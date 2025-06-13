13/06/2025





James Smith, director of scouting and recruitment at City Football Group, is set to leave his current role and return to Everton, according to The Athletic. Smith had previously worked with David Moyes during the Scottish manager’s first spell at the club.

He was the head of technical scouting at Goodison Park from 2002 to 2013 and followed Moyes to Manchester United. The two continue to share a strong bond and his return is in line with the administrative shakeup led by new chief executive Angus Kinnear following the Friedkin Group takeover.

“There is a healthy relationship between the Premier League sides and talks over Smith’s return to Merseyside have been amicable,” said the report.

“Smith has been placed on gardening leave by City, who are also restructuring their set-up under new director of football Hugo Viana.”

Smith is essentially going to replace Everton’s former head of recruitment Dan Purdy, who will be joining Rangers along with the club’s former director of football Kevin Thelwell.

“A reunion of Moyes and Smith will be seen by many as a coup for Everton, with the former highly-regarded in the game after his work at the two Manchester clubs,” the report added.

Under the Friedkin Group, Everton’s player recruitment team also involves Nick Hammond as transfer specialist, who will lead trading and negotiating, while Chris Howarth is the head of strategy.

Smith is expected to report directly to Kinnear, who began his work last month following his arrival from Leeds United. The Blues are also looking to appoint a new head of football operations and are seeking the help of executive search firm Nolan Partners to achieve this target.

