Season › 2024-25 › News Everton officially reveal 2025/26 home kit Anjishnu Roy 26/06/2025 8comments | Jump to last Everton have officially revealed their 2025/26 home kit that will be worn by the players in their first season playing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The design has been inspired by the Royal Blue Mersey, on the banks of which lies the club's new home. The home jersey features a patterned 'wave' that flows throughout the shirt and has a modern V-neck with white trim. The shorts are white and have a flat finish waistband, concealed draw cords and the Everton crest on the right thigh. The socks are royal blue in colour and will feature Prince Rupert's Tower icon on the shin and Castore wings on the calf. The goalkeeper's shirt is green and round-necked and has matching shorts and socks. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 26/06/2025 at 09:02:59 New shirts are out!Not sure about the Mersey Wave motif... I think it's gonna make me seasick if I look at it long enough. Are we now channelling Celtic?I quite like the neckline though... Jim Bennings 2 Posted 26/06/2025 at 09:11:32 Quite like the new kit.If you are going full retro for the 86-87 kit then I'm glad they have gone with the blue socks, more blue should be on Everton kits, I know it upsets traditionalist folk but I think the white socks make us look too much like Birmingham City.Everton's predominant colour is blue after all.I can never understand all the uproar about kit release myself. I mean, we've had some absolute shockers over the years, and we've had some I just don't like, such as 1997-98 and 2000-01 which were pretty bad, I didn't much like the 2019-20 one with the overelaborate crisscross design either.But this one is quite fine. Once it's been worn by the players do we even notice anyway?All the screaming about that one-off 2013-14 club badge — we finished 5th with 72 points, nobody was concerned about the badge by the end of that campaign. Don Wright 3 Posted 26/06/2025 at 09:31:51 Best in a while. I still don't like Stake, or any advertising come to think of it, good prom video. Marc Windmill 4 Posted 26/06/2025 at 09:37:53 I'm a bit undecided but I'm sure it'll get a fair and even response from our fan base. 😬What I do like is they are releasing a non-sponsored version of the kit, be interesting to see which one sells better. I'll have a good guess which one! Ernie Baywood 5 Posted 26/06/2025 at 09:45:48 I bought my last Everton shirt many years ago so it's not really targeted at me. But it seems very literal. I can understand the club wanting something to do with the river, but surely Castore could have been a bit more creative than just covering it in crudely drawn waves? I reckon a primary school kid could have conceived and designed it. Craig Walker 6 Posted 26/06/2025 at 09:52:39 I think this will be very Marmite. I'm in the 'no' camp. At least they're offering an unsponsored version on Everton Direct so people have the choice of not promoting a gambling company. £80 though? Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 26/06/2025 at 09:57:27 Always has to be blue shorts for me. Dennis Stevens 8 Posted 26/06/2025 at 10:18:36 I hate to see us in all blue, Paul. It could be anybody. I'd rather we wore black shorts as an alternative to white, as & whenever necessary.