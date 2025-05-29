29/05/2025





Hannah Forshaw has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of Everton Women.

Currently the chief operating officer of The Jockey Club, she will take charge of the women’s team for the 2025/26 WSL season.

Everton Women will play their home games at the historic Goodison Park from next season, following the men’s team’s move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. It is expected to be an exciting chapter for the women’s team as the move to the Grand Old Lady will bring a lot more exposure and eyeballs to Brian Sorensen’s side.

“Hannah is an outstanding leader and the perfect person to guide Everton Women into an exciting new era, as Goodison Park becomes the largest dedicated women's football stadium in the world,” said Everton CEO Angus Kinnear.

“She brings with her a wealth of experience in driving growth and delivering notable change across football and in the world of racing. Those credentials will be crucial as the custodian of Goodison’s legacy, and in delivering the bold vision for our new home. Her skillset is exactly what is needed to ensure our ambitions can be fulfilled on and off the pitch, and we all look forward to her arrival.”

Forshaw is a Women in Football Committee member during her time as Vice President of Operations at Liverpool. She joined The Jockey Club as Group Operations Director in 2023 following 12 years at Anfield, and became the COO in 2024.

She is a chartered accountant with a master's degree in Business Administration from the Liverpool Business School and brings a wealth of experience from a range of senior roles across sport.

“It’s clear the Club’s owners, The Friedkin Group, have big plans for Everton Women, and the opportunity to lead the team tasked with bringing those plans to fruition is hugely exciting,” she said following her appointment.

“Turning Goodison into the permanent home for Everton Women is a real statement of intent. The ambition is to build an Everton team in our new home that makes our fans proud and which challenges for honours. I’m looking forward to working with Brian Sørensen, the players and everybody at the Club as we strive to fulfil that vision.”

Everton Women finished eighth in the WSL table with 24 points this season.

