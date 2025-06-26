26/06/2025





Everton have officially revealed their 2025/26 home kit that will be worn by the players in their first season playing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The design has been inspired by the Royal Blue Mersey, on the banks of which lies the club’s new home.

The home jersey features a patterned ‘wave’ that flows throughout the shirt and has a modern V-neck with white trim. The shorts are white and have a flat finish waistband, concealed draw cords and the Everton crest on the right thigh.

The socks are royal blue in colour and will feature Prince Rupert’s Tower icon on the shin and Castore wings on the calf.

The goalkeeper’s shirt is green and round-necked and has matching shorts and socks.

