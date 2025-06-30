30/06/2025





The inevitable news that Dominic Calvert-Lewin would not be extending his time at Everton was confirmed this week. With his contract due to expire at the end of June and no public progress on an extension, the announcement of his departure was one that caused little surprise.

With Calvert-Lewin leaving, Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucoure gone, and Michael Keane seemingly set to follow, it means each of the goalscorers from recent relegation escapes against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are no longer with the club. Their roles - and in particular those goals - deserve gratitude, but simultaneously, their exits can pave the path for a new, upward era.

Calvert-Lewin, Keane and Doucoure all divided opinion. Honest? No doubt. Frustrating? Certainly. The former leaves with a sincere statement and, for most, exceeded expectations for a £1.5m signing from the third tier. Just two players have scored more Premier League goals for Everton.

But Calvert-Lewin’s legacy lies somewhere, muddied, between unfulfilled potential and flash in the pan. Under Carlo Ancelotti, he proved himself as a quality operator, scoring 36 goals over two seasons and breaking into the England set-up.

However, those seasons proved to be the exception, rather than the rule. Injuries, in which he admitted playing through the pain barrier, no doubt held him back, as did an inability to refine his finishing to a consistent standard.

There were rare flashes of the Calvert-Lewin of Ancelotti’s tenure. That header against Crystal Palace combined timing, technique and bravery. In April 2024, he tormented Liverpool in the derby win at Goodison. The usually staunch Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were visibly unnerved, his performance capped with another magnificent header.

But the numbers underline the inconsistency that plagued him. He scored just three times in the Premier League last season. Beto, in contrast, netted eight goals from 83 fewer minutes. We won’t even get into the well-documented xG underperformance that has followed Calvert-Lewin’s career and supported his social media critics.

So, off he goes in pursuit of a new challenge. Many will wish him well. Others may feel unhappy with the manner of his exit. Both feelings have validity.

Calvert-Lewin has been a fine servant. When fit, he battled as hard as anyone during a challenging period on and off the pitch. Though on the evidence of the last four seasons, his departure is not the blow it might once have been. Instead, it can symbolise a fresh start.

Moyes’s first full season. Squad surgery, unlike anything in recent Premier League memory. The move to Bramley-Moore Dock. Sure, there’s plenty of work to be done before Everton head to Elland Road to face Leeds United on 18 August, but there’s also plenty to be excited about. Let’s see what July brings.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb