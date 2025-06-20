Season › 2024-25 › News Everton announce new football leadership structure Anjishnu Roy 20/06/2025 8comments | Jump to last Everton have officially confirmed four appointments to helm their new football leadership structure under new owners The Friedkin Group. They have moved away from a single-point director of football model and instead opted for a “flatter structure” overseen by chief executive officer Angus Kinnear. The club has opted for “a football leadership team made up of specialists in technical development, football operations, talent ID, data analytics and player trading.” Nick Cox has been appointed as the technical director, James Smtith as the director of scouting and recruitment, Chris Howarth will be responsible for directing the club’s football strategy and analytics operations, while Nick Hammond will lead player trading activity and negotiations. “I’m delighted with the appointments of Nick, James and Nick. Their CVs speak for themselves - they are exceptional operators, hugely respected in the game and an example of the ambition we hold as a Club in ensuring the pathways and structures in place across our football operations are of the very highest standard,” said Everton CEO Angus Kinnear. These four will work in tandem with the club CEO and with the men’s and women’s senior team head coaches David Moyes and Brian Sorensen respectively. “The new football leadership structure will ensure our two managers have the very best support, and the very best operators driving the key football operations, to ensure our collective ambitions are realised,” Kinnear added. As technical director, Nick Cox will be responsible for “ensuring all aspects of Finch Farm are at the elite level, covering the medical, operations, facilities and player care departments, as well as the academy functions.” He is currently the academy director at Manchester United, a role he has served in since 2019. Cox also served as head of academy operations for three years prior to his promotion. James Smith will return to Everton after spending 10 years as part of the club’s recruitment and insights team. He has the experience of working with Moyes before and Smith will join in September from his current position as director of scouting and recruitment at City Football Group. He has also worked at Manchester United before joining cross-town rivals City. Chris Howarth, founder of Insider Sport, will “ensure the club is at the vanguard of data optimisation in the development of all aspects of football operations” after his data consultancy firm was acquired by The Friedkin Group. He has the experience of working with 14 clubs across Europe and is regarded as one of the most advanced thinkers in sports analytics. “I'm equally delighted by our appointment of Chris and ownership's strategic acquisition of Insight Sport, which is a further sign of our ownership’s ambition for Everton and I believe step-changes our analytics capability and will deliver us a long-term competitive advantage,” Kinnear said about the appointment of Chris Howarth. Nick Hammond worked as a transfer consultant at Newcastle United and also with Angus Kinnear at Leeds United. He served as director of football at Reading for 13 years and has also been the technical director at West Brom and the head of football operations at Celtic. He is viewed as a skilled specialist in transfer dealings. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Pickles 1 Posted 20/06/2025 at 17:02:55 Er yes, this is what Michael explained yesterday! Paul Kossoff 3 Posted 20/06/2025 at 17:28:16 As the great Bruce Forsyth said "Now all we need are the players!"You would think with all these, supposedly best at whatever they do, we would have bought a couple of signings in by now.Do we have enough first team players for a match day squad?Kean won't sign, DLC wont sign, Gueye won't sign, Branthwaite looking at a new contract, players already left. Maybe some of the so called board room recruits could be given player contracts, just in case dithering Davey dosn't get a move on and actually sign somebody.But I suppose thing's are looking up, with more match day trains and buses, what can go wrong? Ian Wilkins 4 Posted 20/06/2025 at 17:31:41 Bringing in some hopefully carefully selected professionals who will improve our recruitment, our academy and the overall running of the club, can only be a good thing. The academy has been in need of an overhaul for some time, more youngsters should be pressing for first team places. From here it depends on results and putting quality onto the pitch at first team and junior levels. We’re not going to buy £60m plus players, we need to identify emerging talent. Paul Kossoff 5 Posted 20/06/2025 at 17:43:42 Ian 4."The academy has been in need of an overhaul for some time, more youngsters should be pressing for first team places."The academy should be scrapped, it's not fit for purpose. Not one of the academy is good enough for the first team, if they were we would have them as first team regulars by now. Moyes better get a move on, or once again we will be looking in the bargain basement bin for cast offs, and free transfers to just increase the squad not improve it. Ryan Holroyd 6 Posted 20/06/2025 at 17:57:47 Do some people just have to slag off EVERYTHING the club do. It's not even 1st July and some people just moan moan moan and fucking moan. Do people not get tired of moaning and complaining. Your poor wives We won't sign players until after 1st July so stop going on. The academy should be scrapped!!! what a load of nonsense. Do people not remember Anthony Gordon!! without his sale the club would have had an even bigger PSR breach and been relegated. Thick as mince some people on here. Ryan Holroyd 7 Posted 20/06/2025 at 17:59:12 Oh and Its KeanE not Kean Slag the club off and people can't get players names right who have been here 8 years. Michael Kenrick 8 Posted 20/06/2025 at 18:00:04 I think this might be how it works:The Athletic (aka New York Times) has good ear to the ground in Paddy Boland.Paddy writes up what he knows in a very erudite article in The Athletic. Keen eyes and ears at ToffeeWeb Towers spot a good story and try to summarize the meaty bits for our small gaggle of ardent Everton watchers. The Echo, never slow off the bench, reads ToffeeWeb and realizes they should really be on top of the new flat white structure. The Team at ToffeeWeb, scouring the wires for news, see an important story published in the local press, and we’re all over it! No flies on us!!!Did I miss anything? Paul Kossoff 9 Posted 20/06/2025 at 18:03:55 Ryan, if you are referring to me the answer is a definite Yes! I'm a habitual moaner, of the highest order and I admit it. My favourite painting is the moaner Lisa, (I would have used more colour and a better frame.) I firmly believe my calling on TW is to bitch, and moan and complain. If it gets people to do what I'm doing, which is moaning and bitching, then I've achieved my goal, which is to turn people like you, into a moaning bitching poster.😁 Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb