Well looking back I reckon this will make a pretty good hat trick of memorable Southampton games. The 8-0 has already been mentioned. The week after the derby match win a snowy November proved that all was well with the world. Our fancy new scoreboard struggling to keep up!FA cup replay in 1981. 21st birthday and stood my girlfriend (now wife) up to go to the replay, for the penultimate time with my dad. Sat in the Park End stand watching an Eamon O'Keefe 20-yard screamer into the Gwladys street goal in extra time. Midnight call to the girl friend and all was forgiven.And now Sunday. No idea what the day holds but it surely will be unforgettable Eddie Ng 28 Posted 16/05/2025 at 10:08:54 Although not living in UK, since 2002 I would attend at least one game per season, including the Champions League vs Villarreal and many many memorable games. While very excited to look forward to our new home, I am also sad to say good-bye to Goodison Park (at least the men's game). Thank you GP for the memories. COYB! Mark Murphy 29 Posted 16/05/2025 at 10:14:29 Colin, If you go tomorrow you will almost certainly be going in your own and it will be an entirely self indulgent day indeed. The games on Sunday mate.(I know, I know – just couldn't resist!)Have a great day on Sunday and my envious best wishes sit with you. I'll be stuck outside with many more teary, probably pissed up, Blues.UTFT and Goodbye Goodison Park. Danny O'Neill 30 Posted 16/05/2025 at 11:30:24 Eddie, you made me think of some of the times I've been on foreign shores, listening in for news of the blues.Some spring to mind. Driving across the Brenner Pass from Austria into Italy on a ski-ing trip. A snap blizard and the Autostrada (Motorway), was quickly covered in snow, making it as hazardous as driving a 13 tonne truck up a mountain in northern Norway, 100 miles north of the Arctic Circle in winter. It was taking all my driving skills and 99% of my concentration. My dear wife was a nervous wreck and doing that passenger imaginary break thing to assist. The other 1% of my concentration was that I knew Everton were playing Manchester City and my phone kept pinging when the Alps allowed me a signal. Eventually I couldn't resist and picked up to open the last message telling me we had won 4 - 0. Cue a proper telling off and being reminded we were on holiday and could I just leave it? We had a good holiday in the Dolomites.Another was one of many was when I was in sandy climes, detached from the world for several months. The lads were under strict instructIons to keep me updated of Everton's results. Good or bad, over the crackling radio communications they came. I somehow managed not to operationally compromise us.To all of you, watching from afar, don't hide behind your couch. Your voice will be heard. Loud and proud blues. We only know one way to support them. Straight from the heart and soul.I will be in the homeland. I might as well move back there. Enjoy blues wherever you are. Neil Lawson 31 Posted 16/05/2025 at 13:09:20 Everton 8 Saints 0. The only home game I missed that season. I had to run in a Merchant Taylors cross country race. I remember trying to warm up in a hot bath not knowing whether to laugh or cry as the goals flew in.And Sunday ? I booked my wife and I into a couple of days in Wadebridge and Padstow and did so very many moons ago to get the cheapest rates never appreciating the significance of the day. I have though, been given a pass out to watch on my phone on the beach at Polzeath or in the pub. It was that or divorce after 41 years. We Evertonians are so considerate.. COYB. Andrew Ellams 32 Posted 16/05/2025 at 14:02:01 Spurs and Man Utd could both conceivably lose tonight and if so 3 pts on Sunday would mean we finish above both of them which is a kind of positive from another not so great season.But Sunday is definitely more about the occasion than the game. Martin Berry 33 Posted 16/05/2025 at 14:54:51 Interesting that he said everyone out of contract would know their fate by the end of the week.I assume this weekend? Therefore, some players may be getting a kick on Sunday won't be getting one next season.Also, it will be reported to the press after the players themselves are notified. I wait, like many, with great interest. Paul Kossoff 34 Posted 16/05/2025 at 15:14:03 Big write up by the BBC on the sports section about our last game and leaving Goodison.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/teams/everton Neil Cremin 35 Posted 16/05/2025 at 15:20:27 Wonderful memories here. To all of you lucky enough to be there on Sunday, enjoy the day. I said my farewell to Old Lady vs Leicester (4:0) so got the send off I hoped.I will be glued to the TV from early morning soaking in the atmosphere and hopefully you get a similar result. Looking forward to new era at BMD when I will be 60 years supporting the Toffees and hopefully will get a chance to get to a few games. Scott Hamilton 36 Posted 16/05/2025 at 15:37:25 An edgy 0-0 draw anyone?! 🤣Fingers-crossed we play energetic, exciting football and win by 3 or 4 goals. I haven't got a ticket but will be outside the stadium, listening for the roars as (hopefully) the goals go in. Hard to imagine that, after Sunday's match, that's it. It'll be like losing a parent or grandparent; an ever-present in your life until, one day, they're not. Paul Kossoff 37 Posted 16/05/2025 at 15:52:45 Christine 7. Lovely words, lovely memories, thanks for that. Ron Sear 38 Posted 16/05/2025 at 15:57:10 I do wish realism wouldn't intrude into my brain. If Southampton play in a similar manner to their last match, there will be an almost unbreachable wall of 11 players across their goalmouth which won't make for very exciting football. On the other hand, if my lucky threepenny bit works, Everton will score for fun and joy will burst out from the Grand Old Lady. Joe McMahon 39 Posted 16/05/2025 at 16:01:40 Scott @36, let's bloody hope so. Haven't Southampton won just 2 games this season, and one of course against you know who? Absolutely pathetic isn't it. Criminal to have Dyche as manager.We have to go out in style, to make up for so few wins in our final season at Goodison. Donal Armani 40 Posted 16/05/2025 at 16:23:06 Christine, what a beautiful love letter.It is a privilege to have it shared amongst your tribe… because that is what we are. Raymond Fox 41 Posted 16/05/2025 at 16:27:05 The bettings 4/11 Everton 13/2 Southampton & 11/4 the Draw.I would not back us at that price, I might at 1/2 its no walkover.So what will Moyes do? Will he go all-out to win or will he be more cautious and be afraid to lose the last game at Goodison? We have more players fit for selection now than any other time this season so there will be no excuses.Just go for it and win for us fans past and present, lads. Ryan Hagedorn 42 Posted 16/05/2025 at 16:47:44 Leaving Goodison Park is going to be an extremely sad occasion but we move on to a new home that is simply world class. It will provide us with the stepping stone we have needed for decades, to be able to compete at the top again.Sadly, I am not at Goodison all season but those Blues who are lucky enough to be there will do each and every one of us proud. Enjoy the occasion and roar the boys on to one last victory! UTFT! Colin Malone 43 Posted 16/05/2025 at 16:59:33 My first game, at Goodison was in the Boys Pen, against Southampton.My last game is hopefully Southampton, in the Paddock.Just Saying. Sean Mitchell 44 Posted 16/05/2025 at 17:05:33 I can't see other than a win. Knowing Everton, they'll make it hard. Please, prove me wrong and go out there and thump them. I'll be soaking up the atmosphere somewhere in town or near the ground. Just being amongst the greatest fans in the world is enough for me. It'll be like a family event. But thousands of us and no uncle nob head. COYB. Richard Pike 45 Posted 16/05/2025 at 17:11:00 I wonder if Radio 5 Live will be inviting our old mate (ahem...) Alan Green for one final moan about the column? Neil Halliwell 46 Posted 16/05/2025 at 17:11:21 I arrived on Merseyside in 1966. Should I be a red or a blue? I went to see Everton and the shite play. Chose blue and never missed a home game. Johnny Morrisey crossing the ball and Joe Royle heading goals for fun, his penalty taking was so simple. Run up and welly the ball as hard as you can. Harvey, Kendall, Ball, Jimmy Husband and the unsung hero, John Hurst. I was at the 8-0 game. Wonderful memories of Goodison. COYB Tom Bowers 47 Posted 16/05/2025 at 17:55:19 I have been going since the '50s and seen it all. Many, many great memories but none greater than the FA Cup winner by Alan Ball against Liverpool watched by 60,000 at Goodison and another 40,000 at Anfield.Let's hope tomorrow is a good send off. Mark Murphy 48 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:00:06 To everyone on here, the good, the bad, the negative, the deluded and even the narky gets. Wherever you may be this weekend, keep it together.Bramley-Moore will be a catalyst. But Goodison will always be our home. I wish it could be different. But it's the modern world.Up the Fucking Toffees and Forever Everton! Billy Shears 49 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:00:21 Can we finally beat the Saints at the third time of asking?...you Beto!A Humdinger of a game on Sunday methinks,with a Grandstand finish to end our association with the "Grand Old Lady".A 3-2 win I reckon, coming from behind to pinch it in dramatic style...it will be emotional folks!!! Mark Murphy 50 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:04:12 Last comment before I rejoin my wife until Tuesday.THAT Alan Ball goal against Newcastle - when the ball boys leapt 3 ft in the air and bent their spines!THAT was Goodison ParkUTFT Brian Williams 51 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:12:13 I'll call it Bramley Moore and it won't cost me a fuckin' penny. Mike Gaynes 52 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:15:40 From the club site:Angus Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Everton, said: “Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward. This partnership goes beyond branding – it's a shared commitment to progress, excellence and the regeneration of our city. Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton's ambitions, our values, and the global future we are building together."The naming rights agreement with Hill Dickinson will create a shared legacy that extends beyond matchdays. Hill Dickinson will work closely with Everton in the Community, helping to amplify the reach and impact of the Club's award-winning charitable programmes and its own Hill Dickinson Foundation across Merseyside and beyond. Craig Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Hill Dickinson, said: “To put our name to Everton's new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity We believe deeply in what this project stands for – a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future. “This partnership is about legacy, ambition, and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference. “As Hill Dickinson continues to grow internationally, we remain proud of our Liverpool roots – and we are honoured to be part of one of the most exciting waterfront developments in Europe." Liam Mogan 53 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:17:50 Just ignore it and call it 'The Dock' or Bramley-Moore. Paul Washington 54 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:37:37 Re the Southampton 8-0 game, I didn't go but the next season's home game against them, my late dad took an extremely excited 10-year-old me expecting a similar result... Everton 0-1 Southampton. Everton That! Jay Harris 55 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:45:35 All quiet on how much we got. Wonder when that will come out. Kevin Edward 56 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:47:54 It's arrived at last, we should have enough to win the game but emotionally it will be a tough one.I've listened to, and read as much as possible of the memories this week and to hear the legends talk about the old lady is humbling.So any win will do, even a last minute scuffed shot. If I was playing I'd want to be the last player to score there for Everton in the top flight. UTFT! Andrew Ellams 57 Posted 16/05/2025 at 19:30:57 So the Twitter rumours are £10m a year, almost double what Arsenal have and 4th biggest in Europe behind Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Danny O'Neill 58 Posted 16/05/2025 at 19:38:21 If you have a spare half an hour, watch this and try not to cry with emotion:The history and memories of Goodison ParkSome inputs from many big hitters including those that some won't be comfortable with, but a great watch. My favourite is Colin Harvey saying he bought a season ticket when he was still a player. Colin Crooks 59 Posted 16/05/2025 at 20:02:26 Mark @29,Of course I knew it was Sunday. The problem is It was about lunch time before I realised today wasn't Saturday. Ernie Baywood 60 Posted 16/05/2025 at 20:39:37 Against Ipswich, it felt like the occasion both helped and then hindered the players. You could sense the disappointment as the tide turned and it was a bit too much for the team. They're not the strongest, mentally.This will be Ipswich on every drug imaginable. The occasion might be too much, or it might inspire them to give the Old Lady a great send off.While we always want to win, it's worth remembering that there's much more to going to the match than the result. It's a huge occasion for one last time. Soak it in. Andrew Merrick 61 Posted 16/05/2025 at 22:31:43 Oh my days, we've gone from SD to HD, Sean dyche to Huge Deposit...Money really does talk eh..Awful name, won't use it...Love the nostalgic stuff on here though, especially the 60s stuff, West, Labone, Husband, Morrisey, Trebilcock, Young, the trinity, Ball, all my childhood hero's, I cherish my full squad autographs from 67, wish I still had my scrap books full of clippings, and a copy of the pink after my first goodison visit as a boy...Always a blue, 3 points please on Sunday :) Jay Harris 62 Posted 16/05/2025 at 22:49:08 Great results today which almost certainly mean we will finish Above Manchester U and Spuds. West Ham get beat Sunday and we get a result against Southampton means we only really have Wolves to worry about. Paul Ferry 63 Posted 17/05/2025 at 06:39:36 Spirit of the Blues - Farewell to Goodison Park George McKane 64 Posted 17/05/2025 at 07:01:34 I am back in New Brighton - - sitting in the Bay Window with Bluetiful Skies all around and Sunshine illuminating my Special Armchair with my EFC throw over it - - the line from A Tale of Two Cities floats through my Being - - “Returned To Life” - - I bathe in this Beautiful Blue Light - - my thouights - - dreams - - memories - - recalling all those years of walking, driving, floating - - flying - - to Goodison Park - - “Last Game” are words that have resonated through my whole Psyche during the last 2 years:“Just like moons and like suns - - With the certainty of tides - - Just like hopes springing high - - Still I'll rise."The day has just about come - - I have some sadness but also joy when (back and forward) looking beyond Sunday towards New Blue Days: I will head to Goodison via The Dark House along the Way - - Visions of Walt Whitman: “Afoot and light-hearted I take to the open road,Healthy, free, the world before me,The long Blue path before me leading wherever I choose.”I had a dream that I got up early - - put my Pink Button-down Ben Sherman shirt on, with my shot green silk suit, made to measure by The Harrison Brothers on Kirkdale Road, burgundy silk hankie in the top pocket matching my Ox Blood Saxone Comos - - Visions of “66 - - just like Cool Hand Luke - - the days when going to the game was a spiritual experience - - in my dream I floated above The Streets where I lived - - close to Goodison: “I have often walked down this street beforeBut the pavement always stayed beneath my feet beforeAll at once am I several stories highKnowing I'm on the street where you liveAnd oh, the towering feelingJust to know somehow you are nearThе overpowering feelingThat any second you may suddеnly appear”Like The Boy in the opening of Ivan's Childhood I floated above my surroundings giving me a different eye - - Anne/Ma Joad - - arms folded across her flowered pinnie - - waving to me - - “ go on Son have a good day” - - Father Winder “God Bless Evertonians' he says - - “never forget The Holy Trinity” and Blesses Us All - - there's Brian Brady from Lamb Street - - and Frankie Bones - - Match going friends throughout the 60's - - still see Frankie - - I can see the 33 (again that Magical number - -“ But oh, that magic feeling”) bus stop in Whittle Street - - where I used to get on the Dockers Bus - - upstairs coughing our way to Cardinal Godfrey every morning - - I look down - - is that me running to Wessie Road Baths cossie already on under “me kekes” - - kept up with my best snake belt from Woolworths - - towel in hand. - - trying to be first in - - and later the chippie for 4d ‘s worth of chips - - wrapped in vinegar-soaked paper - - gourmets that's what we were - - terraced Streets packed with life and memories and joy and innocence and pleasure - - the back entries - - “ennogs” - - where doing “the jumps” was part of our “rite of passage” to full blown youth - - there's Uncle Gerard. With his best suit on - - shirt and tie - - ready for his visit to The Blue and White Palace - - up past TDH (never thinking then it would be our watering hole for 40+years) - - and something hit you when you got to the lights at Walton Road and Spellow Lane - - you could feel it - - taste it - - something in the air - - the atmosphere - - the excitement - - the sheer joy of Being Blue - - I knew it even then in 1959 as I know and feel it now 66 years later - - Take Me Back: “Take me back, take me back, take me backTake me way, way, way, way, way, way, way backTo when I, when I understoodWhen I understood, yeahOh, ah, take me way back to when, when, when, when, when, whenWhen, when, when, when, when, whenWhen I was walking down the, walking down the streetAnd, it didn't matter'Cause everything felt, everything felt, everything feltEverything felt, everything felt, everything feltEverything felt, everything felt, everything feltEverything felt so right (Ha) and so good”It will be a strange day - - Sunday - - Magic - - Cosmic Blue Groovers Floating in the Air - - I will not need any Car/Bus/Train - - I will float all The Way there on The Astral - - Onwards - - Upwards - - towards TDH - - friends - - comrades - - An Assemblage of Blue Bloods - - The Notre Dame of Walton - - with the gargoyles on the inside - - no wonder it has such a nickname - - heaving - - Bluebloods - - their Heart Soul their very Breath soaked in Memories of The Old Lady - - Love for their Club - - their Fellow Fans - - their whole Life - - measured alongside their times here together Bound In Blue - - “ Oh Happy Day” (Mick Gillon) - - sing it today of all days Mick:“And every one of them words rang trueAnd glowed like burning coalPouring off of every pageLike it was written in my soul, from me to youTangled up in blue”These words are from all of us: - - along with Goodison becoming a “memory” - - our gang are facing a future without The Dark House - - where we have been going for 40+ years now - - Births Deaths and Marriages - - Saturday after match Quiz from the Pink - - waiting for the “paper boy” to shout “Echo” in The Street - - - - our children and grandchildren over the years standing on a stool to mark the points in chalk for each side - - given £1 for their “work” - - “us versus The Speke Gang” - - many gone now - - watching us on this last Game from their Blue Heaven - - sending love and best wishes to all of us Blues - - remember when we won the League in the 80's - - in undies and vests running around the block - - out one door and back via the side door (gone now converted into the conservatory - - don't know who we think we are now days) - - our own Blue Olympics - - after match sing songs - - “our Monica” - - dancing - - poetry - - hugging each other - - friends who left turning up at Christmas/Easter/Special Days and walking in and their “pint” put on the table for them as if they had never left: “There are places I'll rememberAll my life, though some have changed.Some forever, not for better;Some have gone and some remain.All these places had their momentsWith lovers and friends I still can recall.Some are dead and some are living,In my life I've loved them all.But of all these friends and loversThere is no one compares with you.And these mem'ries lose their meaningWhen I think of love as something new.Tho' I know I'll never lose affectionFor people and things that went before,I know I'll often stop and think about them,In my life I love you more.Tho' I know I'll never lose affectionFor people and things that went before,I know I'll often stop and think about them,In my life I love you more.In my life I love you more.”Of course - - like all of you - - I will miss Goodsion - - the memories it conjures up - - the emotions - - formed and fermented and ripened by us - - me you and the players and managers - - I started with Jonny Carey - - have a listen to this -- I am on it around 10 mins in - - Goodbye Goodison - memories of the Grand Old Lady - - On 20.11.1971 - - it was my 22nd Birthday - - I treated myself to seat in The Upper Bullens - - it was snowing - - we were playing Southampton: “OneTwoThreeFourIf I had ever been here beforeI would probably know just what to doDon't you?If I had ever been here before on another time around the wheelI would probably know just how to dealWith all of youAnd I feelLike I've been here beforeFeelLike I've been here beforeAnd you know it makes me wonderWhat's going on under the groundDo you know?Don't you wonder?What's going onDown under youWe have all been here beforeWe have all been here beforeWe have all been here beforeWe have all been here beforeWe have all been here beforeWe have all been here before”And so here we are - - The Here and Now:I am sending Cosmic Grooves and “Posso” Waves to all Blues Everywhere - - wake up wherever you are on Sunday morning - - catch the Bluetiful Blue Rays - - close your eyes for a moment - - open them slowly - - look up - - and Feel The Blue:“And together we will floatInto the Mystic”Your friend - - with special Thanks for helping me to be here after all the “trials” of the past 2 years;“And in the endThe love you takeIs equal to the love you make”With a firm handshake - - Georgeous George. Danny O'Neill 65 Posted 17/05/2025 at 07:14:47 Gorgeous words George. Sheer poetry as always. Be sure to wear something amber (yellow) for the good work you do for young people in the city.I don't often praise the BBC, but there was a nice feature on the Breakfast show this morning about Goodison, paying tribute to Lily Barnes, a lady who worked for Everton for 43 years, leading the stadium tours before sadly passing away in 2023.Her legacy has been continued by her Granddaughter, Elle, who was interviewed and now follows in her nan's footsteps. Hopefully, the club will allow her to carry on the good work to the Everton Stadium. Paul Ferry 66 Posted 17/05/2025 at 07:42:09 Thank you George. Up here in Chicago still on the dry white teary eyed watching as much Goodison as I can pack in - Colin Harvey has me in bits. How special she is. Thanks George. That beautiful homage is copied and pasted and I will keep it.I never once thought all those years ago that I would be in 'merica for her last game. 6AM. Confession at St. Helens used to be noon Saturday and then the 30C from Crosby to Queens Drive and by 5 I was damned once more.Enjoy Sunday George and everyone. Bless you George and your health.The link was lovely.In my Life. has to feature somewhere at the Dock. John would have insisted on it. Andrew Merrick 67 Posted 17/05/2025 at 08:07:15 Wow George... Colette Black 68 Posted 17/05/2025 at 08:20:41 That was a great read and listen George. I feel very emotional now. I bet your Mum had to drag you into the bathroom to wash your face. Mark Murphy 69 Posted 17/05/2025 at 08:29:52 Nostalgia sucks!I sat up late in my “den” playing If There Is Somethingby Roxy Music on repeat, thinking of contacting the first love of my life and drinking myself to death, whilst remembering the old days, the games, home and away, and what might have been.Woke this morning with a massive hangover to take with me on the 5-hour drive and the disapproval of my wife, and 25-year-old son (!) for staying up late with the music on too loud…It's going to be a momentous, life changing weekend. Half of me can't wait… the other half is dreading it. Colin Crooks 70 Posted 17/05/2025 at 08:38:02 You saved the best till last, George. Martin Farrington 71 Posted 17/05/2025 at 10:15:50 And now, the end is near… For many on here, at the final game, and throughout the UK and the World, it will be a poignant moment filled with sadness. Those way older than 30 years of age may well have witnessed the best of times. Like winning the Football League Division One title, the FA Cup,The Charity Shoeld and of course The European Cup Winners Cup. All paraded around The Grand Old Lady, celebrations with the players by the fans in the stands with such joy and happiness.Then the Premier League arrived. And that was that. An FA Cup win in 1995. As the new Millennium loomed, so did a shadow of darkness that would only sink its roots deep into the very sinews and fibres that once made this great old stadium rock to its foundations.As years turned to decades, the forlorn hope that something positive would emerge was thrust upon us Blue Bloods every season. That fake golden carrot was brought out and dangled religiously, be it signings that turned catastrophic, promises bust, assurances of lies… Evertonians are believers. And hell, why not? Evertonians know football. They love their team. They worship at their ground. But sadly the Grand Old Lady was in the hands of the black lord. And it was he who oversaw the demise and the collapse of a once great club.As the Grand Old Lady, a theatre of blue hope stood strong against the tyrant, ensuring football, no matter how bad, would succeed until the end, no R-word on her Toffee Lips. Nothing could ruin her grandeur. Not even the evil inside.And so the dark one passed and its collaborator fled. Yet celebrations were muted. Not because of fear, but sorrow at what Blue Bloods had witnessed and endured for over three decades.And it seemed, her last goodbye would be from a footballing graveyard. The next rebirth being something she just couldnt contemplate. Her demolition date set, a little flame flickered from the ashes of doom. A phoenix: her reprieve. The Royal Blue shirt would still grace her turf. Football was not gone. Just rearranged and she could cradle her grandchild with a twinkle in her blue eyes. Goodbye Goodison. May the Ladies bring you the glory you so deserve. Andy Crooks 72 Posted 17/05/2025 at 10:26:33 Thanks to this site, Goodison Park and the pubs and streets around it are where I've spent some of the happiest times of my life.That is entirely because of the friends I've made and the kindness they have shown me. I can only begin to imagine what monumental day it will be for all of you. I will be thinking of all of you. Cheers and thank you. Peter Mills 73 Posted 17/05/2025 at 10:49:51 Right back at you, George. Dave Abrahams 74 Posted 17/05/2025 at 10:57:10 Another great post George with memories galore and Vic Damone, what a singer, singing “On the street where you live” The pink Echo's quiz on a Saturday with me and my mates doing it, and arguing about who got the most right with two of them still arguing up there or down below even now.It's going to be a great but very sad day, but nothing lasts forever, good or bad. What about 4-0 today, George — it's got to be surely!Andy (72) Thought about you lately and it's no conciliation but if for some reason I couldn't have got to tomorrow's game you would have had my ticket. The man from Belfast who loved the Blues as much as any Evertonian and more than some. Take care, Andy, best wishes as usual. Christos Biziliotis 75 Posted 17/05/2025 at 11:58:11 Hi, it's my turn to say goodbye to my beloved Goodison Park.I am 60 now and still remember my first time there v Birmingham City in 1985, the 4-1 win. Being 19-20 years old then, I arranged to visit England by bus from Athens (3-day trip).Since then, I made that trip a hundred times (by plane of course). Unfortunately, I won't be there on Sunday but my heart and soul will be there with all of you. Goodbye my Beloved.Christos, Athens, Greece. Michael Kenrick 76 Posted 17/05/2025 at 13:00:04 Great post, Christos @75,Such devotion from afar, well done! Andy Crooks 77 Posted 17/05/2025 at 13:57:59 George, you are an inspiration. Dave, thank you. You and your family are the best. Tony, thank you for it all. Michael too, and Cameron, wherever you are.Pete, just recalled me and Dave meeting you in the Bedford. So many amazing people. Derek Knox, special thanks to you. The kindness of Everton makes us special. Mike Gaynes 78 Posted 17/05/2025 at 14:06:00 George, so glad you're still with us. TW's poet laureate. Dave Williams 79 Posted 17/05/2025 at 14:58:56 Is there a TW gathering pre kick off tomorrow? John Keating 80 Posted 17/05/2025 at 16:11:22 We will be celebrating Goodison tomorrow.Past players will be thereMemories in their thousands.No doubt the sun will be out and the flags and banners will be phenomenal.I was thinking about something a week or so ago and lo and behold there's a bit on the BBC about it!The bloody Toffee Lady !!!All those years she went round before kick off. Then disappeared?I never knew why?Anyway in the article it explained they stopped her because of HSE issues!! HSE issues! Bloody unbelievableWouldn't it be great if we could get her to walk around just one more time, all decked up, throwing sweets into the crowdBloody HSE. Crazy!! Andy Crooks 81 Posted 17/05/2025 at 19:05:35 Michael K, I hope you are preparing for tomorrow. Your last ever live report. Thanks for the many you have done. It is a remarkable and underrated skill. Top stuff for many years. I don't go to Evertonia, a bit dull and worthy. No one will accuse you of that, you curmudgeonly fucker!!Seriously, cheers, MK. Jeff Spiers 82 Posted 17/05/2025 at 20:02:52 Christine. Your post was awesome. It's only hitting me now. Gonna be very emotional tomorrow. The Old Lady will sing her head off!! Julian Exshaw 83 Posted 17/05/2025 at 20:34:31 As a reward for my distinctly average grades in school, my Mum and brother took me to Goodison for the first time in 1981 for my 15th birthday. Growing up in Cork, Ireland, a trip across the Irish Sea was more of an effort than it is today. 44 years later, I remember every single detail, from sidestepping the vomit on the Dublin to Liverpool B+I ferry, to breakfast at the Aldelphi, to the black taxi and on to Goodison. I even remember the music blaring out; Wired for Sound (Cliff Richard), Souvenir (OMD), even Hands Held In Black And White (Dollar). I remember my brother pushing me towards Howard Kendall for an autograph and photo which he lovingly agreed to and which I cherish all these years later. We sat in the Main Stand, a Billy Wright free-kick against Brighton giving us a 1-1 draw. I didn't make it back until 38 years later for our victory against West Ham with my 'new' family; the emotions were as strong then as they were in my teenage years.I have always been envious of Evertonians who live in that fabulous city. I can't imagine how those of you who have had the privilege of going to the ground every two weeks and those former regular attendees who live around the globe will be feeling tomorrow. To say it will be emotional is an understatement. It is more than a stadium, it is a home. Goodbye wonderful Goodison and thanks for being an enormous part of my life. Tony Abrahams 84 Posted 17/05/2025 at 21:47:26 This is such a beautiful pre match thread and all the positivity would usually me quite nervous.I'm not nervous but I'm apprehensive. I know I shouldn't be but I went into an empty Goodison, on Thursday, and it made me realise that tomorrow is going to be a lot more emotional, than anything I had ever envisaged, and probably because my focus has been on our new home for so long now.I can't wait to get to Bramley-Moore, Dock but Goodison has got so many memories and they are all going to start flooding out from the minute I wake up early tomorrow morning.“We Sshall Not Be Moved” will never be beaten for me, but we are moving, and when it becomes final tomorrow, I think it's going to totally overwhelm loads of us. Scott Hamilton 85 Posted 17/05/2025 at 21:51:44 So, are we walking from The Huge Dickinson Stadium to Goodison Park tomorrow, pre-match? If not, are we going to go from Goodison to HD afterwards?Could do with knowing, like. Jay Evans 86 Posted 17/05/2025 at 21:52:09 For anyone who as ever been to Goodison Park, tomorrow is not goodbye.It doesn’t matter if our women’s team are playing there or if it is demolished to build a supermarket, once you’ve visited The Grand Old Lady it will always be with you.If you’ve been …. you are one of the lucky ones.Always remember that.George McKane, God bless. Danny O'Neill 87 Posted 17/05/2025 at 21:56:29 Andy, I have no idea what curmudgeonly means, but I may try to use it more.I hope you meant that will be Michael's last live report for a Goodison match. I too don't know how he does it. I have to give myself 24 hours in the cooler before reporting.I don't watch Granada Reports often these days, but it popped up on YouTube. Another spine tingling, heart string pulling report.It is all really starting to hit home. Wherever we are tomorrow. Try not to be sad blues. It's about remembering the place we all grew up with. And let's be unified in celebrating her. I have no doubt we will be. Everton and Goodison are what have bonded to us. We can carry the baton to the Everton Stadium, but tomorrow is respecting the place that made us all the Evertonians we are.Long gone family and friends who stood with us. Those who are still with us.I will probably still hear my late father asking why the manager hasn't picked Alan Ball and Alex Young!!Enjoy and embrace. It's going to be as enjoyable as it will be emotional.I wish I could give the team talk tomorrow. I would have to borrow Howard's words. "Hear them? Are you going to let them down"?I think even I could get through that, but I would probably break down and go to pieces!! 