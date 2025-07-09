09/07/2025





Everton have completed the signing of Thierno Barry from Villarreal for a fee in the region of £27m.

The 22-year-old arrives with a growing reputation, tasked with filling the Dominic Calvert-Lewin-sized hole in David Moyes’ squad.

Barry’s move to the Premier League continues a rapid rise for the forward, who has climbed from French football’s fifth tier to the Premier League, via Belgium, Switzerland and Spain, in just three summers.

Everton’s interest emerged after an impressive single season with Villarreal, where Barry scored 11 times in La Liga during his first campaign in a top-five European league.

The Yellow Submarine had snapped up the striker from Basel, after Barry had opened the 2024/25 campaign with eight goals in four games for the Swiss side.

But what can Barry bring to Everton?

A towering target for Everton attacks

The obvious observation of Barry is his size. At 6ft 5in, the Frenchman fits the profile Moyes has often sought to lead the line.

It’s a frame that Barry has used to good effect. Though just three of his 11 La Liga goals came via his head last season, he has proven to be an elite option in the air.

Both Calvert-Lewin (4.75) and Beto (5.81) averaged more aerial duels won per 90 than Barry (3.84) last season, but it’s the success of those duels that marks Barry out as outstanding in the air.

His 67.3% success rate was the second highest of any forward across Europe’s top-five leagues last season and comfortably superior to Calvert-Lewin (51.2%) and Beto (48.5%). If that can translate to the more physically demanding rigours of English football, Everton will have a real asset in both boxes.

In terms of chance conversion, Barry’s 2024/25 numbers rank almost identically to Beto, with both in the 61st percentile of forwards across Europe. Calvert-Lewin, frustratingly inconsistent in front of goal, was in the bottom 8% in comparison.

But, at five years younger than Beto, there will be optimism that Barry can refine his finishing and the raw data is promising. Already, he’s scored 61 goals in 130 career club appearances across four different countries.

Beto’s encouraging upturn last season means Moyes now has two options he can trust in attack. Though similar in stature, the two differ in style. Beto’s best has often come amid a desire to run in behind. His movement can be a throwback, causing chaos for defenders who have become accustomed to forwards wanting the ball to feet.

Barry’s combination of tall frame and willingness to receive short can provide Everton with a different outlet. He has repeatedly shown an ability to take the ball in deeper areas of the pitch, spin, and surge into open spaces.

Last season, the Frenchman ranked in the top 14% of all forwards in Europe for carries into the final third and in the top 22% for progressive carries and carries into the penalty box. Beto, in contrast, was in the lowest 40% on each of those metrics.

Barry’s willingness to drive with the ball also leads to a high number of fouls won. He averaged 1.98 fouls won per 90 in 2024/25, among the highest 11% of forwards. Beto, again, was in the bottom 50% of his positional peers.

Given Moyes’ demand for high cross volume and set-piece threat, coupled with Barry’s own status as an aerial target, the numbers offer encouragement as Everton look to improve their attacking output. Only the three relegated sides scored fewer goals than the Blues last season.

Caution, however, should be urged. Barry remains raw and with clear weaknesses in his game. His decision-making must improve to take the next step, while his defensive contribution from the front is another area to work upon.

Everton will hope Barry can be more Romelu Lukaku than Moise Kean, two players signed at similar stages of their respective careers. While Lukaku went from strength to strength, Kean’s obvious talent was not fulfilled in a blue shirt. Memories of that remain vivid.

The raw ingredients with Barry are there and, crucially, he should be granted the time required to settle. Both Everton’s and Beto’s end-of-season form should allow the new arrival an adequate adaptation period. What is clear is that Barry has the potential to be a statement signing, a promising talent plucked from a Champions League club. In a summer where there’s plenty to do, he is an exciting acquisition.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb