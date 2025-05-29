Season › 2024-25 › News Everton’s pursuit of Liam Delap ends after player chooses Chelsea Anjishnu Roy 29/05/2025 12comments | Jump to last Everton will have to look elsewhere after their primary summer transfer target Liam Delap has opted for Chelsea, reports David Ornstein of The Athletic. The deal is, however, subject to agreement on personal terms and the requirements of Delap’s £30million release clause being met. The Blues were one of several top Premier League sides who were chasing the signature of the Ipswich Town striker. “Sources at teams including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Juventus — speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships — say they are now aware he is heading elsewhere,” stated the report. The news was also forwarded by Ben Jacobs of Give Me Sport. "Chelsea are closing in on a move for Liam Delap after positive talks. Newcastle and Everton have also held talks, but Delap is now leaning towards Chelsea," he tweeted. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract expires in a few weeks and it’s still unclear whether he will extend his future at the club. Armando Broja will return to his parent club Chelsea, following his loan and Youssef Chermiti is still a young prospect. With Beto as their only reliable striker heading into next season, the Blues had made Delap their primary summer transfer target. Manager David Moyes even acknowledged the interest publicly and said he had spoken to the player and his camp. Delap scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances this season. The Toffees had hoped to convince him by guaranteeing him game time as well as the opportunity to be the face of the new project led by the Friedkin Group at a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. They will now have to look elsewhere in their pursuit of strikers. Reader Comments (12) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Andy Mead 1 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:14:55 Oh well. Join the club with so many players that they send you out on loan somewhere. Good luck. Martin Mason 2 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:21:22 C'est La Vie. Onward and upward regardless. Steve Brown 3 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:22:12 He must like watching football rather than playing it. Can’t say I’ll lose any sleep over it. Michael Coville 4 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:24:14 Not surprising really. Obviously getting into Europe competitions again must be our primary goal. Players like Delap will almost always pick teams like Chelsea over us at present. He was obviously interested in Everton due to the new owners, new stadium and Moyes as Manager but that was not enough. Be interesting to see who our next target is. There has to be a good young player in European leagues or in South America who is worth risking. Not sure how good our scouting system is though. Brian Williams 5 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:27:32 Was never sure he was the answer for us tbh. Trevor Powell 6 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:30:42 He should have watched the video of Jack Rodwell and Ross barkely who became bench warmers, quota players and drinks carriers. Goes to show that some players can't or don't see what Shitteh and Chelski spit these players out on a whim! Martin Clark 7 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:30:43 Could be a blessing in disguise if we can get this guy from VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, looks pretty awesome from highlight but guess most do. But we love a big number 9 and this guy is good with his feet and can move. Be exciting. Be nice to have a DCL decision. Starting to get annoying not knowing. Are they negotiating a completely new deal as would expect him to take a paycut considering his fitness issues and lack of form. With Delap, remember hearing a few fans commentating on how crap he was when he played at Goodison Park. Feel like he hasn’t scored for ages too, how long had he been on 12 goals? Maybe he got worked out or forgot where the goal was? Martin Mason 8 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:31:21 Just read that he chose Chelsea over United. Trevor Powell 9 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:35:46 What about Patrik Schick, the big Czech lad, brilliant in last Euros, still only 28 and 21 goals from 31 games for Leverkusen. Talk about a focal centre forward! Kevin Molloy 10 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:37:17 'sorry you didn't choose Everton LIam' to which he responds 'uh?'Paulie with Carmine vibes Paul Hewitt 11 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:38:12 Come Christmas he will regret the move. Robert Tressell 12 Posted 29/05/2025 at 14:39:34 One of those things. Interesting to see how he gets on, but will surely beat Jackson's appalling record there. Michael # 4, a scouting system can deliver a player of promise - but if you want first team ready the options are pretty limited. In all of South America, I think the only striker currently capable of playing first team Premier League football is Yuri Alberto (who is linked with us and loads of others around Europe). He is probably not as good a fit as Delap for us.Likeliest other options are now:- Ferguson- Emegha- Castro- Guessand (who Sam H rightly points out is a good player)Or, perhaps the best option of all - stick with Beto (and maybe resign DCL / Broja) and spend the money on other positions + quality teenager(s) to takeover from Beto in due course. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb