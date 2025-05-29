29/05/2025





Everton will have to look elsewhere after their primary summer transfer target Liam Delap has opted for Chelsea, reports David Ornstein of The Athletic. The deal is, however, subject to agreement on personal terms and the requirements of Delap’s £30million release clause being met.

The Blues were one of several top Premier League sides who were chasing the signature of the Ipswich Town striker. “Sources at teams including Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Juventus — speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships — say they are now aware he is heading elsewhere,” stated the report.

The news was also forwarded by Ben Jacobs of Give Me Sport. "Chelsea are closing in on a move for Liam Delap after positive talks. Newcastle and Everton have also held talks, but Delap is now leaning towards Chelsea," he tweeted.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract expires in a few weeks and it’s still unclear whether he will extend his future at the club. Armando Broja will return to his parent club Chelsea, following his loan and Youssef Chermiti is still a young prospect. With Beto as their only reliable striker heading into next season, the Blues had made Delap their primary summer transfer target.

Manager David Moyes even acknowledged the interest publicly and said he had spoken to the player and his camp. Delap scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances this season.

The Toffees had hoped to convince him by guaranteeing him game time as well as the opportunity to be the face of the new project led by the Friedkin Group at a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

They will now have to look elsewhere in their pursuit of strikers.

